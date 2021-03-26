Will marketplaces become legally liable for what they sell?
Purchasing from online marketplaces can be a gamble for customers. Now the state of California wants to put responsibility for the safety and quality of products sold through these platforms more squarely on the shoulders of operators.
A new bill, introduced to the California State Assembly last month, would impose strict liability on online retailers that communicate sales offers or facilitate transactions with third parties, according to The National Law Review. The bill comes after earlier legislation to hold marketplaces responsible for the safety of products they sell stalled out in that state’s senate. The earlier legislation was written in probable response to a court case in which a woman purchased a laptop from a third-party seller on Amazon.com’s marketplace and was later injured when the device’s battery exploded.
Taking a different approach, a federal bill called the INFORM Consumers Act was recently introduced in the U.S. Senate. It would require third-party sellers to provide more information to the public. The bill is backed by the Retail Industry Leaders Association.
The California case is far from the only dangerous incident linked to electronics purchased from marketplace sellers. In 2015, a type of hands-free scooter known as “hoverboards” grew popular in the U.S. These products, often purchased via marketplaces such as Amazon’s, were prone to battery explosions. A year later, a destructive house fire in Knoxville, TN, tied to one of the defective hoverboards prompted a lawsuit against Amazon, according to The Associated Press.
Amazon settled the lawsuit for an undisclosed sum before the case was scheduled to go to trial in November of 2020, according to Legal Examiner.
Tragedies such as the house fire have turned the assurance of the safety and quality of products sold on online marketplace into a perennial concern in the U.S. It is an issue only poised to get more serious as international marketplaces like Wish and AliExpress continue to grow in popularity stateside.
Legislators have taken other stabs at tackling the multifaceted issue. In an attempt to stem the flow of counterfeits that appear on marketplaces, the U.S. House of Representatives introduced a bill last year called the Shop Safe Act of 2020, which would have made marketplace owners legally liable for the sale of phony goods on their websites.
The Shop Safe bill does not appear to have moved any farther in Congress, according to government initiative tracking site GovTrack.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Would putting the onus on third-party sellers for more transparency, as with the INFORM Consumers Act, be helpful in addressing counterfeiting and negligence conducted through marketplaces? How do you see online marketplaces responding to legislation that would hold them liable for third-party sellers?
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Although I agree there is “responsibility” on the part of any retailer to vet its partners and suppliers, it is my opinion that accountability and liability is the manufacturer’s domain. It’s a very slippery slope if Amazon and other marketplaces become the target of such litigation — the snowball effect will become overwhelming and change the face of the retailer’s role (which I tend to side with Amazon on – they are the middleman facilitating an exchange of goods).
Obviously we live in a litigious culture. But we must also address the reasonability associated with certain lawsuits and claims.
President, Spieckerman Retail
I’ll say it again: the marketplace mayhem is in full swing and accountability is one of the biggest issues. Just as platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Google are having to own up to being publishers, not just passive platforms (and therefore accountable for content), retailers are going to find it harder to escape accountability for third-party seller shenanigans. Up to this point, retailers have been allowed to self-police and set standards. Now regulation is catching up with reality. It’s easy to argue that the task of vetting hundreds of thousands of sellers is too daunting, yet retailers that “take all comers” are inviting scrutiny. Walmart’s recent partnership with BigCommerce strikes me as an attempt to mitigate the problem. It’s a two-fer that is just as much about third-party seller pre-vetting as onboarding new brands. Regardless, the INFORM Consumers Act is a warning shot. Retailers must rein things in or the spotlights will only get brighter.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Certainly the online platform of a marketplace should be liable for carelessly providing access to a less than reliable retailer. But the marketplace is no more than a mall. The degree of their responsibility should mirror that of a mall operator.
Per the description of the house fire — if the shopper bought the hoverboard at the local mall would the mall be liable for the fire? If the answer is “yes” then the marketplace should be liable as well. If the answer is “no” then we are not treating this channel fairly or equally.
Editor-in-Chief, RetailWire
Perhaps malls will become liable if new lease arrangements where retailers pay a lower monthly fee and share a percentage of sales with landlords becomes more widespread. That seems like an apt comparison between the physical and digital environments.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
I remember reading about the hoverboard issues some years back and thought the same – even though it was happening because of purchases through the third-party marketplace on Amazon, Amazon is the parent here and bears accountability for any injuries or damages from the product. I don’t know how this would be picked up in Congress – there are too many pitfalls and other hands involved in seeing that this does not pass.