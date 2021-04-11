Will linked loyalty programs turn Dick’s and Nike into an unbeatable force?
Dick’s Sporting Goods and Nike announced yesterday that the two companies are looking to deepen their relationship with a “first-of-its-kind collaboration” that will offer customers of both companies a connection to exclusive offers and loyalty benefits via Dick’s mobile app.
The idea behind the move is to make the shopping experience simpler, giving Dick’s customers access to exclusive apparel and shoes through the retailer’s app instead of having to go through Nike. Dick’s customers will be prompted to use their app to connect their Dick’s ScoreCard and Nike membership accounts “for exclusive member-only product, experiences and offers.” The companies pointed to Nike-member exclusives such as today’s Nike Air Force 1 and Blazer launch as one example. Updates will be added on a regular basis.
The two will also host in-store events at Dick’s locations including two planned this month and next at Dick’s House of Sport locations in Rochester, NY, and Knoxville, TN.
The trading partners have said they will add new features to the program going forward to possibly include allowing Nike-direct customers to pick up or return online orders at their local Dick’s stores.
Nike, which has reduced its roster of retailer trading partners in recent years — ending relationships with Belk, Big 5 Sporting Goods, Dillard’s, DSW and Zappos — is not looking to abandon traditional wholesale relationships altogether, as evidenced by this announcement.
“Nike Membership is how we serve our consumer personally — it fuels deeper engagement and greater access to the very best of Nike,” said Sarah Mensah, vice president and general manager, North America, Nike, in a statement. “We’re helping consumers connect with sport and our products whenever, however and wherever they shop Nike. Our partnership with Dick’s is just another example of how we are reimagining how people connect with Nike across an increasingly digital and connected marketplace.”
Lauren Hobart, president and CEO of Dicks’s Sporting Goods, said, “Dick’s and Nike have a long and successful history of working together, and this partnership represents a significant strengthening of our relationship. We are both focused on delivering best-in-class experiences and products and creating the best omnichannel experience for our athletes.”
Sales of Nike merchandise represented 19 percent of Dick’s total last year, making Nike the retailer’s largest vendor, reports CNBC.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What will Dick’s and Nike’s connected partnership mean for each company and their customers? Do you expect other significant retailer and brand partnerships to follow a similar pattern going forward?
Managing Director, GlobalData
Nike has effectively anointed Dick’s as its partner of choice in retail. Given that it has withdrawn from many other players, this provides Dick’s with a major competitive advantage. However this is also good for Nike as while its direct to consumer business is successful and growing, it still needs some third-party touchpoints to push product and showcase the brand. In many ways, this win is deserved by Dick’s as it has invested in its stores, its digital experience and its customer service. Other retailers have not and Nike no longer trusts them to elevate its brand.
Retail Industry Lead, CI&T
This is exactly how brands can avoid losing out on data being collected through retailers. I’ve been waiting for a loyalty program collaboration like this – it’s brilliant for both parties. Nike’s loyalty program has a massive user base, so Dick’s gains access to a piece of that cohort, and Nike is still able to capture sales and information when their shoppers go through Dick’s. This is the future of retailer-brand relationships and loyalty programs.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
As long as the relationship does not exclude the possibility of developing similar relationships with other manufacturers, this deal seems like a good idea and will benefit both companies and make it easier for the customer to shop Nike. Consumers may prefer a brand other than Nike and similar deals should be possible in the future.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
Since Nike has been opening stores of their own, I was wondering how the Dick’s relationship was going to play out. Looks like they reached a deal but, if I were Dick’s, I’d be a little more than concerned about having Nike stores within easy range of mine. The devil is in the details of the deal, I would imagine.
CEO, Currency Alliance
I believe this will be advantageous for both brands as they can collaborate more to meet customer expectations and elevate experiences. Many customers still need a physical store to see product and Dick’s has locations where Nike would never be able to justify a competing location. So I believe this is good for customers, and just how good it will be for the brands depends on the degree of their collaboration. With Nike cutting many retailers, they should be able to double down on supporting those they keep.
President, Spieckerman Retail
This is an interesting move in the wake of Nike’s pull-back on wholesale relationships yet it makes even more sense in light of it. As Nike leans into its direct-to-consumer model, Dick’s physical footprint plugs in a necessary component. It’s a great way for Dick’s to gain access to an extra sliver of Nike fans as well. Just as Nike is uniquely suited to double down on direct-to-consumer, Dick’s mobile capabilities set it apart in the sporting goods sector. It’s a great match.