Will new cash-back cards deliver healthy returns for Walgreens?
Walgreens announced on Monday the launch of its new myWalgreens Credit Card program, which features two “industry-first retail health and wellness credit cards.”
The two cards — a myWalgreens Mastercard and a private label myWalgreens option — provide cash-back rewards at the drugstore’s 9,000 stores, on its website and via its mobile app and can be used wherever Mastercard is accepted. Cash-back rewards are not the sole story, however, as the card has been designed to provide specific benefits for cardholders making purchases and engaging in activities that benefit their health.
“Most credit cards reward customers for what they buy, but not how they live,” Maria Smith, vice president of payments & financial services at Walgreens, said in a statement accompanying the card’s launch. “The myWalgreens Credit Card aims to change that through building upon the strength of our myWalgreens loyalty platform and app experience, while cardholders can earn up to 10 percent Walgreens Cash rewards for making healthy choices.”
Ms. Smith told RetailWire that the card program represents “the latest expansion of Walgreens financial services offerings, which also include the myWalgreens mobile wallet, Walgreens remittance services, ATM and third-party banking services.” The cards will seamlessly integrate with Walgreens’ programs including “curbside pickup, integrated pickup, same-day delivery and same-day prescription delivery.
The new myWalgreens cards do not charge an annual fee and allow cardholders to earn 10 percent back on eligible purchases of the drugstore chain’s private label products and five percent on other eligible front-of-store and pharmacy purchases.
The rewards do not stop at Walgreens — cardholders earn three percent when they buy eligible grocery, health and wellness products elsewhere, including visits to healthcare providers. The card offers one percent rewards on all other eligible purchases.
Customers opening accounts will receive $25 in Walgreens Cash rewards after making a purchase with the card within the first 45 days.
The cashback benefits that cardholders receive offer greater rewards than those from the retailer’s myWalgreens loyalty program. The retailer announced last November a reinvention of its previous program with members earning five percent for store brands and one percent for all other purchases made storewide. Program members would also receive personalized “Only for you” deals as a perk, as well.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are the financial benefits or the consumer data derived from credit card usage linked to loyalty programs of greater value to retailers? Will the myWalgreens card’s health and wellness angle prove a strong draw for the chain’s customers?
Managing Partner, RSR Research
To be honest, I’d rather see Walgreens re-invest in pharmacy personnel. The service has gone way downhill in the past 2+ years (predating the pandemic, but exacerbated by it). When I call to ask the pharmacy a question, I am routinely left on hold for a half hour or more (they answer the phone, so corporate wouldn’t likely notice, and then just press the hold button over and over again). The drive-thru pharmacy almost always has a long line and I find those who remain somewhat less cooperative than in the past. There is no substitute for real customer service and I’m just not seeing it.
Director, Main Street Markets
This. I agree 100 percent — and it is the same in-store (I experienced this yesterday). Trying to find someone to ask where something is, is a difficult thing. While I understand the need to be in the game with other cards, investment in customer service would be money well spent.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Again, not a bad initiative and one that will be helpful to a degree. But what about the core business? Retail? Pharmacy services? How about investing in those areas – which are lagging behind – rather than toying around with schemes which are peripheral to the main business?
Retail Industry Lead, CI&T
Walgreens already has a strong app and loyalty program, so they’ll have to make it extra clear that these cards provide even further value for the consumer in order for them to adopt.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
For consumers, this feels like more of a good thing. We get more rewards, seamless integration to our existing relationship with the brand (as well as all the brand’s services), greater Walgreens rewards, and rewards for purchases beyond the four walls of Walgreens. And no annual fee. And Walgreens’ marketers and merchants get all that rich data. A win-win, if you ask me. The financial benefits to Walgreens are simply icing on the cake.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Admittedly, the health and wellness angle is an intriguing one. However encouraging healthy behaviors, stocking the right merchandise, and offering services that encourage and support personal selfcare initiatives is paramount. To be competitive in health, Walgreens must examine their entire operation and ensure their overall focus is clear.
CEO, Currency Alliance
This is not an investment by Walgreens. They will make a lot of money from the co-branded card operator (bank) and get a lot of useful insight about customer spend outside Walgreens. What is open for debate is how many people will take them up on the new cards (aren´t people who actually pay their bills already inundated with payment methods), and will they be able to put all the new data to profitable use?
You can´t build loyalty with a loyalty program, points, or other gimmicks. Loyalty is primarily based on the customer’s overall perceived value from the brand, and their cumulative experience interacting across all touchpoints with the brand. If those are broken, new cards will have a minor impact on the business.
Editor-in-Chief, RetailWire
Walgreens’ best bet is for its regular customers to adopt this card. As others have pointed out, there is a lot of options for households to use cash-back or other credit cards with incentives. These, at least the couple we use for our purchases, are with those retailers where we were already doing a lot of shopping before signing up for a card. The downside to rewards for cardholders, however, is that high interest rates are charged for payments not made in full.