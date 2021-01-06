Will other retailers follow Costco and bring back food sampling?
Costco announced that it is beginning a phased return to full sampling in early June after a 14-month hiatus, albeit initially with some safety protocols:
- All samples will be prepared behind plexiglass;
- Samples will be offered in smaller batches for better crowd control;
- Distribution will be made to shoppers one at a time.
Costco ended food sampling, seen as critical to driving trial and as an in-store perk, at its warehouses last March at the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
On last Thursday’s earning call, Costco CFO Richard Galanti said that, as various states opened last summer and fall, the chain brought back a few sampling events: single-serve items like cookies and crackers, take-out only, no-cook-to-prepare items and a few display-only talking demos.
Sampling’s return at Costco “will come in waves,” reaching 170 of the chain’s 550 U.S. stores in the first week of June with a goal of including all towards the end of the month.
“The first wave will actually determine how fast we roll out and what and when restrictions are lifted,” said Mr. Galanti.
Mask mandates severely restricted sampling. Costco in mid-May became one of the first retailers to allow customers who are fully vaccinated to shop maskless, unless one is required by state or local laws.
Costco also announced it will be bringing back seating at indoor food courts at half capacity in June with the return of in-store sampling expected to closely follow the return of food courts and self-serve stations. It expects to make both packaged and non-packaged options available as shoppers regain comfort with sampling stations.
“I think food samples will return, but I don’t see them returning in 2021,” Stew Leonard Jr. of Stew Leonard’s, the Northeast grocer, told TODAY last December. “It’s going to take a while for customers to get used to it and we are going to keep a close eye on the cruise industry and the casinos to see how they handle it. Right now, our grab and go meals are preferred by our customers because they are pre-packaged by our chefs and safe.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What measures may be necessary to bring food sampling back safely and ease shopper concerns? Will sampling stations likely work differently after the pandemic is resolved?
7 Comments on "Will other retailers follow Costco and bring back food sampling?"
Managing Director, GlobalData
Yes, food sampling will come back – it already has at Whole Foods as well as Costco. I also noticed this weekend that the hot food and salad bars are open again for self-service at Whole Foods. Lots of things will come back as we move beyond the pandemic – and thank goodness for it!
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Sampling is a powerful part of the brand experience for many grocers. It should be caveat emptor, with in-store samplers deciding whether or not to risk the sampling experience. Those working the sampling stations should remain masked, for now, even if already fully vaccinated. Beyond being the safest approach, it also reinforces the brand’s message that it cares for shoppers’ well-being.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Definitely. Customers liked food sampling before the COVID-19 pandemic and they will return to it as they feel more and more like the pandemic is behind us. Sampling is a fun experience for many. Talk about experiential retail — this is it.
Director, Main Street Markets
It will come back – I saw this at Costco last weekend. The demonstrator was masked and samples were put out in smaller batches. I also saw the food bars at Whole Foods open as well with ropes and rules in place where you don’t have people on top of each other like in the past. I believe food sampling will continue to grow as long as protocol is in place and you have a good understanding between employee and customer.
Co-Founder and CMO, Seeonic, Inc.
Food sampling will return to Costco and other stores fairly quickly. As other venues like restaurants are returning to pre-pandemic norms and levels, consumers are returning to their old habits relatively quickly. Costco is being cautious, but old habits will also cause them to be less cautious in a relatively short time.
Owner/Founder, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
It’s very interesting to see the dialogue around samples as a major driver of sales and foot traffic. Does anyone sample as well and effectively as Costco? As a measure of the path back to in-store shopping – Costco is certainly leading the charge. Others will watch and will follow.
Content Marketing Strategist
Avoiding outbreaks tied to store sampling will boost consumer confidence. Costco’s phased approach is wise as it balances shopper safety with sampling to spur sales.
Methodically monitoring the results before expanding the sampling program is smart. Also, using plexiglass, small batches and controlled distribution limits crowds and promote hygiene.
Post-pandemic, sampling stations will likely relax most of these measures to encourage product trial and sales. Engaging all five senses (and immediate product access) gives stores an edge over e-commerce.