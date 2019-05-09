Source: Jockey

Jockey International, the premium underwear and apparel brand, announced that it will open its first-ever pop-up shop at Simon’s edit @ Roosevelt Field space, which provides a showcase primarily for consumer-direct brands without a current physical store presence.

The 1,700-square-foot shop will feature an assortment of Jockey products including men’s and women’s activewear, loungewear, sleepwear and undergarments. It will include an underwear bar featuring “mix-and-match” styles for men and women. Shoppers will find exclusive promotions and flash happy hour sales at the pop-up as well.

The Jockey pop-up, which will be open through January, will also feature the new Jockey x Victoria Arlen athleisure collection. Ms. Arlen, who fell ill as a child and remained in a paralyzed state and unable to communicate for four years, set a world record in swimming two years later at the Paralympic Games. She went on to relearn how to walk and further inspired others as she competed in Dancing with the Stars and joined ESPN as a sportscaster before authoring a best-selling book on her experience.

“We have been eager to launch our first pop-up store and the edit @ Roosevelt Field provides us the flexibility to showcase Jockey products in an exciting and engaging way,” said Melissa Latham, vice president of Jockey’s North American retail division, in a statement. “Customers shopping in Jockey at the edit @ Roosevelt Field will find a fun, enjoyable experience and, of course, premium, quality-crafted apparel.”

Jockey is the fifth company to work with Simon since it launched its edit @ Roosevelt Field pop-up concept in 2017. The mall operator previously partnered with Clientele, Egg Baby, Hope & Henry and Revtown USA.

Hope & Henry announced in May that it would open 15 stores in Simon properties across the U.S. following its edit @ Roosevelt experience. The retailer creates high-quality clothing using organically grown cotton and shares its profits with the people who sew its garments.

Matthew McCauley, Hope & Henry founder, said, “Edit @ Roosevelt Field was instrumental in bringing Hope & Henry to an important new stage and we could not have opened this many stores, this quickly, without Simon.”