Source: Neiman Marcus “Reintroduce Yourself” campaign spot

Neiman Marcus has gone through a bankruptcy and come out of it carrying less debt and on somewhat surer footing as it embarks on a new rebranding campaign — Re-Introduce Yourself — for the fall.

The luxury department store retailer says the new campaign is optimistic and forward-looking and tells the story of bright days ahead for both the company and its customers. Messaging created in-house by Neiman Marcus’ creative team combines broadcast, digital, social, in-store and events to completely integrate across all potential customer touchpoints.

The retailer also announced that it would bring back “The Book,” an in-house magazine that features exclusive interviews with top designers and other content of interest to its upscale customer base.

A video kicking off the campaign will begin airing on Aug. 17 in 60-, 30- and 15-second spots. The first phase of the campaign will cover three months before Neiman Marcus transitions into its next branding effort.

“The upward business momentum we’ve experienced has been an optimistic sign of new possibilities and a new world,” Lana Todorovich, president and chief merchandising officer, Neiman Marcus, said in a statement. “This season calls for all of us to re-introduce who we are and what we’ve learned about ourselves. It’s time for Neiman Marcus to do the same, and we want our customers to not only meet us again but know that we’re in this together.”

“Re-Introduce Yourself is an opportunity for us to convey how we’ve evolved and share our re-imagined fashion perspective and hopefulness for the future that lies ahead while inspiring our customers to stylishly and confidently follow suit,” said Neiman Marcus chief marketing officer Daz McColl.

A major merchandising element of the campaign is the introduction of 40 new emerging and luxury brands to the retailer’s customers. The new styles, which are positioned to help appeal to a younger affluent audience, are supported by Neiman Marcus’ digital style advisors that offer personal shopping services online and in-store.

Mr. McColl said the retailer has reimagined its storytelling across all channels with the new campaign.

“Not only is it the first time we have featured real style advisors in a spot, but it’s also an ode to the vitality of their relationships with our customers and commitment to supporting each one in this new era by consistently providing personal and inspirational experiences,” he said.