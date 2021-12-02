Photos: IKEA

As home PC gaming has grown more technologically demanding, immersive and, in some cases, lucrative for those who compete seriously, there has been a proliferation of high-powered, niche-targeted technology to meet the needs of the market. The latest developments aimed at gamers, however, finds brands looking not at the machines gamers use, but the furniture they sit on.

Furniture made especially for gamers has emerged as an $180 billion market, and IKEA is trying to get a piece of the pie with a new 30-piece assortment, according to Insider. The line is launching worldwide in October and will contain chairs and desks for gaming, as well accessories like neck pillows and a mug holder. IKEA designed the collection in collaboration with ASUS Republic of Gamers and debuted it last month in China.

A big brand like IKEA, however, is going to have competition from specialty brands that have gotten a head start on such products.

A brand called Razer, for instance, which began making gamer-focused tech peripherals and uses the tagline “For Gamers, by Gamers” announced the release of its first gaming chair, the Iskur, in October of 2020, according to PC Gamer. The chair boasts gamer-specific ergonomic features, like adjustable armrests and lumbar support. The company also debuted a concept for a new integrated gaming chair at this year’s CES show.

Others big furniture retailers have also partnered with technology brands to create gamer-focused products.

Herman Miller collaborated with Logitech to make a high-end gaming chair available for $1,500. The chair has been well-reviewed by gamers on YouTube even with its hefty price tag, signaling that there is a market just as interested in paying a premium for good gaming chairs as for good gaming PCs.

AlienWare, a brand that specializes in gaming laptops, has also moved into gaming chairs. The company now has a product available through the Dell website.

And delving into a different sub-niche, U.K.-based gaming chair brand X-Rocker announced a partnership with Nintendo to create Super Mario-branded chairs for kids featuring characters from the game, DualShockers reports.