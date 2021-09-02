Sources: Lowe's, Whole Foods

Lowe’s, Whole Foods and Dunkin’ are bringing some innovative approaches to driving in-store and online engagement for Valentine’s Day, despite the ongoing pandemic.

Lowe’s is giving 50 couples a chance to spend Valentine’s Day at 10 of its stores for “a night of Lowemance.”

Lucky couples will be invited to their local store from 8 to 10 p.m. After a toast and light bite, the couples are invited to choose their Sherwin-Williams paint colors and guided to a paint zone ”complete with splash-painting supplies the couple can use to express their love story on a blank canvas — a gift they will create together and display proudly at home.”

Marisa Thalberg, Lowe’s chief brand and marketing officer, told USA Today, “Not all of the typical Valentine’s Day night outs will be available to people this year. We thought we can create a really different, fun, surprising and safe Valentine’s Day experience.”

Whole Foods is hosting “Gourmet Date for Good,” a weekend of virtual, live cook-along programs during Valentine’s Day weekend, all with different themes. The events will be hosted by comedian Heather McMahan, actress and vegan food influencer Tabitha Brown, and comedian Matt Bellassai, who will help viewers celebrate Galentine’s Day on Feb. 13, Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14, and Singles Awareness Day on Feb. 15, respectively.

When securing tickets, attendees are encouraged to make a donation to the Independent Restaurant Coalition in light of the additional losses restaurants and bars will face around Valentine’s Day due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Dunkin’ is hosting its first-ever, wedding-themed pop-up shop to mark the many in-store weddings, photo shoots and wedding party runs over the years connected to Dunkin’.

In New York, Dunkin’ partnered with “I Do Drive Thru,” a drive-up wedding service, on a Drive-Thru Marriage contest. Winners are treated to a wedding at a Dunkin’ location in upstate New York, along with Dunkin’ wedding gear, professional photos and a $500 prize.

The campaigns support the arrival of heart-shaped donuts at the chain’s locations. Jill Nelson, VP, Marketing & Culinary at Dunkin’, said, “Dunkin’ is the perfect place for anyone to find the spirit of Valentine’s Day.”