Will pairing nail salons with shoe stores be a good fit for DSW?
DSW Inc., the off-price footwear chain, is expanding its test of manicure and pedicure services to three additional markets.
Since 2017, DSW has been piloting in-store nail salons in two Ohio locations through a partnership with W Nail Bar, an Ohio-based company. The retailer will add nail salons to five locations in Austin, TX, Washington D.C. and Dublin, OH. DSW has nearly 1,000 locations in the U.S.
Beyond manicures starting at $29 and pedicures starting at $49, the salons offer waxing services and beer and wine offerings, depending on the location. DSW shoppers earn rewards points for every service purchased.
“The nail bar services engage customers and create loyalty by inspiring self-expression,” said Bill Jordan, president of DSW, in a statement. “They also create repeat visits to the DSW brand.”
In an interview with Advertising Age, DSW’s CEO Roger Rawlins said the tests showed the nail salons are attracting Millennial women, who make up about half of salon patrons and represent a quarter of the chain’s customer base. With flip flops and sandals merchandised nearby, salon patrons buy a pair of shoes during nearly a quarter of their visits. Salon patrons also spend about 60 percent more on footwear than they did before nail services arrived.
“You’ve got to develop differentiated experiences to ultimately retain and attract customers,” Mr. Rawlins told Ad Age. Those experiences, he said, need to be ones “that cannot be duplicated in just a digital environment.”
Getting a manicure or pedicure inside a store is a rare occurrence, even for stores that sell nail polish. Macy’s once had a nail bar inside its New York City flagship. Sephora earlier this decade partnered with XpresSpa, known for its massages and facials services in airports, on a test of nail bars in some doors.
Nordstrom Local, the retailer’s merchandise-free concept that launched last October, has a nail bar at its Melrose location as well as services such as tailoring, returns, same-day online pick-up and personal stylists.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see more upsides than downsides to installing nail salons inside DSW? Will services in general become a bigger differentiator to physical retail in the years ahead?
Vice President of Marketing, OrderDynamics
DSW is on the right track with the services mindset and with testing variations. All retailers need to be thinking about this. Testing and experimentation have to become second nature if retail is to thrive. DSW offering a service is brilliant. Already they are finding that it leads to a 60 percent boost in footwear sales. The future of retail is customer experience oriented. The important part is to discover what customers want, roll it out to your stores, then keep looking for the next innovation to keep differentiating.
Marketing Director, Aptos
I see no downside to this experiment for DSW. They are smartly taking it slow, testing and learning as they go. Adding value to the store experience through brand-adjacent experiences is exactly what retailers need to do to increase the relevance of their stores. This seems like a great concept, and early results are promising to say the least.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Seems like a natural fit to me. Kind of a forehead-slapping “why didn’t I think if this sooner?” I always applauded dropping banks and dry cleaners into grocery stores. Not exactly experiential, but efficient works too!
Managing Director, GlobalData
Given the customer profile, this seems like a smart move from DSW. I can see customers using the service, which also gives them more of a reason to visit DSW.
Services will become more important. However, retailers need to understand that ensuring there is a good fit and the experience is up to par are both vital. Simply chucking in any old service to a retail space will not work.
President, The Ian Percy Corporation
Exactly Neil. Unfortunately, too many retailers will not heed your second paragraph.
Principal, StoreStream Metrics, LLC
The teaming of product retail with relevant ancillary services is the future of successful retail. It reminds me of an article entitled “Boom Box” which appeared in August 13, 2000 issue of The New York Magazine and foreshadowed the future of the experience economy. I know because I had this article reprinted as a marketing tool when pitching the value and merits of digital signage. The co-location of nail salons and DSW is brilliant. Creating a mutually connected experience destination can enhance the shopping journey and leverage one of the golden rules of retail — keeping your shopper in the store longer will lead to more sales.
President, The Ian Percy Corporation
Founder and CEO, Vision First
Their conversion and lift stats are impressive, but I don’t see myself trying on shoes after a pedicure!
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
Testing these services inside a DSW location would appear to have no downside and based on the early results certainly has a good upside. I applaud their go-slow approach to testing. It minimizes the risk and allows them to see what longer term impact the co-location has on their business.