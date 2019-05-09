Will Jockey inspire brand loyalty with its very first pop-up shop?
Jockey International, the premium underwear and apparel brand, announced that it will open its first-ever pop-up shop at Simon’s edit @ Roosevelt Field space, which provides a showcase primarily for consumer-direct brands without a current physical store presence.
The 1,700-square-foot shop will feature an assortment of Jockey products including men’s and women’s activewear, loungewear, sleepwear and undergarments. It will include an underwear bar featuring “mix-and-match” styles for men and women. Shoppers will find exclusive promotions and flash happy hour sales at the pop-up as well.
The Jockey pop-up, which will be open through January, will also feature the new Jockey x Victoria Arlen athleisure collection. Ms. Arlen, who fell ill as a child and remained in a paralyzed state and unable to communicate for four years, set a world record in swimming two years later at the Paralympic Games. She went on to relearn how to walk and further inspired others as she competed in Dancing with the Stars and joined ESPN as a sportscaster before authoring a best-selling book on her experience.
“We have been eager to launch our first pop-up store and the edit @ Roosevelt Field provides us the flexibility to showcase Jockey products in an exciting and engaging way,” said Melissa Latham, vice president of Jockey’s North American retail division, in a statement. “Customers shopping in Jockey at the edit @ Roosevelt Field will find a fun, enjoyable experience and, of course, premium, quality-crafted apparel.”
Jockey is the fifth company to work with Simon since it launched its edit @ Roosevelt Field pop-up concept in 2017. The mall operator previously partnered with Clientele, Egg Baby, Hope & Henry and Revtown USA.
Hope & Henry announced in May that it would open 15 stores in Simon properties across the U.S. following its edit @ Roosevelt experience. The retailer creates high-quality clothing using organically grown cotton and shares its profits with the people who sew its garments.
Matthew McCauley, Hope & Henry founder, said, “Edit @ Roosevelt Field was instrumental in bringing Hope & Henry to an important new stage and we could not have opened this many stores, this quickly, without Simon.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What will be the keys to success for Jockey as it launches its first-ever pop-up shop at edit @ Roosevelt Field? Will the new Victoria Arlen collection inspire greater loyalty for the Jockey brand?
Pop-ups when done correctly work and that’s all that needs to be said here. Jockey will have great success. They have brand recognition, and the pop-up will help them expand brand awareness and share products that new and existing customers may not have seen. Pop-ups allow the busy customer walking through a mall to stop and quickly see something without the hassle of having to go into a store to find what they may want.
I see this as not only being successful but likely laying the groundwork for Jockey to open additional pop-ups in other malls. As for the Victoria Arlen line, it’s a nice touch and many customers will take notice. It’s a fantastic story and those individual experiences stand out.
This is definitely as much a brand play as a retail play. My opinion is that it will have an effect but brand lift will be really hard to measure because of the geo-specificity.
Even though Jockey offers fashion items, its image is traditionally pre-packaged goods that are displayed at the back of department store lingerie sections. This pop-up shop will highlight that Jockey is more than great basics.
Pop-ups like this are a smart move for a mall looking to increase its draw. And up its cool level. Jockey’s relationship with Victoria Arlen will attract shoppers as will exclusive promotions. Based on the product, there is a lot of potential for those Happy Hour sales.
I would be interested in understanding what the strategy of Jockey management behind this pop-up actually is. Is it to open non-outlet locations in Simon malls like Hope & Henry? Doesn’t feel like it. Is it to drive traffic to the jockey.com website? Perhaps. Pop-ups sometimes seem like the next shiny object for brands and I don’t think they work for all. The key to the success here is offering the customer an experience and service that they would not normally get. Looking forward to checking the pop-up out to see if this is happening.
Pop-up shops when executed properly could be an outstanding form of media for brands, and Jockey is making the right move to help drive some brand recognition beyond their presence in the back of most department stores. Jockey is taking the right steps to reimagine what the brand could be by going direct-to-consumer, offering additional promotions and exclusive offers.