Will same-day delivery flexibility give Target an edge over Amazon and Walmart?
Target wants to give its customers more financial flexibility when it comes to receiving same-day delivery of items purchased online.
The retailer has announced that customers at 1,500 stores in 47 states served by its Shipt division can now choose same-day delivery on 65,000 items from target.com and have orders delivered in as little as an hour for $9.99. Until now, Target customers would need to pay Shipt’s annual $99 annual subscription fee or $14 monthly membership to get same-day deliveries.
Those holding Target’s REDCard will continue to get a five percent discount on items they order when paying with the card. Target expects to add the same-day delivery option to its mobile app in time for the Christmas holiday season. Customers can currently access it from their desktop computers or mobile web browsers.
“With same-day delivery now available directly within the Target.com experience, we’ve made it even easier for our guests to shop at Target — while still getting the great value, curated product assortment and helpful guest service they’ve come to expect,” said Dawn Block, the retailer’s senior vice president of digital operations, in a statement.
In addition to its Shipt service, Target also offers same-day pickup of online orders in all its 1,850 stores. Same-day curbside pickup is available at 1,400 locations. Target has seen a significant increase in its online sales, up 25 percent or more for five straight years.
The retailer has also sought to distinguish itself from other online competitors with Target +, an online marketplace that emphasizes a curated selection of products from third-party sellers that complement the goods it sells. The chain has focused its efforts on recruiting sellers in key categories, including consumer electronics, home goods and toys.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How do you assess Target’s overall digital sales progress compared with competitors such as Amazon.com and Walmart? Will Target’s new same-day delivery convert more customers to Shipt’s monthly or annual subscription options?
I fail to see the big deal here. There’s a huge difference between free same day shipping (even with a minimum purchase threshold) and $9.99 same day shipping. Very few people who shop Target are going to take advantage of this program. In those instances where there is some item they absolutely need right away and can’t get to the store, they’ll go for it. Otherwise, they’ll accept the regular shipping options or choose BOPIS where same-day availability for in-store items is the industry standard.
So unless anything on target.com will be available same-day in-store, this seems like little more than a lesson learned from Amazon on how to spin relatively nothing into press hype.
“Every time we find a way to keep the customer out of the store, we lose traffic and most importantly, impulse buying opportunities…” My thoughts exactly, Art!
Lost in the “Battle of Titans” between Amazon and Walmart, Target is making the right moves to bolster digital sales. Target’s purchase of Shipt in December 2017 gives them a logistics and delivery arm that provides great flexibility. Taking a page from Burger King, (with this move) Target allows shoppers to “Have it Your Way” with multiple delivery options. Offering flexibility for one-time, same-day delivery versus an annual commitment will generate new trial of the service and likely lead to even more subscriptions.
What, besides medicine, is so crucial to the Target guest that it warrants an extra $9.99 for same day delivery? The “must have now” hype of retail is getting way overdone IMHO.
Delivery is not “free.” Never has been and will increasingly cost retailers more as they up the ante for speed. Not every customer needs same-day delivery for every order. Target’s approach seems to be an emerging hybrid model where the customer pays some of the cost when they deem same-day to be important. The sane part of this model is that the cost charged to the customer can be adjusted based upon demand.
The other critical aspect of this story is “one thing” or “same-day” will not win the war. The whole is greater than the sum of the parts. Target is going a good job of diversifying choices of delivery, click and collect, as well as curating third party products that help differentiate Target’s brand and experience.
It’s always good to give customers more choices, and by offering same day delivery (even if it costs $9.99) Target is expanding the options so customers can do what makes sense for them. Not sure it will significantly impact sales or increase subscriptions, but each change like this makes an incremental improvement in the overall brand promise.
Music please… “Anything Target can do, Amazon can do better.”
There is no doubt that Target and Walmart are responding to every new delivery concept introduced by Amazon. However, this fast follower approach with individualized tweaks seem to add little in the way of differential advantage. If a shopper is someone who needs it now, the $99 annual subscription or $14 per month subscription (pays for itself in less than two Deliveries), would be the preferred subscription options. The delivery wars will continue, however, this latest move by Target is more a tactical versus strategic move.