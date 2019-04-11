Photo: Old Navy

Larger clothing doesn’t mean higher prices at Old Navy’s new Size Yes concept store.

In October, the clothing chain began transforming 30 stores with existing plus-sized sections into full Size Yes concept stores, according to InStyle. Size Yes will sell clothing at prices that do not vary between sizes of the same item.

Before beginning the rollout of the Size Yes concept, 75 of Old Navy’s locations were piloting in-store shops dedicated to the chain’s collection of plus-sized clothing, called Plus. Old Navy has spoken of the move as part of a chain-wide initiative to promote size diversity and inclusion in both messaging and assortment. The Size Yes concept is, at this point, only a temporary pilot with the locations scheduled to return to regular operations on November 13. The long-term goal, however, is to sell all sizes of all products at the same price throughout the chain.

Many major retailers have begun working to improve their range of size offerings to better meet the needs of a more size-diverse customer base. Last year, for example, Walmart announced the acquisition of Eloquii, a plus-sized apparel e-tailer (with five physical storefronts). In 2017, Neiman Marcus began piloting plus-sized clothing in five Last Call outlet locations.

Stores have been changing how they treat their plus-sized assortments, as well. In 2016, Midwest regional chain Meijer began folding its selection of women’s plus sizes in with the rest of its women’s clothing, reasoning that customers shop by style, not by size.

Retailers have been exploring ways to be more size-inclusive in their merchandise presentations, too. Over the summer Nike debuted a plus-sized mannequin in its refurbished London flagship store.

In Old Navy’s case, the new pricing strategy comes at a time when the chain is preparing to emerge as a standalone business. Gap Inc. came out with the news earlier this year that it will spin off Old Navy. Since then, Old Navy has announced plans to expand its store count from 1,140 to 2,000 locations.

