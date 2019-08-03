Will new Scan & Go tech turbocharge Sam’s checkouts?
This spring, Sam’s Club will begin piloting an upgrade to its Scan & Go technology that is meant to enable customers to scan purchases even faster while they shop.
The new solution uses machine learning and computer vision to identify products when a shopper points their smartphone at them, according to TechCrunch. In Sam’s Club’s standard app, users are required to find a barcode on the product and scan it before putting it into their cart. The item is then added to their digital cart so they can pay via app. The ability of customers to scan each item without flipping them around to search for a barcode cuts down demonstrably on the time it takes.
A demonstration video indicates that on a test item, the new app takes only 3.4 seconds to scan, down from 9.3 seconds when a customer has to search for the barcode. The technology came out of the Sam’s Club Now high-tech test store in Dallas, which opened last year. The first tests of the new technology will be at this store.
Scan & Go technology has proven a success for Sam’s Club, a warehouse club retailer owned by Walmart, despite its continued failure to catch on with customers at its parent company’s main brand stores. Limited adoption may be due, in part, to the perception of shoppers that scanning item after item is more of a chore than a convenience.
The upgraded scanning feature brings Scan & Go closer to resembling the Just Walk Out technology that Amazon has been rolling out in its Go concept convenience stores. Utilizing the processing power of people’s individual smartphones, rather than requiring a full tech stack at the shelf level to identify items and tie them to customers, could make the enhanced Scan & Go more scalable and affordable than Just Walk Out technology.
But there’s a concern surrounding the reliability of the computer vision-based Scan & Go. Whereas a barcode is definitively tied to a product, the new solution’s efficacy depends on it being able to consistently identify products correctly.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will Sam’s computer-vision enhanced Scan & Go technology achieve a successful level of adoption among Sam’s Club members? How does this new technology stack up against other automated checkout technology solutions available in the market?
10 Comments on "Will new Scan & Go tech turbocharge Sam’s checkouts?"
Vice President of Marketing, OrderDynamics
I love the idea. Anything to make the warehouse club checkout lineups shorter is a good thing! It will take time for adoption. Not all people will want to use it – as many are opposed to self-checkout today, for example. But for most people, the advantage of time and aggravation saved in the checkout line can only help.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
The Scan & Go technology is excellent, but again retailers may be missing the mark. Yes, customers want convenience so first, it is imperative that the technology works and works well without the customer having issues and getting frustrated. Second, with this technology let’s hope that Sam’s doesn’t use it as an excuse to eliminate more store personnel to save money to pay for the technology. Convenience is essential, but excellent customer service is vital. The only way you’ll have fantastic customer service is by having enough store level associates who are well trained and know how to “wow” the customer.
President, Spieckerman Retail
Scan & Go is already a terrific convenience. The scanner usually “finds” a bar code before I do and I find myself looking twice to make sure that it actually captured it so fast. The next improvements should focus on the exit process at Sam’s. As more members use Scan & Go, having a dedicated “fast lane” for those shoppers (rather than having to line up with those brandishing receipts) would speed things up even further. Also, there needs to be a process that allows members to buy alcohol using Scan & Go. It’s kind of crazy that as much as Sam’s is focusing on wine and beer, members are sent to the regular check-out lane for those purchases.
CEO, Dabbl
Principal, Retail Technology Group
We are talking very few seconds difference. If the product recognition isn’t perfect and fast, I prefer finding and scanning a barcode. Scanning the barcode is infallible and fast.
Retail-Tech Specialist Advisor
This upgraded Scan & Go system is definitely an improvement and is faster and more friendly to shoppers. However, this is still far from the convenience of seamless checkouts – just grab and go. It will take a few years until the various solutions of seamless checkouts will be both commercially ready for large format stores and at price points that would make sense for retailers to invest and get sensible ROI. Once this inflection point is reached seamless checkout will become the standard and shoppers will expect to just grab and go. Until then, improved Scan & Go is a viable interim solution.
Vice President, Executive Communications, Office of the Co-Presidents, SAP Industries
Turbocharge may be too optimistic here, but it is a definite step forward in giving customers more options.
I’m a big supporter of retailers introducing new ways of doing old processes and it’s even better if they can eliminate these old processes altogether. I view Sam’s Scan & Go as another piece of a technology and convenience puzzle that Walmart is racing to craft together ahead of the competition.
Principal, Boston Retail Partners
Using machine learning to identify products without locating and scanning the barcode is a great convenience for shoppers that will make scanning easier – if it works as expected. Self-scanning is still in its infancy from an adoption perspective, even though it has been around since Stop & Shop introduced Shopping Buddy 15 years ago (2004). For early adopters, they will try any new technology, but if it isn’t truly more convenient, they won’t embrace it.
Self-scanning is a desired feature, especially for younger generations. According to BRP’s Consumer Survey, 67 percent of Gen Z and Millennial consumers would be more likely to shop at a store that offered a self-scanning mobile app instead of a store that doesn’t offer this service. However, the interest level of older consumers (Gen X and older) was only 33 percent.
When Scan & Go gets more accurate and more convenient than self-checkout and staffed checkout lines, we will see a significant increase in adoption.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I love the ease of shopping at Amazon Go and the Scan & Go technology sounds like the next best thing. But I am visualizing myself pushing a cart down an aisle, grabbing a product I need, scanning it with my phone, checking to make sure it scanned correctly, putting it in the cart, and then checking the list that is also on my phone, stored in the Alexa app. I shop big and for me this sounds like a nightmare. But my nightmare is a dream to shoppers who want to avoid the checkout lines.
Yesterday, we talked about grocery stores shoppers leaving “without pleasant human contact.” Scan & Go certainly isn’t going to help fix that perception.
Editor-in-Chief, CPGmatters
This “convenience” may be cool at first. But I have never believed that
encouraging shoppers to do the work of scanning item after item enhances the shopping experience. In the long run, this convenience will be discontinued.