Will shoppers flock to or avoid stores for Halloween and Christmas?
The proliferation of the COVID-19 Delta variant has generated confusion about the safety of shopping. While studies show relative improvement in shopping footfall over 2020, some data also indicate a growing hesitancy to shop in physical stores, which could have significant implications for retailers as the U.S. heads into the fall.
Foot traffic in the U.S. appeared to be improving in July compared to where it was earlier in the pandemic, according to a study by Springboard reported by Yahoo!Finance. While foot traffic was still down 44 percent from where it was previous to the pandemic, it had been rebounding month over month since the beginning of 2021.
Data from New York City indicates that through July major retail hubs were still lagging in foot traffic, according to The Real Deal. The data indicate that 48 percent fewer people were visiting the Westfield World Trade Center shopping mall than in an average year (although the drop may also be linked to the fact that major tenants like Starbucks and Victoria’s Secret are in litigation with the mall owner). At Rockefeller Center, foot traffic was down 47 percent over where it was in 2019. The business districts around Fifth Avenue and in SoHo, however, both report recent increases in foot traffic alongside store reopenings.
Some individual retailers have reported foot traffic continuing to slow into August. Despite being up 40 percent from where it was in August, 2020, Kroger has experienced a steady decline in foot traffic since the high point of a mid-May rebound, reports the Cincinnati Business Courier.
Kohl’s, however, announced in its expectation-beating second quarter earnings report that its traffic improved over the previous quarter, according to CNBC.
Traffic to small businesses has been up 53 percent across the country, according to a study by Zenreach reported by the Triangle Business Journal. Zenreach attributes the increase in small business traffic to changes in shopping habits brought on by the Delta variant, positing that shoppers are making choices that align with their personal values.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you make of the data coming out about U.S. foot traffic, and what do you see as the prime drivers for visiting or not visiting stores? How do you see store traffic developing as we head into the Halloween and the Christmas seasons?
Principal, Retail Technology Group
This question requires a crystal ball to answer. Both sides of the coin can be argued reasonably. The consumer will let us know, but betting one way or the other is too risky.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
There are so many disparate sources of traffic data, caution needs to be exercised in interpreting these data. That said, it’s clear that store traffic is still down for many retailers and especially malls and central business district retailers. I suspect that traffic will shows positive signs for the Christmas season, but it will be hit and miss – some retailers will see plenty of traffic while others will continue to see soft traffic. There are a number of factors impacting traffic: 1.) work from home, 2.) shift to online buying and 3.) ongoing health and safety concerns among shoppers.
Senior Vice President Marketing, PDI
Digital shopping has progressed tremendously during the pandemic, but people are ready to go into stores, peruse, and touch items. The pandemic has also driven us to become tighter with our social circle – social holidays like Halloween and Christmas will see an uptake this year. People are tired of not celebrating with each other. Parents don’t want their kids to miss any more holidays, so they’ll amp up spending to deliver the holidays in ways that feel safe to them. I wholeheartedly agree we will see foot traffic and spend increase heading into the holidays.
Managing Director, GlobalData
There are a lot of caveats and nuances in a lot of the numbers. Data from NYC is interesting but it is not entirely representative because of the reduction in tourism and commuting which have affected the city and its locations. Data from Kroger shows that traffic has slowed, but it does not tell the whole story – namely that people have consolidated shopping trips so are visiting less but buying more on each visit. Cutting through some of this noise, what’s clear is that footfall is strongly up on last year but remains below 2019 levels. Some of this is linked to continued nervousness about in-person shopping – and that seems to have risen recently with the acceleration of the Delta variant.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
Educated guess: stores will be busy and media (and colleagues) will tout “the return of stores! ” But I would attribute the improved foot traffic this holiday to two things: 1.) lousy or no traffic last year and 2.) the “novelty” of actually going shopping since we’ve been cooped up for almost two years. However — it won’t last. The genie is out of the bottle en masse on the ease and convenience of online shopping and that’s only going to become more evident after we go shopping physically again. Besides, have you been shopping at all lately? Have you seen any improvement in the experience? Is physical shopping competing with the aforementioned ease and convenience? The writing is on the wall, clear as can be.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
This is still going to be a once-in-a-generation Halloween and holiday season. Despite the doomsayers and fearmongers. People are anxious to get on with their lives.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
I see a two pronged reality with an uptick in foot traffic at smaller stores, boutique shops, and for specialty store owners while at the same time a steady demand at larger big box, deal-oriented stores like Costco. Consumers are keen to find new, fresh ideas and cool items at local, boutique shops. At the same time, these same consumers need to stock up on staples at a place where they believe in the value of the deals offered. I was at Costco this past weekend and it was absolutely packed with shoppers! As we head into Halloween and Thanksgiving, I’m very bullish that foot traffic will be well paced.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I suspect that there will be a lot of regional variances, magnified by COVID-19 cases and unemployment considerations. Sure I’d love to get back to normal but, even in my highly vaccinated area, we now have mandates for all indoor activities. And while I support those mandates, they also provide a cautionary note before heading out.
Director, Main Street Markets
I think even if parents won’t let their kids go trick-or-treating because of pandemic fears, families will still invest in costumes, candy, etc. to celebrate even inside their houses. Store traffic will come back but online and things like curbside will still be prevalent in driving sales.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
I appreciate Bob Phibbs’s optimism, but there are too many “known unknowns” to make a safe prediction. The national statistics suggest that COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant may have peaked about 10 days ago, but there is little doubt that the current numbers threw a wet blanket over mall traffic.
Does anybody really know what the next three months look like — in terms of resurgence in cold-weather states, cases among school-age children, and so forth? (I didn’t think so.) I can foresee a greater impact on Halloween vs. holiday sales, unless things improve in a hurry.
One positive sign that may point toward improved retail traffic: Moviegoers flocked to the latest Marvel movie (“Shang-Chi”) over the weekend, signaling a lot of pent-up demand for shared experiences.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Well, I think I take a more basic view of consumers. I believe everyone remembers what shopping was like BC – (Before COVID-19). And now, with the news sharing new threats, it seems like retail heats up and then cools rapidly. And on and on. I believe when we stabilize again, customers will come back to shopping with a vengeance. And our retailers who have learned mega-lessons through this encounter will be sharper than anyone who has been through this mess.
Retail Strategy - UST Global
The answer requires some classic micromarketing. Regions will behave differently based on their rates of infection. Stores that attract primarily older (cautious) shoppers probably won’t be as busy either. But my crystal ball is probably no better than anyone else’s. The bottom line is that retailers need to have great inventory agility and be prepared to rapidly refill the stores that in the end do sell well, and divert from others. There needs to be flawless execution as the value of seasonal goods really drops the day after the holiday.