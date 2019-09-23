Source: eBay - "The Holiday Chill"

Taking a stand against “Christmas Creep,” eBay last week promised to refrain from holiday ads, promotions and specials until November.

“We’re 100 days from Christmas and already starting to see companies make early holiday announcements — with reports of early in-store displays and decorations! What’s the rush?!,” eBay wrote on its blog. “We love the holidays. But we don’t love the stress-inducing creep that comes with it. Each year, holiday prep and promotions start earlier, and grow bigger, louder and shinier throughout the season. Christmas music in stores in October? Holiday sales before Halloween? It’s gone too far.”

EBay also vowed to “call out their competitors for getting ahead of themselves” and released a YouTube video called “The Holiday Chill” that makes fun of the early arrival of holiday decorations and Christmas music. Miserable store associates are shown wearing reindeer horns and customers grimace at a sign reading, “Really Really Really Early Holiday Sale.” The video ends with the message, “Outsmart holiday creep. Get deals every day. Not just the holidays.”

EBay ends its blog entry, “Go ahead, enjoy that Pumpkin Spice Latte and find the perfect Halloween costume. We’ll be ready to holiday when you are.”

In recent years, many consumers have groaned upon hearing about holiday promotions arriving well before Thanksgiving. Etsy last week began running “Here’s to the Givers,” a campaign that highlights different seasonal products available on its platform and the makers that create them.

Yet, some consumers appreciate the early buying and eBay may be missing out on some marketing opportunities. According to 2018’s holiday shopping survey from the National Retail Federation, 21 percent of respondents planned to start their holiday shopping in October and 18 percent said they began in September or earlier. Spreading out their budgets and avoiding last-minute crowds were the most commonly cited reasons.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will eBay gain fans with its promise to hold off holiday promotions and marketing until November? Will the retailer miss too many opportunities as a result? What do you think of its plan to poke fun at competitors displaying early holiday promotions?