Will ‘less is more’ or ‘more is better’ online merchandising drive bigger sales?
A university working paper finds online shoppers often use one coping mechanism to manage the exhaustion that comes with endless choices online: They take a break.
In a statement, researchers from NYU and UCLA said abundant search choices lead many to adopt a “search/rest/search-some-more” approach to online shopping. The rest period, dubbed “search gap,” can “restore our shopping mojo, and even slightly increase the likelihood of finally making a purchase.”
A study of online Dutch shoppers over a 10-week stretch found over 40 percent who visited popular fashion websites ended up taking a break before returning to their search. Less than 15 percent, however, ended their shopping sessions with the original site. The average break time was about one week. Those taking a break averaged three respites.
“What typically happened is that the shopper toggled over to a social media site or some other online ‘leisure’ activity,” researchers said. “That suggests they weren’t pressured by work or other claims on their time to stop shopping. They just needed a break.”
Reducing search fatigue led shoppers to head to additional sites, benefiting smaller, less popular websites. Shoppers taking a fatigue break stuck to popular sites.
“While businesses want a quick transaction, the research suggests that in a world where fatigue seems embedded — rare is a shopping website that presents a carefully curated tight universe of options — the search gap can actually improve the conversion rate of shopper to buyer,” concluded the researchers.
The finding works against the “Choice of Paradox” theory that contends that “choice overload” discourages purchasing. It may also explain Amazon.com’s success despite having more than 350 million items (estimated) available for purchase.
A Stanford University study from 2016 likewise found abundant options can be desired based on need.
“Every decision is really two decisions,” Itamar Simonson, a co-author and Stanford marketing professor, told Insights by Stanford Business at the time. “If your first decision is about whether you want to buy, then having more options is conducive to buying. But if your first decision is on which specific product to select, then having a big assortment can make it more difficult to identify the best option.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does the Paradox of Choice theory (choice overload discourages purchasing) apply to online merchandising? How can merchants determine when “less is more” and “more is better” online?
8 Comments on "Will ‘less is more’ or ‘more is better’ online merchandising drive bigger sales?"
Managing Director, GlobalData
Choice is good – to a point! When it becomes overwhelming it means more work for the customer, who has to sift and evaluate the various options. Great site design and personalization can mitigate this online, but without some degree of curation neither are perfect. Of course, tolerance levels for the amount of time spent on sites will vary by category and by shopping mission and this is why it is important for retailers to understand their customer needs.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Right Neil, the Claustrophobia of Abundance does create stress in making choices.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
I believe that the Paradox of Choice definitely applies to an online environment. Overwhelming choices may very well a contributing factor to abandoned shopping carts and delayed decisions. As the study suggests, carefully-curated and presented assortments will drive better results (I’ve been advocating for this for years and see few activating it). Mountains of data are available to help retailers guide shoppers and focus on the items most likely to fit their preferences — while still building the basket. This study proves it is worth that investment!
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
The Paradox of Choice is real. But it is also true that many brands have created browse, search, and discovery experiences that are a joy to use.
The problem is for retailers who don’t put in much thought and just add items to their website. Irrelevant results, poor descriptions, lack of associations with related products, lack of product photography – each one of these increases the frustration and angst when there are too many products to review.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Let’s be honest: Isn’t having a gazillion choices the entire point of shopping online?
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
As a former merchant, I have seen it all. Too much choice, online or offline, is bad for business. It also means the merchant is not doing their job and curation is a big part of the strategy of buying. An endless aisle with choice overload can leave a customer abandoning a cart with frustration – that means loyalty is off the table. Curation is the beauty of being a buyer and the more you know your customer, the better merchandising decisions you will make.
More is better should never part of a merchandising strategy unless you are a transactional retailer or Amazon.
SVP Strategy & Insights, Hoobil8
Retailers are investing in AI and data heavily for both online and offline shopping for the purpose of understanding the choice dynamic. Because brands or retailers who get closest to reading the customer’s mind to serve up what is most desired will be the most successful.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Shopping is a choice. Buying is a decision. And deciding in a universe of choice overload can quickly become confusing. One of the biggest mistakes physical retailers make is “more.” More choices increase the odds that the customer will buy something, right? Only up to a point. And that point is when great story telling disintegrates into just offering stuff. The “endless aisle” presents the same dilemma. Curation and story telling need to rule the day rather than overwhelming the shopper with “more.”