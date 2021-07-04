Will shelf scanning robots put an end to out-of-stocks?
Of the numerous types of robots that are catching on for use in the front of the store, robotic shelf scanners are the ones that retailers see being most effective, according to a new RetailWire Research study.
The study, conducted in conjunction with Brain Corp, found 59 percent of retailers said shelf scanning is the function or application that can be most effectively filled by robots. Order picking came in second at 47 percent, followed by moving product loads (35 percent), pricing accuracy checks (35 percent), floor cleaning (21 percent) and planogram compliance (21 percent).
Retailers’ emphasis on using robots for shelf scanning likely comes from the perception that the technology is a consistently reliable means of maintaining in-stock positions and the successful implementation of omnichannel tactics, including store pickup and delivery.
At least one test of shelf-scanning inventory robots did not go according to plan. Walmart announced late last year that it was scrapping its pilot of shelf-scanning robots. The chain found that in-stock positions could be more cost-effectively managed by human associates. Walmart did, however, continue to use the floor scrubber robots that it had been piloting to handle front-of-store janitorial tasks.
In addition to shelf scanners, other robots that roam store floors and undertake shelf-related duties have been coming to market recently.
Retailers including Ahold Delhaize have been piloting UV disinfection robots, according to Progressive Grocer. The robots roll down aisles using projected UV light to inactivate potentially dangerous pathogens lurking on shelves.
The sales floor is not the only area of retail where robots are being seen with a greater frequency.
Nearly three-quarters of retailers in the RetailWire study say that their use of robots in warehouses or distribution centers has increased due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
This trend can be observed in practice with Kroger, which has built large robot hive warehouses in the U.S. in partnership with Ocado, after that provider had success in Europe and Canada.
- Robots in Retail: Examining the Autonomous Opportunity – RetailWire Research
- Will Walmart’s decision to scrap robots have far-ranging effects? – RetailWire
- Get Ready for More Robots Cleaning Grocery Stores – Progressive Grocer
- Will a skyscraper store change how groceries are delivered in cities? – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Where do you see retailers most likely to put robots to work in stores and other facilities? Do you think the cost-effectiveness question will be answered by robotics companies sooner rather than later?
Join the Discussion!
8 Comments on "Will shelf scanning robots put an end to out-of-stocks?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Robots may help with keeping items in stock, however that presupposes that all aspects of the retailer’s distribution and fulfillment operation are properly optimized. Target is a devil for out-of-stocks (it’s not the only one), and it’s not because no one notices that items are not on the shelf: it’s because they have issues which stretch further back into the supply chain. Robots won’t necessarily solve all of those issues.
Owner/Founder, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
The shelves in my local Target are ALWAYS empty!
CEO and President, Cogent Creative Consulting
The use of robots in warehouses and backrooms of stores is the most logical location as you don’t have to worry about competing for space with customers. However, with better sensors and scheduling robots during non-busy times, having robots on sales floors has become practical. As labor costs continue to rise and the cost of robot technology becomes more economical due to economies of scale the ROI is becoming positive. Robotics, especially in micro-fulfillment centers and dark stores is a hot trend that is expected to continue.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
To date, robots in retail seem to have been a solution trying to find a problem. Finally robotics have found a purpose in shelf scanning. It was nice to have a robot tell the manager to get someone to clean up an aisle that had a spill, or that greeted a customer, but we all knew that those applications were not viable long term. If retailers can do a cost/benefit analysis of the revenue they lose with out-of-stocks, then they may see that the shelf scanning application, long term, makes sense.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
There are many potential uses for robots in retail (that has a ring to it). Checking shelf inventory levels requires RFID tagging or the ability for the robot to recognize holes in the shelf visually. The former is not universal and the latter is not cheap. On the other hand, picking and floor cleaning and shelf disinfecting are easier to implement and probably less expensive.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
I don’t think robots are a great solution for in-store. Distribution or fulfillment centers maybe, but you certainly wouldn’t want them in the store during open hours, when they would become toys for kids passing by or an object for theft.
Chief Marketing Officer, Impact 21
I would expect the growing use of robots in DCs and warehouses where workflow can be steady and predictable. I also expect to see robots in stores, but the sales floor is starting to get very crowded with the growth of fulfillment teams and carts picking orders. If it gets too congested with added robots it will have a negative impact on traffic and sales and therefore cost-effectiveness.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
As Neil says, only if the entire distribution system is aligned and, gee, nobody’s is. Also, don’t discount the creepiness factor of robots in the aisle while you’re trying to shop. Backroom and warehouse/DC makes more sense to me.