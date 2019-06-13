Photo: Target

Target wants to give its customers more financial flexibility when it comes to receiving same-day delivery of items purchased online.

The retailer has announced that customers at 1,500 stores in 47 states served by its Shipt division can now choose same-day delivery on 65,000 items from target.com and have orders delivered in as little as an hour for $9.99. Until now, Target customers would need to pay Shipt’s annual $99 annual subscription fee or $14 monthly membership to get same-day deliveries.

Those holding Target’s REDCard will continue to get a five percent discount on items they order when paying with the card. Target expects to add the same-day delivery option to its mobile app in time for the Christmas holiday season. Customers can currently access it from their desktop computers or mobile web browsers.

“With same-day delivery now available directly within the Target.com experience, we’ve made it even easier for our guests to shop at Target — while still getting the great value, curated product assortment and helpful guest service they’ve come to expect,” said Dawn Block, the retailer’s senior vice president of digital operations, in a statement.

In addition to its Shipt service, Target also offers same-day pickup of online orders in all its 1,850 stores. Same-day curbside pickup is available at 1,400 locations. Target has seen a significant increase in its online sales, up 25 percent or more for five straight years.

The retailer has also sought to distinguish itself from other online competitors with Target +, an online marketplace that emphasizes a curated selection of products from third-party sellers that complement the goods it sells. The chain has focused its efforts on recruiting sellers in key categories, including consumer electronics, home goods and toys.