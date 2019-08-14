Source: kohls.com

Kohl’s, like many other retailers, is looking to attract younger shoppers and keep them as customers. To do this, the chain is turning to Facebook for help. The social media giant is teaming up with Kohl’s to help select niche brands that have strong followings on its namesake property and Instagram.

A press release put out by the retailer yesterday announced the launch of “Curated by Kohl’s.” The program, which will debut in mid-October, will add new “emerging brands” across departments in 50 Kohl’s stores and on kohls.com.

Among the brands making their debuts with Kohl’s are:

Adore Me lingerie, made for a wide range of body types;

East Adeline by Dia&Co clothing for plus-size women;

Kid Made Modern craft kits and accessories;

Lovepop laser-cut pop-up greeting cards;

Luca + Danni stacking bracelets;

United by Blue eco-friendly bags, drinkware and reusable straw kits.

Doug Howe, chief merchandising officer at Kohl’s, believes the program with Facebook will “surprise and delight” customers. The Curated by Kohl’s program also gives the retailer a means to “showcase innovation, connect with digital retailers, and team up differently with best-in-class digital platforms.”

New and existing customers will be able to purchase Curated by Kohl’s products using the retailer’s mobile app, place online orders to pick the items up in stores and use Kohl’s Cash for discounts on future purchases.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think of Kohl’s curating a selection of niche brands based on Facebook and Instagram popularity? How good a job do you expect Facebook will do it identifying items Kohl’s shoppers will like? Do you expect to see other retailers engage in similar partnerships with Facebook or other social media sites?