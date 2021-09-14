Will Kohl’s be known for something other than its retail partners?
A New York Times interview with Michelle Gass, condensed for clarity, posits that the Kohl’s CEO has sought to create a unique identity for the chain since replacing Kevin Mansell in 2018. Just how much progress she has made in that endeavor has been questioned by activist investors and industry watchers alike.
One of the most prominent features of Ms. Gass’ tenure has been the deepening of relationships with other retail brands, specifically Amazon.com, a deal made under her predecessor, and with Sephora.
She has consistently praised the working relationship with Amazon over the years with claims that accepting returns for the digital giant has brought new customers into Kohl’s stores.
Even recent reports that Amazon is considering opening its own department stores have not prompted Ms. Gass to cast doubt on what she sees as a complementary relationship between the two companies.
“We do returns really well and we provide a seamless experience to their customers. And what we get in return is new customers, traffic,” she said on Kohl’s second quarter earnings call last month. Ms. Gass added that Kohl’s conversion rate with Amazon return customers has been improving.
She called the deal to place “Sephora at Kohl’s” shops inside her company’s stores part of a “game-changing partnership” that will lead consumers to think of Kohl’s as “a leading beauty destination.”
Kohl’s began debuting the first group of Sephora shops last month and expects to open 200 this year, another 400 in 2022 before reaching its goal of 850 total by the end of 2023. The 2,500-square-foot shops located at the front of stores feature 100 brands curated to appeal to Kohl’s female customers. Ms. Gass said the new shops “are absolutely beautiful and truly showcase the power of the Kohl’s transformation.”
Just how much transforming has taken place under Ms. Gass’ leadership has been a topic of some debate. A group of activist investors earlier in the year called for a board shakeup claiming the retailer had failed to keep pace with changes in the marketplace.
Ms. Gass, who made it through that tumult, continues to maintain that Kohl’s is very different from department stores and has a distinct identity in the minds of consumers.
“We are very far apart from what a traditional department store is,” she told the Times. “We are small, we’re super convenient and that allows us to do things like buy online, pick up in-store and curbside. But more importantly, we see ourselves as a specialty concept, that Kohl’s is the curator and the editor to bring you all the products and brands you need to lead a more active and casual lifestyle.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you see as Kohl’s brand identity and to what extent is it wrapped up in those of its partner brands? Does it hold a distinct place in the marketplace and where do you see opportunities for it to set itself apart?
16 Comments on "Will Kohl’s be known for something other than its retail partners?"
Senior Vice President Marketing, PDI
Right now, Kohl’s is innovating retail and convenience. They’re not the same as the other department stores, because they seem to be fighting harder and more strategically. Powerhouse Amazon is still looking for ways to innovate the last mile/fulfillment and Kohl’s is the partner that’s stepping up. Sephora needed a physical presence to ensure their physical presence continues to thrive – Kohl’s stepped up. Kudos to Kohl’s for having the courage to step it up and stand out.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Great points Bethany! Kohl’s creative marketing and partnerships have helped it survive in a category where its apparel-based department stores have struggled. Kohl’s finds strategic ways to attract more shoppers which results in incremental sales. Kudos to Kohl’s.
Managing Director, GlobalData
The problem is that Kohl’s does not have a strong identity of its own. Ask yourself: what does Kohl’s stand for, what is unique there that you can’t get elsewhere, why must you go there over other retailers? There are very few answers to those questions.
While I applaud the efforts to add in Amazon (which has certainly driven footfall but has been less effective at driving sales) and Sephora, neither gives Kohl’s a personality. It’s like someone trying to be cool by association. This was brought home to me on a recent visit to a Kohl’s in Danvers, MA where a Sephora had been added. Sephora looked fantastic – but it just highlighted how dismal the rest of the store was.
I think Kohl’s has a chance but it really needs to work on its own proposition if it is to have long term viability.
CEO, RMW Commerce Consulting
I think between Target, Walmart, and Kohl’s, these large department stores with a nationwide or near nationwide presence are the new malls.
If you are a brand or retailer, would you rather hitch your wagon to a declining mall, or at least be in a store that still has foot traffic and a reason for consumers to come back to it? I’m not sure Kohl’s can beat Target or Walmart in this game, but can they create a better experience for these partnerships than a mall can? Absolutely.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Kohl’s brand identity is not only tied to its partner brands but also its customer loyalty. The customer experience is top-of-mind and they are transforming their stores to be a shopping destination. Partnerships with Sephora and Amazon can only drive more traffic to Kohl’s and the store experience plus relevant product mix will keep these customers in the store.
