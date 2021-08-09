Photo: Dick’s Sporting Goods

It’s only one store, but Dick’s Sporting Goods sees big things ahead for its new Public Lands concept, which will celebrate its grand opening on Sept. 24 in Pennsylvania.

“We see a real opportunity to reinvent the outdoor marketplace, and we believe Public Lands can be a great growth vehicle for us, while also supporting the local community through conservation, access and equity-based initiatives,” said Dick’s president and CEO Lauren Hobart on the company’s second quarter earnings call in July.

The first Public Lands location will be 50,000-square-feet and feature a 30-foot rock wall for climbing, in-store gear repair and rental department and in-store shops dedicated to specific activities such as biking, camping, climbing, fishing, hiking, paddling, running and skiing. Public Lands will offer a premium assortment of outdoor and lifestyle apparel, footwear and gear.

The store, which will employ about 120 people, will be located about 20 miles north of Pittsburgh. Management says it will emphasize the customer experience with trained associates who are outdoor enthusiasts themselves sharing their “love for the outdoors” and a philosophy “of protecting” the public lands that Americans enjoy. One percent of all sales made at Public Lands will go into local and national conservation. Dick’s said it will “support the local outdoor community through conservation and access & equity-based initiatives.”

The concept, which Dick’s said last year was in the planning before the novel coronavirus pandemic hit, moves into a highly competitive market. That competitiveness, in large part, is due to the significant growth that outdoors and sporting products have experienced since the beginning of the pandemic.

Outdoor equipment sales were up 23 percent in the first half of 2021, compared to the same period in 2019, according to The NPD Group. Sales grew 17 percent in physical stores and 31 percent online across categories including camping, climbing, protective gear and water sports.

“The areas where specialty retail really seems to thrive today is in the add-on categories tied to enhancing comfort and convenience,” said Dirk Sorenson, sports industry analyst at NPD, in a statement. “After making the basic, fundamental investments to get outdoors, consumers are now turning to the expertise of specialty outlets and their sales associates to extend the experience and make it more comfortable.”