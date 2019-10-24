Will Nike’s new CEO accelerate its consumer-direct digital transformation?
Nike announced earlier this week that its longtime chief executive, Mark Parker, would be stepping down from that role and be replaced by former eBay CEO John Donahoe in January. Mr. Donahoe, who has been on the Nike board of directors for five years, is also currently chairman of PayPal.
Mr. Parker, who replaced Nike founder Phil Knight as CEO in 2006 and will remain with the company as its executive chairman, said Mr. Donahoe’s background makes him an ideal fit to lead the brand at this point in time.
“I am delighted John will join our team,” said Mr. Parker in a statement. “His expertise in digital commerce, technology, global strategy and leadership combined with his strong relationship with the brand, make him ideally suited to accelerate our digital transformation and to build on the positive impact of our Consumer Direct Offense. I look forward to continuing to lead the Board as Executive Chairman, as well as partnering closely with John and the management team to help him transition to his new role.”
The decision to hire Mr. Donahoe resulted from a planned succession led by Tim Cook, CEO of Apple and a member of the Nike board since 2005.
Many see Mr. Donahoe’s hiring as a sign that the athletic lifestyle brand intends to put the pedal to its consumer direct digital transformation strategy. Nike, which generated about 15 percent of its sales from its own website and retailer partner sites last year, has previously said it sees that percentage rising to 30 percent by 2023. The company expects that sales generates online for its products will eventually surpass those sold in stores.
Nike reported that sales for its first quarter ending on Aug. 31 were up seven percent overall, driven by a 42 percent increase in digital sales. Earnings for the quarter were up 28 percent.
In August, the brand launched Nike Adventure Club, a digital sneaker subscription service for kids between the ages of two and 10. Members have three different subscription options, which range from receiving four pairs of sneakers per year up to 12. The cost for each of the options is $20, $30 or $50 a month. Nike rolled out the program after a pilot program that involved 10,000 members.
- Nike, Inc. announces Board Member John Donahoe will succeed Mark Parker as President & CEO in 2020, Parker to become Executive Chairman – Nike, Inc.
- Nike, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results – Nike, Inc.
- Nike sees online eclipsing offline sales – RetailWire
- Is Nike’s new subscription program for kids a parent’s best friend? – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think of Nike’s decision to name former eBay CEO John Donahoe as the athletic lifestyle brand’s new president and chief executive? How do you expect Nike’s digital strategy to differ under his leadership versus that of Mark Parker?
Join the Discussion!
4 Comments on "Will Nike’s new CEO accelerate its consumer-direct digital transformation?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Global Industry Director - Retail, Software AG
Nike have to be looking at accelerating their direct-to-consumer sales approaches alongside approaches that require a smaller margin. In addition to their own flagship stores the brand is so strong that the opportunity to use new ecosystem channels is huge. New competition in many sports retail markets – Decathlon for example, who have their own branded products, makes things very different from how they were 10 years ago. Many of the larger sports retailers have similar private labels offering a potentially similar quality product at a lower price – Nike may well want to avoid their products being placed alongside those in retail stores.
President, Spieckerman Retail
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
This is a great move for Nike and a good lesson for many brands to pay attention to. I’m guessing that Nike has plenty of sports/athletic/performance shoe and apparel experts on staff. They’ve proven that. But now the new paradigm in retail demands as much focus on the HOW as on the WHAT. HOW will the brand connect with consumers? Nike has previously announced a pull-back in brick and mortar wholesale distribution. That leaves their own brick and mortar retail and e-commerce initiatives to fuel growth. So John Donahoe’s background makes perfect sense as the platform to lead Nike’s evolution. Retail is a more expansive entity than it was a few short years ago. Lead accordingly.
President, Protonik
Assuming this turns out to be an excellent move, it will come because John Donahoe turns out to bring far more wisdom across channels than the digital headlines imply. Nike’s announced strong digital performance appears too close to the projected storyline to reflect reality (which is messy) so I’ve been concerned there’s much we don’t know.
And, as a local in the Portland/Beaverton area, for the sake of my many friends who work at Nike I hope that Mr. Donahoe is able to build that strength Nike needs across all channels.