Yesterday’s announcement that Kohl’s has agreed to lease space next to 10 of its stores to Planet Fitness doesn’t require a lot of mental gymnastics to understand.
- Kohl’s has been on more than a year-long mission to find complementary businesses (see Aldi) interested in leasing space adjacent to hundreds of stores that it has recently right-sized.
- The retailer has been aggressively pursuing a health and wellness angle in recent years as it looks to drive sales of activewear, fitness tech, etc. In January, Kohl’s announced a pilot collaboration with WW, the new Weight Watchers, including a studio inside one of its stores, the launch of WW Healthy Kitchen products and subsidized memberships for employees joining the WW Freestyle program.
- Planet Fitness has found success locating its gyms in shopping centers and is looking to grow its presence in markets around the U.S. The new facilities next to Kohl’s will measure between 20,000 and 25,000-square-feet.
“We see the Planet Fitness partnership as a real win-win, and in fact the teams are working to take advantage of the co-location in these first 10 stores to figure how we can co-market to these customers,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s CEO, on the retailer’s fourth quarter earnings call yesterday.
“I think like everything, we have to build a few,” said Ms. Gass. “We will learn and we will take it from there, but all our indications [are] this is going to be a great fit for us and for our customers.”
The Planet Fitness deal news came on the same day that Kohl’s reported its fourth quarter results. The retailer saw its share price rise 7.31 percent in trading yesterday after it announced that increased foot traffic to its stores helped it achieve a one percent increase in same-store sales, exceeding the 0.3 percent gain expected by Wall Street, as per CNBC. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.24, beating the consensus of $2.18.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see the Planet Fitness deal as a winning partnership for Kohl’s? How likely are other big box retailers to follow a similar strategy of right-sizing stores and looking for complementary businesses to fill the space?
7 Comments on "Will Kohl’s deal with Planet Fitness make its rivals sweat?"
Managing Director, GlobalData
Given Kohl’s locations, which tend to be outside of malls, I see this as a smart way to use excess space. However, it’s not a game-changer nor does it reduce the need for Kohl’s to create a compelling retail destination that converts traffic into purchases. I see it as something of a side-show to the main event.
EVP Brand, Strategy & Design, WD Partners
I think the idea is solid, partnering with high draw entities and betting on the bleed. But this seems like an odd pairing. I’d shoot for Panera or a like-brand partner on the food side if I were Kohl’s. We just completed a study that showed that food (not food courts, but “modern”/healthier food) is a big draw to get consumers back out to bricks. Coffee, lunch, then shopping works together IMO, always has. One hour work out, then swing over to check out some new clothes? Not so much.
President and CEO, Stealing Share
The key word here is “right-sizing.” Smaller footprints make sense because of online pressures.
But a partnership with Planet Fitness is a stretch. It reminds me of retail banking. As branches become less important and more openly rejected by customers, banks have decided to make their lobbies into cafes. Because, we all know how much we want to go into a bank to buy our morning coffee.
I guess Kohl’s thinks the sweaty peoples who work out at Planet Fitness will quickly (on the same visit) run into Kohl’s to buy… shoes?
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Go to the gym and pick up a few things at Kohl’s … Are they complementary businesses? Cross-promoting athletic items could bring people from the gym into Kohl’s. No doubt it will increase foot traffic. Converting that foot traffic to repeat buyers is the key. The investors like the idea. Let’s see if the consumers like it, too.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
On the surface, leasing space to Planet Fitness in “right-sized” stores is similar to deals with Aldi and others. What makes this different is the cross-merchandising opportunity given Kohl’s huge strength in fitness gear. Maybe even a chance for licensed product development?
Strategy & Operations Leader | Retail Strategist | Trusted Advisor |
Kohl’s partnership deal with Planet Fitness is yet another shopping and lifestyle transformation in the post-department store era. The reimagined malls and department stores’ main objectives are to draw more traffic to their sites. The trends have shown that work- and lifestyle-like services are replacing unused mall spaces. From shared office spaces to gyms and restaurants mixed-use retail is the next phase of this retail evolution.
With that said, while having a Planet Fitness next to a Kohl’s department store may draw some traffic and push sales of complementary products, by no means will this make their rivals sweat.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
This is exactly what it needs to be — a high profile test with, in my opinion, a high probability of success. It’s aggressively evolutionary. And along with WW, it’s a 1+1+1 = 4 or 5 opportunity.