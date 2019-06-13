Will same-day delivery flexibility give Target an edge over Amazon and Walmart?

9 expert comments
Discussion
Photo: Target
Jun 13, 2019
by George Anderson
George Anderson

Target wants to give its customers more financial flexibility when it comes to receiving same-day delivery of items purchased online.

The retailer has announced that customers at 1,500 stores in 47 states served by its Shipt division can now choose same-day delivery on 65,000 items from target.com and have orders delivered in as little as an hour for $9.99. Until now, Target customers would need to pay Shipt’s annual $99 annual subscription fee or $14 monthly membership to get same-day deliveries.

Those holding Target’s REDCard will continue to get a five percent discount on items they order when paying with the card. Target expects to add the same-day delivery option to its mobile app in time for the Christmas holiday season. Customers can currently access it from their desktop computers or mobile web browsers.

“With same-day delivery now available directly within the Target.com experience, we’ve made it even easier for our guests to shop at Target — while still getting the great value, curated product assortment and helpful guest service they’ve come to expect,” said Dawn Block, the retailer’s senior vice president of digital operations, in a statement.

In addition to its Shipt service, Target also offers same-day pickup of online orders in all its 1,850 stores. Same-day curbside pickup is available at 1,400 locations. Target has seen a significant increase in its online sales, up 25 percent or more for five straight years.

The retailer has also sought to distinguish itself from other online competitors with Target +, an online marketplace that emphasizes a curated selection of products from third-party sellers that complement the goods it sells. The chain has focused its efforts on recruiting sellers in key categories, including consumer electronics, home goods and toys.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How do you assess Target’s overall digital sales progress compared with competitors such as Amazon.com and Walmart? Will Target’s new same-day delivery convert more customers to Shipt’s monthly or annual subscription options?

Please practice The RetailWire Golden Rule when submitting your comments.
Braintrust
"The delivery wars will continue, however, this latest move by Target is more a tactical versus strategic move."

Richard J. George, Ph.D.Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
Richard J. George, Ph.D.

Richard J. George, Ph.D.Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University

Join the Discussion!

9 Comments on "Will same-day delivery flexibility give Target an edge over Amazon and Walmart?"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Ken Lonyai
BrainTrust
Ken Lonyai
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
34 minutes 4 seconds ago

I fail to see the big deal here. There’s a huge difference between free same day shipping (even with a minimum purchase threshold) and $9.99 same day shipping. Very few people who shop Target are going to take advantage of this program. In those instances where there is some item they absolutely need right away and can’t get to the store, they’ll go for it. Otherwise, they’ll accept the regular shipping options or choose BOPIS where same-day availability for in-store items is the industry standard.

So unless anything on target.com will be available same-day in-store, this seems like little more than a lesson learned from Amazon on how to spin relatively nothing into press hype.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Art Suriano
BrainTrust
Art Suriano
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
30 minutes 14 seconds ago
I think Target is smart in how they have developed their same-day delivery program. There are significant costs, and having the customer share in those costs is wise. I’ve said it before, and I’ll repeat it. There are not as many customers as retailers think that feel same-day delivery is that important. There are those “I have to have it ASAP” items now and then and for those situations same-day delivery makes sense. However, too many retailers are investing in fast delivery concepts when too often the product arrives sooner than the customer has a chance to open the package, which typically sits a few days until the customer can get to it. Here, Target is addressing that population that does desire same day delivery, but they are charging for it, and that makes perfect sense. Every time we find a way to keep the customer out of the store, we lose traffic and most importantly, impulse buying opportunities so having the customer share in the cost for delivery and the potential loss of business… Read more »
0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Georganne Bender
BrainTrust
Georganne Bender
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
19 minutes 6 seconds ago

“Every time we find a way to keep the customer out of the store, we lose traffic and most importantly, impulse buying opportunities…” My thoughts exactly, Art!

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Michael La Kier
BrainTrust
Michael La Kier
Principal, What Brands Want, LLC
23 minutes 43 seconds ago

Lost in the “Battle of Titans” between Amazon and Walmart, Target is making the right moves to bolster digital sales. Target’s purchase of Shipt in December 2017 gives them a logistics and delivery arm that provides great flexibility. Taking a page from Burger King, (with this move) Target allows shoppers to “Have it Your Way” with multiple delivery options. Offering flexibility for one-time, same-day delivery versus an annual commitment will generate new trial of the service and likely lead to even more subscriptions.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Anne Howe
BrainTrust
Anne Howe
Principal, Anne Howe Associates
20 minutes 11 seconds ago

What, besides medicine, is so crucial to the Target guest that it warrants an extra $9.99 for same day delivery? The “must have now” hype of retail is getting way overdone IMHO.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Chris Petersen, PhD.
BrainTrust
Chris Petersen, PhD.
President, Integrated Marketing Solutions
16 minutes 6 seconds ago

Delivery is not “free.” Never has been and will increasingly cost retailers more as they up the ante for speed. Not every customer needs same-day delivery for every order. Target’s approach seems to be an emerging hybrid model where the customer pays some of the cost when they deem same-day to be important. The sane part of this model is that the cost charged to the customer can be adjusted based upon demand.

The other critical aspect of this story is “one thing” or “same-day” will not win the war. The whole is greater than the sum of the parts. Target is going a good job of diversifying choices of delivery, click and collect, as well as curating third party products that help differentiate Target’s brand and experience.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
David Dorf
BrainTrust
David Dorf
VP Product Strategy, Infor Retail
13 minutes 13 seconds ago

It’s always good to give customers more choices, and by offering same day delivery (even if it costs $9.99) Target is expanding the options so customers can do what makes sense for them. Not sure it will significantly impact sales or increase subscriptions, but each change like this makes an incremental improvement in the overall brand promise.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Gene Detroyer
BrainTrust
Gene Detroyer
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
12 minutes 32 seconds ago

Music please… “Anything Target can do, Amazon can do better.”

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Richard J. George, Ph.D.
BrainTrust
Richard J. George, Ph.D.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
3 minutes 37 seconds ago

There is no doubt that Target and Walmart are responding to every new delivery concept introduced by Amazon. However, this fast follower approach with individualized tweaks seem to add little in the way of differential advantage. If a shopper is someone who needs it now, the $99 annual subscription or $14 per month subscription (pays for itself in less than two Deliveries), would be the preferred subscription options. The delivery wars will continue, however, this latest move by Target is more a tactical versus strategic move.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
wpDiscuz
Braintrust
"The delivery wars will continue, however, this latest move by Target is more a tactical versus strategic move."

Richard J. George, Ph.D.Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
Richard J. George, Ph.D.

Richard J. George, Ph.D.Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University

Take Our Instant Poll

How likely is Target’s new same-day delivery option to convert more customers to Shipt’s monthly or annual subscription options?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Resources

More

 