Will Macy’s be thankful it brought back its parade this year?
The Macy’s 2020 Thanksgiving Day Parade, like plenty of celebrations worldwide, was scaled down significantly. This year New York City is preparing for the return of the event and a crowd of spectators to watch in person.
In a statement, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be returning in its full form this year, ABC News reported.
In 2020, the threat of spreading the novel coronavirus — for which there was not yet a vaccine — forced the city to confine the parade to the area immediately surrounding the Macy’s Herald Square flagship location. This year, organizers will have COVID-19 mitigation measures in place, such as requiring parade volunteers and staff members to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and show proof of vaccination. Face coverings will also be required, with the exception of some performers.
Mr. de Blasio expressed hope during a press briefing that holding the event could represent a comeback moment for the city, the New York Post reported.
The rerouting of the parade in 2020 was hardly the only setback that Macy’s experienced due to the pandemic.
In addition to the shutdowns nationwide that affected most or all apparel retailers, the chain had to modify other iconic seasonal offerings specifically available at its flagship stores. In December of 2020, Macy’s removed people in Santa Claus costumes from its Herald Square store as well its Chicago and San Francisco locations. The popular attraction, which reportedly pulls in a quarter of a million customers each Christmas season, had been in place every year since 1861. Macy’s replaced it with online interactive experiences.
Though Macy’s is sometimes seen as mired in the murky middle of apparel retail and tethered to an antiquated shopping mall model, the chain has recently been reporting positive news.
In mid-August the retailer raised both its profit and sales outlook for 2021 after beating Q2 analyst expectations, according to CNBC. The retailer says that its turnaround strategy is working and is bringing new, younger customers into Macy’s stores.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Did Macy’s made-for-TV-only 2020 Thanksgiving Day Parade hurt the chain’s sales last year? Will the return of the full, live event have any impact on the public’s perception of the retailer and its sales during this year’s Christmas selling season?
3 Comments on "Will Macy’s be thankful it brought back its parade this year?"
Managing Director, GlobalData
Macy’s does a great job of the parade and I am pleased that the in-person version is being brought back this year. There is no doubt that the whole event is a fantastic marketing opportunity for Macy’s and I am sure that there is some benefit to sales – especially digitally. However there is a yawning great gap between the splendor of the parade – for which Macy’s pulls out all the stops – and the dismal, tatty Macy’s stores that most average consumers experience on a day-to-day basis. I have always found it shocking that a company that shows so much flair and imagination in organizing a parade cannot sprinkle at least some of that magic into its retail experience!
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
The return of the parade is about as big a signal as possible that it’s possible to have some kind of return to something resembling normal, albeit with precautions in place. It demonstrates that we can have and participate in the big seasonal events we enjoy so much if we just use a little common sense and follow the protocols that the science continues to suggest.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
Great move. Symbols are important, and Macy’s has few positive symbols left. Either the chain recaptures some of the iconic status it once held with America or it atrophies. I don’t have a lot of hope for recovery, but the parade is about the spirit of the people as much as the brand. Do all the good you can in the time you have left Macy’s — and good luck.