Will shoe swapping be the new shoe shopping?
Women looking for new shoes to wear without adding to the collection they have accumulated will now have an option to swap online, thanks to a new Los Angeles-based startup called Shoe Bank.
To use Shoe Bank, members upload images of shoes they want to make available for a swap and fill out a form with a description and information about their history. Within 24 hours, an individual at Shoe Bank approves the pair of shoes, posts it in the appropriate category (silver, gold or platinum) according to its retail price and brand, and rewards the uploader with a credit good for one pair of shoes in the same category.
Customers can search for shoes by characteristics like condition (from “new” to “very good”), heel height, brand, size, color and material. When a posted shoe is requested by a user, the website notifies the uploader and sends a pre-addressed, pre-paid USPS shipping label. Membership is free and users pay only shipping and handling when they swap, listed as a total of $9.90 for standard shipping. The site assures customers that “shipping cost is transferred directly to the shipping courier.”
Shoe Bank touts its marketplace as a more cost-effective way of getting rid of old shoes, estimating in a press release that a customer selling used shoes could only make back 50 percent on their initial investment at best.
The new website comes as customer attitudes about luxury items like designer shoes and formalwear continue to change. With even affluent customers being more discount-minded than they once were, there has been a proliferation of physical and online “vintage” thrift stores catering to a crowd looking for designer apparel but comfortable buying previously-owned product.
Subscription services like Rent the Runway have also become popular, allowing subscribers to constantly refresh their wardrobe by renting and returning pieces each month.
Elsewhere in the footwear world, mainstay retailers have been taking steps to make the shopping experience more attractive to today’s female customers. DSW, for instance, launched a pilot of two in-store manicure and pedicure services in 2017 and expanded the service to five new locations in 2019 — though this represents only a small fraction of the chain’s 1,000 stores.
- Shoe Swapping Arrives in Los Angeles – PR Newswire
- FAQ – Shoe Bank
- The Basics – Shoe Bank
- Will pairing nail salons with shoe stores be a good fit for DSW? – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do marketplaces that facilitate swapping like Shoe Bank stand to impact how traditional shoe retailers do business? Do you see this service meeting a consumer need, and how might the site stand to profit long-term from facilitating shoe swapping?
7 Comments on "Will shoe swapping be the new shoe shopping?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
The concept is interesting and on point with the current rental trend. And while I have no doubt there is a market for a service like Shoe Bank, I don’t think it will have an impact on traditional shoe retailers for some time – if ever. As we’ve seen with other rental businesses, the logistics are extremely challenging and profitability allusive. Shoe Bank is a cool idea, but whether it will be big is uncertain.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
We’ve all heard the phrase, “I wouldn’t want to be in their shoes.” Well, I guess that is no longer the case. However, although the idea appears novel, I don’t see it as being one that will be a huge success. It’s true that Rent The Runway has had some success, but clothes can be dry cleaned and shoes cannot. Some people are very rough on their shoes, and they can have odors caused by several foot issues. So while I see some people giving this a shot, I don’t see it as a service that will be used by a majority, and I doubt it will have much staying power.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Good luck with that one! Of course, I am a man so, what do I know about shoes…?
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
This is very much a niche market and absolutely an offshoot of the momentum around the sharing economy. The concept of ownership has blurred somewhat, with Rent the Runway, Le Tote and other subscription rental businesses. However, while shoe swapping may have its place in larger more cosmopolitan cities such as NYC, etc., there will be minimal to no impact on the traditional retail shoe market.
This does address the need to stay on-trend, without a customer having to buy the most expensive shoes which will go out of style by next season. There will certainly need to be the right infrastructure and supportive supply chain capabilities to make this successful.
Founder, President, Bakertown Consulting
Where does Shoe Bank make money? Do they take a commission off the sale of the item a person puts up on the site? While this is a novel idea, I don’t think it will cause sales to drop at traditional shoe retailers, nor will it cause issues for RTR or other platforms.
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
Cool idea that should get a good degree of interest from their target audience. But what is the revenue model? Profitability on this will be elusive for sure. I see this as a complement to a larger vintage clothing company.
CMO & Principal, SSR Retail LLC
There’s an “ick” factor here I can’t get past, but I guess that’s just me. I don’t see shoe swapping going much beyond fad phase, and it’s hardly likely to impact traditional shoe retailers to any material degree. Old styles may get traded out, but new styles will always drive sales.