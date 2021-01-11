Will same-day deliver holiday cheer for Abercrombie & Fitch?
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has partnered with four different companies — Uber, Shipt, Postmates, Roadie and software provider Delivery Solutions — to launch same-day delivery across its entire U.S. store fleet, including its Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks banners.
The same-day offer will apply to all apparel inventory from a customer’s local stores. A “Get It Fast” filter on each brand’s website takes browsers to their local store to find available products.
The same-day option complements online pick-up in store, curbside pickup, in-store reserve, ship from store and traditional parcel home delivery.
“Adding same-day delivery to our portfolio increases our final mile delivery capacity and further diversifies our carrier base, where we were already leveraging regional parcel carriers, UPS, FedEx, and now, couriers,” Larry Grischow, EVP of supply chain and procurement, told Barron’s.
The retailer is working to assure same-day delivery does not impact its in-store inventory levels amid ongoing supply chain constraints. Mr. Grischow told Barron’s, “We’re positioning more inventory in stores and routing more e-commerce orders to stores.”
A test of delivery from a local Abercrombie & Fitch location found same-day delivery costing $10, well below $22 for next-day delivery, $15 for two-day delivery and just above the $7 standard charge (four to nine- business days). Free shipping is provided for orders over $75.
Same-day delivery received a boost during the pandemic as grocery e-commerce took off. Instacart also expanded same-day options for Dick’s Sporting Goods, Bed Bath & Beyond, Sephora, 7-Eleven and other non-grocery chains as consumers sought omnichannel solutions.
In August, Amazon.com expanded same-day Prime delivery to 12 cities, adding Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit, Tampa, Charlotte and Houston.
DoorDash, Uber Eats and Target-owned Shipt also support same-day delivery.
Macy’s, Nordstrom, Saks and Belks have all added same-day options at some or all locations, but same-day delivery from internal mall-based chains remains rare. In June, American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) partnered with FedEx-owned ShopRunner to bring same-day delivery to most major cities for a $10 fee.
Michael Rempell, AEO’s EVP and COO, said in a statement at the time, “AEO’s approach is customer-centric — we leave it to our customers to choose where, when and how they engage and shop with us.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does same-day offer more appeal during the holiday season? Has the same-day opportunity for Abercrombie & Fitch and other apparel chains become bigger as the pandemic has progressed?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
The promise of same-day delivery is compelling, but actually delivering it is difficult — and costly. Same-day has become an expectation for many consumers, so the announcement by Abercrombie is more of a catch-up than blazing a new trail. While I understand the need to continue to offer fast delivery options at a low cost, ultimately it’s going to damage profitability and I’m doubtful that the upside in incremental sales will offset it.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Last year I ordered a few things online from Abercrombie & Fitch and the delivery, while reasonably priced, was incredibly slow. This would deter me from ordering anything urgent or time-sensitive, such as a gift. Speedier same-day delivery would help me – and I am sure many other customers – overcome that reluctance. Of course, the trick is to ensure stores can cope with an influx of orders in terms of both inventory and staffing levels.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
During the holiday season, same-day delivery is most important to last-minute shoppers. Same-day delivery for $10 is a pretty good deal for Abercrombie & Fitch customers, however there is a big risk to delaying purchase this year. Due to supply chain issues, those who wait may not get what they want because it is out of stock. Same-day delivery will soon become table stakes.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
David – I agree with your assessment on the level of risk, especially given the already constrained supply chains. The same-day delivery option could become a non-option for last minute shoppers.
Retail Industry Lead, CI&T
I could see apparel as an appropriate same-day delivery category candidate if it’s for one’s self but, in the case of gifting, this just doesn’t feel like a space where consumers would be gifting so last-minute. I’m not sold on same-day being that helpful of an incentive for holiday shoppers in the case of Abercrombie.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Same-day delivery certainly has an appeal. And from a margin standpoint it makes way more sense in apparel than it does in grocery.
As opposed to grocery however, the issue in this class of trade is demand. Most people don’t buy apparel every day and honestly, barring a few very specific events, most can wait a few days to receive their product. That mean the question is this; is there enough demand in the apparel market for this service?
I have strong doubts that there is. The good news is this lack of demand might mean that Abercrombie will be able to do this at scale, work through the details and innovate a business model for apparel where this does make sense. We shall see.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Retailers, especially apparel retailers, have historically had difficulties balancing inventories in-store. In terms of sizes, colors and styles, the job is almost impossible.
With today’s inventory challenges, I suspect anyone who waits until the last week will be sorely disappointed.