Will immersive experiences revitalize U.S. malls?
Big, immersive entertainment experiences were sweeping the U.S. before the novel coronavirus pandemic, but the need to socially distance put a pause on that type of interactive entertainment. Now as parts of the world appear to be bringing the pandemic under control, some are speculating that experiential entertainment could emerge as the new main attraction at the shopping mall.
A struggling mall in Houston has replaced a Bed Bath & Beyond with a 40,000 square foot interactive art museum called Seismique, according to the Houston Chronicle. Another mall in the region is using a location of the home décor chain Z Gallerie that closed in 2019 to house an augmented reality experience from a special effects company called Flight School.
Mall property owners assert that experiential entertainment like this can fill space vacated by retailers that are moving toward smaller concepts, act as a draw to bring foot traffic to other mall stores and improve the profile of a mall.
In the years leading up to the pandemic, some unique, large footprint entertainment enterprises already had their sights set on malls. In 2018, Las Vegas mainstay Cirque du Soleil, for instance, announced plans to open 24,000 square-foot family entertainment centers in Canadian malls. Climbing gyms, trampoline parks and other immersive/experiential offerings had also begun to pick up steam in malls.
By that same time, however, the fate of the shopping mall had become a perennial question in retail as customer interest in the once thriving model saw a sustained drop.
Some have recently suggested that food hall and farmers’ market-type offerings, beyond the traditional QSR food court, could be the path to restoring mall foot traffic.
Others, like Simon’s Property Group (SPG) CEO David Simon, predict that the shopping mall is poised for a comeback due to broader social trends. The return of residents to the suburbs, less commuting into the cities and a drastic rise in working from home all point toward an impending mall rebound, in Mr. Simon’s approximation.
SPG has also been exploring ways to embed newer aspects of today’s retail ecosystem into the shopping mall. For instance last summer the group was in talks with Amazon.com to turn some defunct department stores into distribution hubs.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think big entertainment experiences can adequately replace the revenue and draw malls counted on from anchor department stores? Do you see shopping centers with quickly rotating pop-ups and/or those with big entertainment experiences becoming the future of malls?
6 Comments on "Will immersive experiences revitalize U.S. malls?"
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Immersive experiences are necessary but not the ultimate cure for malls in America. Other factors are: too many malls, too many uninteresting malls, a waning number of retailers due to store closures, and sameness/a lack of unique concepts. All have to be addressed.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Bob is right. Too many malls are boring or too big or crippled by vacancies. My mall in Florida is about to be redeveloped into residential units. The pandemic issued another blow by shuttering food courts. The time for action — big, flashy, unavoidable action — is now.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Farmers’ markets, movie theaters, fitness centers — all good repurposing of empty mall space, and hopefully able to draw traffic. But Bob Amster hits the nail on the head: If the main purpose of the mall is to highlight retailers and to sell merchandise, fixing “tenant fatigue” is Job One.
As long as mall anchors are offering a bland experience (or dying on the vine altogether), more A and B malls will turn into locations that no amount of “experiential” tenants can save.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
I loved the “dying on the vine” comment (a sin among oenophiles like me).
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
The mall concept has been dying for two decades now. Should the operator be trying to draw traffic like in the good ol’ days or should the property be looked at completely differently?
If your mall was completely destroyed by an earthquake, fire or tornado (no injuries of course) would you rebuild the mall or do something different?
The experiences noted are nice, but how many times would someone visit them? Will they generate the days of “Saturday afternoon, let’s go to the mall”?
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Retailers are embracing experiential retail and shopping malls absolutely need to do the same – entertainment, farmers markets, and experiences will draw customers, families, and communities into the spaces where anchor stores no longer serve this purpose. The future of the shopping mall is changing with many commercial real estate giants embracing innovation to increase footfall.
The challenge is when shopping malls stick to the traditional lines of tenant vs. landlord and don’t innovate with their retailers. Shopping centers needs to work WITH their tenants to not only bring foot traffic into to mall, but help retailers to bring customers into their stores. If the retailer wins, the shopping center wins.