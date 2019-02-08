Sources: Target, Isaac Mizrahi, Michael Graves, Zac Posen

For 20 years, Target has been launching limited-edition designer partnerships that have drawn throngs of shoppers to the chain’s stores and large numbers to its website. It’s become commonplace in recent times for loyal guests (Target’s name for customers) to take to social media channels to complain that the same designer items they found out of stock at local stores are being sold on eBay for exponentially more than Target charged.

This year marks two decades since Target first launched its designer partnership program with the famous architect, Michael Graves. Since then, Target has entered into 175 partnerships, and this year has decided to create a multi-designer event, also limited edition, to reintroduce 300 of the most popular items sold in the past.

“Each partnership brought something special and exciting to our guests, and with 20 years behind us, we’re only getting started,” said Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target, in a statement. “We look forward to bringing our guests more incredible, inspiring and affordable design, creating preference for Target each and every day.”

This year’s “best of” anniversary sale will launch online and in stores on Sept. 14 and continue while supplies last. At that point, Target customers can go on eBay if they just have to have a particular item.

Target is featuring apparel, accessories, home décor and kitchen products from 20 different designers, priced between $7 and $160, as part of the commemorative collection. Designers participating in this year’s event include:

Michael Graves (1999-2013)

Philippe Starck (2002)

Stephen Sprouse (2002)

Isaac Mizrahi (2003-2009)

Erin Fetherston (2007)

Proenza Schouler (2007)

Thakoon (2008)

John Derian (2008, 2010)

Anna Sui (2009)

Rodarte (2009)

Stephen Burrows (2010)

Zac Posen (2010)

Harajuku Mini (2011-2012)

Missoni (2011)

Jason Wu (2012)

Phillip Lim (2013)

Altuzarra (2014)

Lilly Pulitzer (2015)

Marimekko (2016)

Hunter (2018)

The retailer is also looking to commemorate its 20 years of designer partnerships with a documentary and photo book.

The film, produced by RadicalMedia, will look at the retailer’s approach to creating stylish, yet affordable, clothing and the impact that has had on retailing. The documentary will feature individuals who played prominent roles in the many collaborations over the years.

The book, published by Rizzoli, will drop on Sept. 2. It will provide a look back at Target’s history of design and include commentary from designers and fans.

“Design has always been a part of Target’s DNA. From our stores and the products we create to the partnerships we cultivate, our focus on accessible design sets Target apart, and is one of the reasons guests love to shop with us,” said Rick Gomez, executive vice president, chief marketing and digital officer, Target.