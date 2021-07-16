Will retailers be jilted by the trend toward micro and hybrid weddings?
The wedding industry is headed for a record-breaking year due to pent-up demand for nuptials, but two trends that developed over the pandemic — micro and hybrid weddings — may put a hit on spending in the years ahead.
Smaller weddings of under 100 guests were becoming popular in recent years, but micro weddings (about 25 close family members and friends) became the only recourse for many couples over the last year due to COVID-related restrictions. The even leaner elopement wedding is another related trend believed to have been accelerated by the pandemic.
The appeal of smaller weddings includes significantly lower costs, not only due to reduced guest count, but because many are held in backyards. For the couple, a smaller-scale wedding can reduce stress in planning and creates a more relaxed vibe during the affair. The couple can spend more quality time with guests and each other. And without the formalities and expectations around larger weddings, the couple gains more freedom to explore outside-the-box ideas for the event.
The hybrid wedding typically has only close relatives and friends in physical attendance but allows guests from afar to virtually celebrate the nuptials online.
“Tuning in virtually has allowed people to be more accessible to participate in a virtual toast or wedding ceremony regardless of what hurdles life throws their way,” Anna Lucia Richardson, founder of Anna Lucia Events in Tampa, told The Washington Times. “Almost anyone can set aside one hour to tune in to be a part of the moment.”
Savings from fewer guests have reportedly encouraged some couples to boost spending in other areas, such as flowers and jewelry. A Washington Post article, however, concluded that smaller and virtual weddings are driving a shift toward simpler, shorter and less-expensive wedding dresses. Skimpier wedding presents should be expected from those virtually invited to weddings.
Other pandemic-related trends include the emergence of virtual showrooms where brides and their friends select, share and vote for their favorite dresses. At-home try-on programs also took off. This year, weekday weddings are surging as postponed weddings from 2020 battle for space.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How do you see the shift toward smaller and virtual weddings and other pandemic-related changes affecting the retail opportunity? Is the trend toward smaller and virtual ceremonies and receptions here to stay?
4 Comments on "Will retailers be jilted by the trend toward micro and hybrid weddings?"
Director, Main Street Markets
I believe that people who want to get married will continue to marry. The change will be how many will attend the weddings. I believe virtual guests will still spend like those actually in attendance.
Retail Industry Lead, CI&T
Weddings have always been painfully expensive for attendees, so I do think hybrid options, where guests are offered the alternative of not being in person will stay. With smaller and virtual ceremonies in mind, retailers will have to update their gifting accommodations. Virtual gifting will need to be a more efficient, trustworthy, and timely process. Packaging should be more visual so that unboxings over Zoom are still climactic, and product assortment should allow for greater personalization. Wedding vendors will also really have to ramp up their virtual capabilities to support this new era of consumers who expect to get most of their planning accomplished online.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
The problem facing couples right now is control. You plan a wedding and the date gets pushed back because of COVID-19, so you pick another date, hopeful your wedding will be a go. When it can’t happen the way you want it to happen some couples opt to move forward in any way that they can.
My son is getting married October and he and his fiancée want to be married at a specific venue. The number of people to help them celebrate their day has not been cut back, but here’s the thing: we’re moving forward in the hope that things stay the way they are and that the pandemic will not affect their wedding.
So much of what is happening in the wedding industry is contingent upon what could happen next, so smaller weddings will be the norm for a while. But you can’t stop brides. At some point things will stabilize and the happy celebrations couples envisioned will happen again.
Director, Retail Consulting, Envista
So I’ll present an “expert opinion” here because I got married 11 months ago mid-pandemic, and had around 45 people at the wedding. Here’s a quick recap:
If I were a betting man, I’d say the trend stays even after COVID-19 is over, whenever that’s going to be. 🙂