Will private labels help rapid delivery firms reach profitability?
Two rapid delivery start-ups, Gopuff and Buyk, have announced plans to expand into private label in moves that promise to provide a competitive point of difference and support a road to profitability.
Gopuff, the largest rapid delivery startup with a focus on CPG essentials, is launching its “Basically,” label with bottled water, to be followed by cleaning products, batteries, paper products, cutlery and food storage. The company will introduce snacks in coming weeks and other products in coming months.
Jessica Glendenning, a Target veteran who most recently served as head merchant at Brandless, is guiding private label development.
Daniel Folkman, Gopuff’s SVP of business, said, “After over eight years of delivering instant needs, we truly understand what our loyal customers look for in everyday essentials — insights that have enabled us to create product lines designed specifically for them.”
Buyk, a grocery-focused platform that operates in Chicago and New York, is rolling out coffee, ice cream and candy under its own brand with plans for private label to account for 40 percent of its total sales.
“We are confident that this ever-expanding private label line-up will quickly become a fan favorite,” said James Walker, Buyk’s CEO.
The ultrafast-delivery space (most services promise 15-minutes delivery or less) continues to attract major venture capital. Typically, the start-ups use dark locations to drive pick and pack efficiencies and save money versus pulling goods from stores. Most charge delivery fees under $2 with no service fees.
Profitability, however, has been elusive due in part to hyper competition that deters moves to raise fees. In just New York City, Gopuff and Buyk compete alongside Getir, Jokr, Fridge No More, Gorillas and 1520.
The push toward private label may create some differentiation to avoid competing mostly on price and speed. Private labels also typically offer bigger margins.
A Wall Street Journal article noted, however, that rapid delivery’s profitability going forward will likely be challenged by the limited inventory typically available in dark locations, the ultimate requirement for extensive infrastructure to support expansion and competition from larger delivery players. DoorDash entered the rapid delivery channel in 2020, and DashMarts and Instacart reportedly plan to test ultrafast delivery early this year.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will private label offerings become a key strategy for shoring up differentiation and profitability among rapid delivery firms? Will adding private label make delivery services more of a threat to the local retailer?
President, Protonik
I just don’t see this making a difference to rapid delivery losses. The economics of delivery remain firmly set against them. There is some remote possibility that one of the firms will make this into a pivot and they develop a brand that gets picked up in retail. But I also think that’s unlikely.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Even if we assume their private label products deliver quality and value that’s comparable to name-brand items, profitability for ultrafast delivery companies will be almost entirely gated by their ability to raise their fees. Two-dollar deliveries with no service charges? It never was and never will be sustainable, regardless of the assortments.
Director, Main Street Markets
I don’t see how this will balance out. This is like a hamster wheel — at which point will I be profitable if I don’t get an influx of customers and have to raise delivery fees to be in the business?
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Absolutely not a winning strategy and no threat to local retailers. Private Label business is not for the faint of heart and anyone short of Trader Joe’s wanting to make it 40% of their business should go back to marketing classes.
Very few organizations do private label well and consumer trust and interest are major barriers. Can they be overcome? Sure they can. Is it easy? Not in the least. And anyone foolish enough to look at COVID based data on PL growth will quickly mislead themselves. A lot of PL purchases were based on product availability, not endearing adoption.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Private label is going to heat up. No doubt about it. It’s the best way for consumers to fight inflation. BUT … you don’t just wave a magic wand and get “cred” for a private label. Walmart learned that the hard way a few years back.
So, in order to have a chance for success, the companies will have to do some creative promotions to get people to try their stuff. I still remember Publix Great Recession promotion. Every week they’d pick 6 items and say “Buy the national brand, get a private label of the same free.” So you could get cereal, and the Publix brand with it one week, ice cream the next … etc. etc. People need to build confidence in the brand.
Then, yes, I think there’s an opportunity.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Delivery firms offer interesting new twists to retail and CPG manufacturers, and although the P&L model is extremely thin with margins, I could absolutely see them drive a wedge into specific product categories that will excite consumers and a select set of their private labels could really take flight. Given the perfect storm of inflation, supply chain woes and consumer confidence trending downward, I think you’ll see tremendous experimentation by all of the delivery firms in 2022 with a huge round of consolidation in 2023. Buckle up for a wild ride.