Source: marshalls.com

Marshalls has done quite well in recent years without selling a single piece of merchandise online. That strategy, however, has changed with the launch this week of the off-price retailer’s very first e-commerce site.

Regular customers of Marshalls will find the same categories of products sold in the chain’s stores on its site. The new site, just like Marshalls’ stores, will also have its own unique mix of merchandise, with new brand name and designer products added on a daily basis. In case an ordered product doesn’t fit, customers will be able to return items to their local Marshalls store as well as by mail.

“We are thrilled to introduce Marshalls.com, which allows customers to shop Marshalls anytime,” said Mark DeOliveira, executive vice president, TJX Digital US, in a statement. “This site will feature a unique assortment of the brands and values that Marshalls is known for, and also offer customers the ability to shop through fun, interactive features and curations. We are excited for customers to experience the brand in this new way.

Marshalls is touting a number of interactive features on the site, including:

Curated shops: Frequently refreshed online shops such as Fall Style Shop, The Designer Shop and Made in Italy that feature the latest in-demand trends.

#MarshallsSurprise: Items other shoppers are finding serve as inspiration for purchase on Marshalls’ site as well as its stores.

Swipe to Shop: A gamified mobile shopping feature whereby shoppers can view and sort products by swiping left or right to identify items to buy or save for a later date.