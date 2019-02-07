Will meatless meat, CBD and cold brew coffee help food retailers differentiate?
While local, gluten-free and organic products still ruled the 2019 Summer Fancy Food Show in New York this week, plant-based protein alternatives and items with CBD added are coming on strong. Cold brew coffee, probiotics in the form of yogurt starters and bone broth are also making waves in the specialty food category.
The exhibit floor featured meatless meat in the form of sausage, jerky and even “meatballs.” There was CBD-infused juice, baked goods and marzipan. And there were booths offering demos of vegetable-infused ice cream, maple water and sesame milk. These trends were heavy in the domestic U.S. booths and not so much in the international ones, which stick to the tried and tested (dried apricots from Turkey, maple syrup from Canada, cheese from France, cured hams from Italy, etc.).
The Specialty Food Association, which sponsors the Fancy Food Show, reported specialty food outperformed total retail food sales in 2018, up 10.3 percent versus 3.1 percent. Assortment expansion and increased availability of specialty foods through more channels is driving the segment’s growth. For instance, digital outlets, which currently represent less than three percent of sales, have grown 41 percent since 2016.
The SFA also revealed that the fastest growing categories in dollar sales are refrigerated plant-based meat alternatives, rice cakes, frozen plant-based meat alternatives, water and refrigerated RTD tea and coffee. The top selling specialty food categories haven’t changed that much, year over year, and include cheese, meat, poultry, seafood, snacks, coffee and baked goods.
Among the top take-aways from the SFA’s annual update is that reduced packaging and food waste are hot points and that the convenience store channel is an under-tapped market for specialty foods. Dave Donnan, recently retired from A.T. Kearney, confirmed that c-stores are moving rapidly into specialty foods, mentioning an operation in Chicago where data driven curation of its assortment includes a growing number of specialty products.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Which of the new food trends is currently having the greatest impact on the retail shelf? Which current trend do you think will be most relevant in five years?
7 Comments on "Will meatless meat, CBD and cold brew coffee help food retailers differentiate?"
Managing Director, GlobalData
CBD and meatless “meat” are two very hot trends. However, retailers will not find salvation in either. The former is becoming a very crowded market, into which everyone is piling. The latter is also extremely competitive and it also reduces sales of meat-based products, so some of the demand it has generated is not organic but merely transferred from another category. Jumping on the bandwagon of new food fads is helpful for grocers, but they need to innovate far more heavily to generate long-term success.
President, Mr. Checkout Distributors
100%, however there have been few breakaway category leaders that are commanding market share like 5 Hour Energy did for the energy trend. Meatless meat is going to be the marathon here as more and more consumers shift over, such as almond milk vs cows milk.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Meatless meat just to be cool is almost as questionable as delivering groceries within 30 minutes of online ordering. It is — in this gentleman’s opinion — going from the ridiculous to the sublime. I give it a year.
Strategy & Operations Leader | Retail Strategist | Trusted Advisor |
The hottest trending items, such as CBD, and meatless meat, along with new enhanced varieties of coffee will always drive interest and traffic to your stores. Diversification is the right strategy, yet, the customer experience, especially in the grocery segment, is all about getting the fundamentals right. This includes cleanliness, presentation, freshness, merchandising, pricing, customer service, and choice of both private label and branded merchandise.
Bottom line, innovation is far more significant than adding the latest and greatest product offering to your store. The long term strategy should be more like a marathon, instead of jumping on the hottest product trends.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
First, let’s assume “greatest” is a relative judgement. In an absolute sense, i.e., total sales, it’s probably still organics, but among the trends that Ron is discussing, I’d look for cultured meat/plant based meat to start breaking through. And, of course, CBD everything will also be huge for a moment, at least until regulation and standards force tighter labeling and big CPG companies get fully engaged with the market. And, next year, we will all be flogging a new trend.
President, Protonik
Coffee trends have always been critical — just look at how beans replaced cans of ground coffee and now have to share the shelf with pods. The power of hot drip alternatives and, perhaps, cold brew seem to be showing in our neighborhood — where beans are showing new power with prime end-aisle locations.
Partly, I vote for coffee because CBD and meatless look to be fads … lots of hype right now but will prove quick to fade. Coffee changes have always had tremendous power at retail.
Why fads? One key study showing there’s no effect from just throwing CBD into a product and that biz is dying. And, having tried the meatless products, all I can say is they’re an alternative for those who are desperate to avoid meat. But they aren’t meat.
Sr Director, Global Enterprise Marketing, Infovista
Most of these are fads, but the true long-term trends are the ones that will change eating habits for the population at large. These types of trends don’t happen often and they don’t happen overnight either. Perhaps the gluten-free movement will have more staying power than meatless meats and CBD infused products for just that reason.