As long as Kohl’s continues to put its customers first and assorting the right product and brand mix, it will continue to set itself apart from other department stores.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
This is a smart move by Kohl’s. Rather than continuing to compete in a crowded discounter market, Kohl’s is building their own version of retail as a service, offering up store locations, customer service and retail operations to support brands coveted by consumers. This aligns with how the future of retail is trending – retailers who operate the brick-and-mortar stores, and brands who provide the products and brand experiences.
Retail Industry Lead, CI&T
The more partnerships Kohl’s takes on, the less of an individual identity it will have. If that strategy has proven more successful for Kohl’s than investing in reinvigorating its own brand, that’s very much a viable way for the retailer to continue. However I wouldn’t recommend most brands go this route when they face waning sales and consumer support.
CEO, Currency Alliance
Businesses with the reach and breadth of Kohl’s are becoming platforms, so adding brands that attract customers is a natural extension of such a marketplace. Ms. Gass may be under pressure for not meeting investor expectations, but at least she sees how the market is evolving and various potential roles for Kohl’s to play in the new landscape.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Ms. Gass’s statement that Kohl’s is “very far apart from what a traditional department store is” rings true. Bloomingdale’s is a department store, with all the charms one equates with that type of store; Kohl’s is a big vanilla box with lots of departments.
I see Kohl’s brand identity as a discount store with Kohl’s Cash as its biggest draw. Other than that there is really nothing distinctive about it, leaving a lot of opportunity to build its brand.
Owner/Founder, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
Gass’s playbook is identical to Cornell’s at Target and doesn’t get the hype. My guess is that Kohl’s has some legacy branding issues – cool, color saturated dancing ads like Target or Old Navy could help?
Chief Accelerant, Incendio
Kohl’s is like the kid who wants to be taller, so hangs out with tall people. Kohl’s partner strategy seems to just amplify the bigger brands who have an identity, since Kohl’s is the everyman of shopping. Even their private label brands lack personality.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Kohl’s has become a foundation from which to build relationships with customers and their identity is strengthened by partnerships that align with their targeted shopper base. As long as Kohl’s continues to bring consistent value to its shoppers — through brand initiatives such as Sephora, Lands’ End, etc. — I believe their place in the marketplace is quite solid.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Kohl’s will continue to survive with unique associations with Amazon and Sephora, but they’ll slowly erode their brand value over time. And think of the risk to the brand if Amazon and/or Sephora leave? What then? Who then? The level of risk this implies is significant and something that should worry any board director. That said, I do like the partnership with Sephora because it’s one of the most innovative brands in all of retail, and they have superior talent at the senior levels of their organization. Don’t be surprised if Sephora starts to “consult” with Kohl’s on a number of in-store initiatives to re-make the rest of the store on a par equal to the Sephora space. It will be interesting to watch it unfold!
Prior to some of these larger partnerships, Kohl’s still did a nice job with designer partnerships within Kohl’s. I’d argue they could mimic Target in some ways by having a few core strategic design partnerships, while also enhancing some smaller brand relationships (e.g. DTC) for key departments in the store.
Where Kohl’s has potential opportunity is the store itself. It’s elevated from the big box stores, and I think they could play into that a bit more – make it more comfortable and more of a destination.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
As an ex-employee, I know I’m biased but I think Kohl’s has stronger brand equity than some other panelists give it credit for. When I started at Kohl’s in 1982, it was known for “jeans and sneakers,” and today it is known for “active and fitness.” To a strong degree, Kohl’s has stayed in its lane for a long time and has benefited from the rise of the active lifestyle vs. career apparel. At the same time, most of its department store competitors focused on wear-to-work apparel have fallen by the wayside.
Kohl’s brand is also built around a strong value proposition, and a location strategy driven by convenience. (The low operating costs of those off-mall sites enable the value.) These are two more reasons why Kohl’s has lasted as the slightly upmarket cousin to Target, while mall-based retailers struggle to survive.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I think Kohl’s should sit down and talk with customers (market experts) and decide where Kohl’s must go, if that is necessary. And perhaps talk to the customers about to what Kohl’s is to them and what they want from Kohl’s.
Maybe this department store is over. Someone is going to have to define what a department store is today.