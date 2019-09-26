Will selling online be the start of something big or bad for Marshalls?
Marshalls has done quite well in recent years without selling a single piece of merchandise online. That strategy, however, has changed with the launch this week of the off-price retailer’s very first e-commerce site.
Regular customers of Marshalls will find the same categories of products sold in the chain’s stores on its site. The new site, just like Marshalls’ stores, will also have its own unique mix of merchandise, with new brand name and designer products added on a daily basis. In case an ordered product doesn’t fit, customers will be able to return items to their local Marshalls store as well as by mail.
“We are thrilled to introduce Marshalls.com, which allows customers to shop Marshalls anytime,” said Mark DeOliveira, executive vice president, TJX Digital US, in a statement. “This site will feature a unique assortment of the brands and values that Marshalls is known for, and also offer customers the ability to shop through fun, interactive features and curations. We are excited for customers to experience the brand in this new way.
Marshalls is touting a number of interactive features on the site, including:
- Curated shops: Frequently refreshed online shops such as Fall Style Shop, The Designer Shop and Made in Italy that feature the latest in-demand trends.
- #MarshallsSurprise: Items other shoppers are finding serve as inspiration for purchase on Marshalls’ site as well as its stores.
- Swipe to Shop: A gamified mobile shopping feature whereby shoppers can view and sort products by swiping left or right to identify items to buy or save for a later date.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will selling merchandise online be a benefit or a drawback for Marshalls? Could the chain’s late launch of an e-commerce site serve as an advantage as it competes for market share?
3 Comments on "Will selling online be the start of something big or bad for Marshalls?"
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Marshalls enjoys a very high confidence level in the eyes of the customer for providing a “treasure hunt” shopping experience and great value. That confidence level will translate well to the e-commerce channel. The bullet points provide some great examples of how Marshalls will execute this strategy. “Gamified mobile shopping” could quickly become known as GMS. I both shudder and laugh at the prospect. It just might work. Did somebody say the customer wants “experiential shopping”?
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
In the short-term, being able to sell merchandise online will be a benefit to Marshalls, and I doubt they will see a negative impact on their stores. Long-term, I’m not sure. Marshalls and HomeGoods have been hugely successful, and customers understand that merchandise changes regularly. Part of the fun of shopping those stores is seeing what they have today that perhaps they didn’t have yesterday, using the term, “the hunt.” Online could change that. So long-term depending on what merchandise and offers Marshalls provides online, it may have an impact to shoppers visiting stores. For a company like TJX that has been aggressively opening stores these last several years, they could find themselves reversing course with lower comp-store sales and eventually closing less profitable locations.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
This is a toss-up. Considering the negative things we have been hearing about the costs of operating an e-commerce site and the cost of acquisition of new customers, if the e-commerce site does not increase the foot traffic in stores and the overall market share, it will hurt. The highly competitive, non-differentiating e-commerce environment demands that e-commerce either increase traffic to stores or increase overall market share because, in and of itself, e-commerce appears to not increase profits.