Will seniors trust CVS to keep them safe with in-home IoT?
CVS recently announced the rollout of a medical alert system to meet senior customers’ healthcare needs in their homes.
The system, called Symphony, consists of a suite of health-oriented wearables, smart devices and a voice-activated smart hub that allows users to call for assistance from caregivers, according to Home Health Care News. The user can opt to utilize features such as motion, temperature and air quality sensors which can be set up to automatically contact caregivers in the event of a reading that indicates danger to the senior.
While the notion of setting up seniors with an emergency call button may evoke memories of the oft lampooned LifeAlert commercials, the demand for senior-specific health technology is growing. Major retailers outside of pharmacy already began taking note a few years ago.
Toward the end of the last decade, as tech retailers began exploring new markets in which to sell Internet of Things (IoT) products and new models for deploying them, one of the biggest tech and gadget retailers began focusing on home technology geared toward the seniors market. Best Buy began installing customized suites of integrated health monitoring tools in homes of seniors, which include tools to measure food consumption via smart refrigerators, predict falling risk and monitor heart rate.
Such solutions began coming to market as a few trends converged: the emergence of an aging population with a higher level of comfort with technology than in the past, and the anticipation that Baby Boomers will want to remain living in their homes and preserve their personal autonomy as they reach an age at which members of earlier generations may have moved into assisted living communities.
This isn’t CVS’s first foray into home health care. In recent years the chain has begun offering services like in-home dialysis.
Nor is CVS the only retail pharmacy to recognize the importance of meeting aging customers’ needs. In 2017, Walgreens drew accolades for its mobile app, which incorporated a slate of features such as a Pill Reminder function and adjustable text. The app experienced usage among customers 55 and older at a rate twice that of the industry average.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think CVS and other retail pharmacies will succeed with in home tech services? Could retail pharmacies use home technology to deliver other adjacent services to their customer base in ways that would differentiate them from Best Buy and other strictly tech competitors?
4 Comments on "Will seniors trust CVS to keep them safe with in-home IoT?"
CEO and President, Cogent Creative Consulting
Using technology to monitor the health of seniors is a growing trend that will accelerate as new technology is introduced. Predictive and responsive alerts will help seniors stay in their homes longer and give their children more peace knowing that their parents’ health is being monitored. With a growing population of seniors, this is a huge market opportunity.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
CVS and others will succeed with half of the senior population. However they could be more successful with expanding their services to a larger population than just seniors.
Co-Founder and CMO, Seeonic, Inc.
CVS and others will be successful in delivering home tech services as more seniors watch their friends use the services offered. They will also likely be encouraged by their children as a “safeguard” technology. This is especially true with tech savvy seniors who realize that for a monthly fee, they are able to get warnings about potential medical issues with early detection.
An additional service the retail pharmacies can deliver over Best Buy is monitoring pharmaceutical use and refill since they have that information about the customer that Best Buy does not have. Another service potential is to track usage and make replenishment recommendations of non-pharmaceutical items sold by the retail pharmacy to the customer. While this information is not as important as pharmaceuticals, it would provide a steadier and more dependable ordering of those products more dedicated to the provider of the IoT technology if it is a retail pharmacy.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
The youngest Boomers have lived with and worked with technology for 25 years. Most young Boomers have smart speakers, smart phones, smart doorbells, smart TVs and smart washing machines. Smart health and safety devices are the next logical step. I only wonder if people will look to drug stores for in-home tech. I suspect CVS will need some serious marketing investments to create not only awareness of these services but also to build consumer trust in their ability to install, support and evolve the tech. Best Buy has a big head start here.