Will Nordstrom’s sustainable fashion site win over eco-conscious consumers?

9 expert comments
Discussion
Source: shop.nordstrom.com/c/sustainable-style
Aug 27, 2019
by Tom Ryan
Tom Ryan

Nordstrom has become the first U.S.-based multi-line fashion retailer to offer an online shopping microsite dedicated to sustainable fashion. The Sustainable Style site features brands created from sustainably sourced materials, manufactured in factories that meet high social or environmental standards or that give back. 

Nordstrom launched the section last week when the company joined the G7 Fashion Pact, a coalition of 32 global fashion retailers and suppliers representing 150 brands that have pledged to minimize the environmental impacts that the fashion industry has across oceans, climate and biodiversity.

“You’ve told us that you want consciously manufactured products that align with your values. We want those things too,” Nordstrom wrote on the Sustainable Style landing page.

The section features over 2,000 products from 90 brands, including Patagonia, Reformation, Eileen Fisher, Toms, Veja and Nordstrom’s own Treasure & Bond. Brands are sorted based on whether they are sustainably sourced, responsibly manufactured or give back through charities.

The site aims to make sustainable shopping more accessible. The retailer noted that it is also taking steps to reduce its carbon footprint and conserve resources across its supply chain to minimize its eco-impact.

“I know our customers and employees will be excited and proud that we’re part of this new effort,” said Pete Nordstrom, co-president of the company, in a statement.

The Fashion Pact, prompted by French President Emmanuel Macron and being presented at the G7 summit, stands out for its broad representation across the fashion industry and focus on transparency and accountability. Signatories committed to greenhouse gas emission reductions, renewable energy, single-use plastic elimination and other eco-goals. 

Efforts toward more sustainable fashion are expected to work against the disposable fashion trend, although two fast-fashion leaders, H&M and Zara-owner Inditex, also signed the pact. Other signatories include Gucci-owner Kering, Burberry, Gap and Nike. 

Several recent surveys have shown consumers are increasingly looking for sustainable products as climate change has become a bigger concern.  According to a June survey from Accenture, half of consumers would pay more for sustainable products designed to be reused or recycled and 72 percent were currently buying more environmentally friendly products than they were five years ago.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see healthy consumer appeal for Nordstrom’s online portal focused on sustainable products? Will overall demand for sustainable products likely take another leap forward in the years ahead?

Braintrust
"I am very curious to see how Nordstrom does, and expect to see similar initiatives from lower-end retailers as well."

Paula RosenblumManaging Partner, RSR Research
Paula Rosenblum

Paula RosenblumManaging Partner, RSR Research

Mark Ryski
BrainTrust
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
48 minutes 14 seconds ago

I believe the demand for sustainable products will grow significantly. This is the right thinking for the times and Nordstrom and the other signatories are to be commended. That said, actions speak louder than words so the real proof will be in how these intentions translate into meaningful action by the retailers/brands. I hope the demand for sustainable products leaps forward and soon – our future depends on this and other activities to ameliorate the damage we have already done to our environment.

Dave Bruno
BrainTrust
Dave Bruno
Director, Retail Market Insights
43 minutes 41 seconds ago

If anywhere, sustainably sourced products have a chance of thriving at Nordstrom, where shoppers are less price sensitive. I applaud their efforts and welcome the emphasis on the environment. I hope one day soon we won’t need special webpages and catalogs for sustainable fashion because all products will be environmentally responsible …

Evan Snively
BrainTrust
Evan Snively
Loyalty Strategist, Maritz Loyalty
32 minutes 51 seconds ago

Yes, demand for sustainable products of all kinds will continue to grow. And while more environmentally friendly consumer options are progress in the right direction, curbing actual consumption itself is really what needs to take center stage to combat climate change. But until someone can figure out how to monetize people not using resources, brands that strive to reduce their supply chain impact and replenish the resources that they do use should be viewed in a very favorable light by consumers.

Lee Peterson
BrainTrust
Lee Peterson
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
29 minutes 59 seconds ago

Considering the brands mentioned, it seems like a good idea and that they get it. Certainly a brand from the great Pacific Northwest has less of a cred issue about this than say, someone based in Manhattan who has never said boo about it. Plus it’s important, so good effort in my opinion.

Paula Rosenblum
BrainTrust
Paula Rosenblum
Managing Partner, RSR Research
29 minutes 17 seconds ago

This is really interesting to me. In fact, we just decided to do a benchmark survey (both consumers and retailers) next year on this very topic. I think retailers are WAY behind today’s younger consumer, regardless of income level, in appreciating the value of sustainability. I am very curious to see how Nordstrom does, and expect to see similar initiatives from lower-end retailers as well.

Michael Decker
BrainTrust
Michael Decker
Vice President, Marketing Strategy, Medallion Retail
26 minutes 51 seconds ago

Perfect for Nordstrom. How H&M signs a deal like that is beyond me. But the times are changing and retailers must adapt or die. Millennials and Zs will rightly buy (or rent) sustainable products and keep clothing for a long time. Classic styles will redevelop. Fewer trends mean more planet…

Georganne Bender
BrainTrust
Georganne Bender
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
26 minutes 11 seconds ago

Sustainability is huge, and so important. My friend Kerry Bannigan started the Conscious Fashion Campaign, a call to action for brands, media and retail to commit to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030 Agenda. She has made me – and the fashion world – more aware of how products are made, and how that affects people and the planet.

Good job, Nordstrom! It’s about time a retailer stood up and embraced sustainable fashion in a major way. I hope its Sustainable Style site encourages other retailers to get on board.

Jeff Sward
BrainTrust
Jeff Sward
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
12 minutes 11 seconds ago

The embracing of eco-friendliness and sustainability will increase at an accelerating pace. This is the right move by Nordstrom at the right time. Now it’s about due diligence and compliance. Brands and their products have to be authentic and not just spouting marketing fluff.

Shikha Jain
BrainTrust
Shikha Jain
Senior Director, Simon-Kucher & Partners
8 minutes 54 seconds ago
Addressing sustainability has really taken off and become mainstream in the last three or four years. The fact that Zara, a fast fashion brand, wants to make all its cotton and linen material sustainable, organic and recyclable by 2025 and that H&M now has sustainable collections featured in their stores means that fashion retailers are not just listening to consumers but also recognizing that they have a big role to play. In a recent study at Simon-Kucher with ~800 consumers, we found that sustainability was the #2 most important CSR cause (after fair labor and fair trade practices). That said, sustainability has been increasing in importance but is still middle of the pack when it comes to the ranking of value drivers and comes after things like price, quality, brand, functionality, style, etc. Another interesting finding is that Gen Z, Millennials and Gen X care more about sustainability than Baby Boomers so while it is already late, it is also the right time for brands to become eco-conscious to capture the trend. Finally, sustainable clothing… Read more »
Braintrust
