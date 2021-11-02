Photo: Men's Wearhouse

Men’s Wearhouse recently introduced its first two next-gen store locations that feature a more streamlined layout and host of digital elements.

The standout non-tech feature of the concept is a visible back stock area called “The Vault,” which significantly reduces inventory on the sales floor, including an 85 percent reduction in on-floor suiting count.

The reduced inventory on the floor improves sight lines, reduces clutter and enables elevated visual merchandising of key items and head-to-toe looks on perimeter walls. The chain’s historically wide size range availability is retained.

“We’ve always kept a range of sizes in the store,” Carrie Ask, chief customer officer of Tailored Brands, the parent of Men’s Wearhouse, told WWD. “We are preserving that legacy but liberating space for more storytelling. We’ve opened up the entire sales floor.”

The store features distinct zones for custom, rental and retail sections. Casualwear and rental, two key areas targeted for growth, receive more prominent positioning.

Among the tech features:

Artificial intelligence-driven technology from 3DLOOK analyzes two photos taken of the customer to quickly determine their clothing sizes for contactless measurement.

A “Digital Shirt Wall” enables customers to use a touch screen to select their desired style, fit and color from in-store and online inventory. Customers add shirts to their “virtual fitting room” and associates bring selections for them to try on.

In the custom department, a “co-create” table enables stylists to tap technology to work with customers. Stylists browse iPads to allow customers to visualize hundreds of fabrics and multiple style combinations. Devices cast 3D-renderings on a large-screen display during the design process.

“We know that menswear retail is changing rapidly, driven by customers who are digitally connected, in control and expecting zero friction as they engage in digital and physical environments — often simultaneously,” Ms. Ask said in a press release.

The concept arrives as Tailored Brands underwent bankruptcy proceedings last year and is in the process of closing about a third of its stores as the work-from-home trend and restrictions on business events, weddings and other dressier events has hampered sales.