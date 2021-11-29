Will lean inventories derail off-pricers?
Off-pricers on third quarter analyst calls claim their business model still works in periods of constrained inventory levels and high inflation.
The quarter marked a continued strong recovery for off-pricers. Compared to 2019, same-store sales rose 14 percent at both TJX Cos and Ross Stores and 16 percent at Burlington Stores.
Michael O’Sullivan, Burlington’s CEO, told analysts one reason Burlington’s growth has accelerated since 2019 is because leaner inventories in the marketplace are driving more full-price sales at branded retailers. “The delta between the price of an item at Burlington and the price of a like item at a full price store has never been greater,” he said.
If full-price stores continue to limit promotions in coming quarters, off-pricers will likely capture additional market share, raise their retail prices or do both, he said. If they return to being more promotional, he suspects “another wave of consolidation of marginally profitable” full-price stores. Mr. O’Sullivan added, “In either scenario, we think that the long-term implications for Burlington are very favorable.”
Regarding inflation pressures, Mr. O’Sullivan said, “In an environment of rising prices, we think shoppers will be even more attracted to the great value that we offer.”
From a supply standpoint, Ernie Herrman, TJX’s CEO, said off-pricer’s flexible model offers a “tremendous advantage” in managing shortages. He said, “We have been able to expand and contract categories and merchandise in our stores so that customers have full racks and shelves to shop when they visit.”
The retailers are using packaway inventories to help make up for shortfalls and are expected to take advantage of opportunistic buying opportunities. Longer term, the current aggressive pre-orders are eventually expected to turn scarcity into abundance.
Mr. Herrman believes wholesalers are counting on the off-price channel “for the cleanup” in case of pre-order over-buys.
He also believes off-pricers have become “probably more important” to the marketplace as they have bailed out many brands during the pandemic. “When you look at the amount of volume that we’re doing with those upstairs brands, I believe that we will continue to be able to leverage those relationships well through ’22,” he said.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What advantages do off-pricers have in an environment marked by tight inventory levels and high inflation? Will the advantages overcome the disadvantages?
Co-Founder and COO, VectorScient
Overall inventory levels may be low, but that doesn’t mean the right levels of inventory. There is always excess in some categories/products, while others have stockouts.
But it is true that discount retailers and treasure hunt stores like Ross and Burlington are going to be impacted to an extent. A recent visit to Burlington was a disappointment with a very anemic selection even in their core winter coat categories. Their job is made a little harder and they have to recalibrate their assortments.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
There’s a big difference between lean inventory and late inventory. Late inventory will experience less on-floor selling time than originally planned and possibly higher levels of end-of-season residual inventory. It’s a boon for the off-pricers and a boondoggle for mall retailers and brands.
President, Graff Retail
The usual double-edged sword applies here. Limited inventory due to supply chain issues in “full price” stores results in less discounting needed to clear it out, creating a great opportunity for off-price stores to create an even larger wedge between themselves and their full-price competitors.
Yet, on the other side of the sword is that these same supply chain challenges affect them as well. My visits to these discount retailers lately have been disappointing due to extremely low inventory levels. You can’t discount an item if you don’t have it.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Off-pricers have an advantage over “traditional” full-price retailers because shoppers are more likely to treasure hunt and not be as discouraged by replacement inventory and/or unusual items. Retailers are over-stocking on what happens to be available in the supply chain which may affect full-price operators far more than off-pricers. The value offered by this channel will increasingly become a competitive advantage as inflation continues to mount.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Customers seek out off-price retail for prices, the treasure hunt, and high-turning inventory. As more full-price retailers experience supply chain delays, more inventory will land on the off-price shop floor.
Senior Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence
Finding deals is at the forefront of consumer minds, and off-price helps meet that demand. Opportunistic buying should swing back in favor of off-price retailers as we move past the holiday season. Many retailers pushed inventory levels up in anticipation of shipping delays, and with discounts not as robust as in previous years may have difficulty selling through that inventory without needing to take markdowns or push stock to off-price retail.