Will security concerns handicap IoT devices?
In a letter that began, “Dear Target, Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon,” 11 privacy advocates recently urged the retail community to stop selling internet-connected devices that don’t meet minimum security requirements.
As an example of related risks, the letter pointed to the 2017 CloudPets breach, when connected teddy bears exposed 2.2 million voice recordings made between parents and their children.
“It is estimated that by 2020, 10 billion IoT products will be active,” wrote the group, led by Mozilla. “The majority of these will be in the hands of consumers. Given the enormous growth of this space, and because so many of these products are entrusted with private information and conversations, it is incredibly important that we all work together to ensure that internet-enabled devices enhance consumers’ trust.”
The letter arrives as a number of studies attest that many IoT devices, from industrial sensors to webcams, televisions and other smart home devices, have little or no security. And while the damage from credit card breaches has led to surprise charges on billing statements, hackers of IoT devices may gain access to video feeds, conversations, an individual’s location in real time, their health data and more.
In December, a hacker took over a California family’s Nest camera to broadcast audio warnings about a North Korean missile attack. Some high-level concerns include devices coming from China being used to spy on Americans. IoT devices have also proven vulnerable to botnets, when hackers send vast amounts of spam mail to disrupt websites.
By all indications, makers of IoT devices have little incentive to improve security with no uniform regulations and still little apprehension from consumers.
Surprisingly, a survey from security provider Gemalto found that a wide majority of makers and users of IoT technology are looking to legislators for more robust guidelines on security. Almost half (48 percent) of the makers were unable to detect if their IoT devices were breached.
The 11 privacy advocates urged five minimum requirements: using encryption for all network communications, on-by-default and automatic security updates, the use of strong passwords for remote authentication, a vulnerability management program maintained by the vendor and the inclusion of a privacy policy.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will breaches of IoT devices likely become more or less of a headache for retailers in the years ahead? What, if anything, should retailers be doing now to address the situation?
Managing Director, GlobalData
This is an issue, but it’s more of an issue for product manufacturers than retailers. Ultimately, they are the ones who consumers will blame when things go wrong with security or privacy. That said, I think retailers have a responsibility to vet the products they sell and warn consumers about potential deficiencies or concerns.
Vice President Marketing, Cybera
I disagree. When you’re on a plane and the Wi-Fi doesn’t work, you don’t get irritated with the Wi-Fi service or onboard router. You get irritated with the flight attendant.
Within the IT team and the business at large, yes the manufacturer or service provider is the responsible party. To the public at large, it’s the retailer. (Think the Target breach of 2015 – most customers don’t even know that a system breach with the HVAC system (IoT) is to blame.)
The reality is that IoT security breaches are coming hard and fast. Because of what my company does, I’m biased. There is an easy answer – segmenting data streams so that none of them interact within the broader network or WAN is the only viable way of doing this (currently).
Managing Director, GlobalData
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Security and privacy breaches of any kind will be a headache for retailers. The lack of confidence the customer will have for the retailer that can’t keep their info, data, recording, etc. secure will cost a retailer business. It’s that simple – and that important.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Talk about the Wild, Wild West! Every day, customers are deploying devices that then report back to the manufacturer and third parties, often without the customers’ knowledge. Organizations like EPIC that look out for consumers should engage with retailers to help them understand the risks and be transparent with customers.
VP of Retail Innovation, Aptos
Principal, Retail Technology Group
This does not have to be a problem. The situation creates an opportunity for companies to provide a certification method to the manufacturers of the IoT devices just like all electrical devices sold in the U.S. have to be UL approved, or else. Caveat emptor!
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
Typically, situations like this tend to affect the manufacturer more than the retailer, however retailers are definitely at risk, not just because consumers may think they need to vet the products they sell, but they will have to deal with additional handling costs for returns if a big breach happens with a particular brand. I see a third party coming in soon to get traction in the ubiquitous security of IoT devices and running away with huge profits selling subscription services to protect the consumer regardless of device.
President, Circular Logic
Consumers already know the benefits of IoT devices, but most are not yet considering the potential downside of lax security. When consumers are made aware of the vulnerability, it will likely change their perception of value.
The impact on retailers will most likely be a reduced usage of IoT devices for automatic ordering from the devices. If you can’t be sure that the device is secure, do you really want it able to charge your credit card?
Founder | CEO, Prefeye - Preference Science Technologies Inc.
Consumers are ignoring privacy common sense in exchange for cool, smart home IoT. Frequent data breaches of baby cams and Alexa devices are not resonating yet. While device makers and retailers play a role in the adoption of IoT devices, consumers, willing participants, are creating demand. There will be a “tipping point” of incidents jolting consumers into a frenzied backlash against “listening” devices in the home and office. Retailers must be prepared legally for the inevitable. Consumers must be told when purchasing an in-home IoT device, privacy is not guaranteed.