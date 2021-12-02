Will IKEA’s new furniture line be a winner with video gamers?
As home PC gaming has grown more technologically demanding, immersive and, in some cases, lucrative for those who compete seriously, there has been a proliferation of high-powered, niche-targeted technology to meet the needs of the market. The latest developments aimed at gamers, however, finds brands looking not at the machines gamers use, but the furniture they sit on.
Furniture made especially for gamers has emerged as an $180 billion market, and IKEA is trying to get a piece of the pie with a new 30-piece assortment, according to Insider. The line is launching worldwide in October and will contain chairs and desks for gaming, as well accessories like neck pillows and a mug holder. IKEA designed the collection in collaboration with ASUS Republic of Gamers and debuted it last month in China.
A big brand like IKEA, however, is going to have competition from specialty brands that have gotten a head start on such products.
A brand called Razer, for instance, which began making gamer-focused tech peripherals and uses the tagline “For Gamers, by Gamers” announced the release of its first gaming chair, the Iskur, in October of 2020, according to PC Gamer. The chair boasts gamer-specific ergonomic features, like adjustable armrests and lumbar support. The company also debuted a concept for a new integrated gaming chair at this year’s CES show.
Others big furniture retailers have also partnered with technology brands to create gamer-focused products.
Herman Miller collaborated with Logitech to make a high-end gaming chair available for $1,500. The chair has been well-reviewed by gamers on YouTube even with its hefty price tag, signaling that there is a market just as interested in paying a premium for good gaming chairs as for good gaming PCs.
AlienWare, a brand that specializes in gaming laptops, has also moved into gaming chairs. The company now has a product available through the Dell website.
And delving into a different sub-niche, U.K.-based gaming chair brand X-Rocker announced a partnership with Nintendo to create Super Mario-branded chairs for kids featuring characters from the game, DualShockers reports.
- Ikea is trying to cash in on a $180 billion market with a line of gaming furniture – Insider
- Razer unveils its first gaming chair, the Razer Iskur – PC Gamer
- Razer unveils smart mask and gaming chair concept designs at CES 2021 – Razer
- The $1500 Gaming Chair. Worth the Upgrade? | Herman Miller x Logitech Embody Office Chair – YouTube
- Alienware S5000 Gaming Chair Review – Laptop Mag
- Nintendo And X Rocker Collaborate For New Line Of Gaming Chairs – DualShockers
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What advantages or disadvantages might IKEA have over others in the gaming furniture space? Do you see this as a growth opportunity for the wide range of retailers that currently sell furniture and/or personal computing devices?
Join the Discussion!
8 Comments on "Will IKEA’s new furniture line be a winner with video gamers?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
The market size seems to be widely overestimated. It is scarcely believable; at $180 billion, gamer furniture would be 30 percent of the overall furniture market size of ~$600 billion. That said, it is certainly a category worthy of its own studio space in an IKEA showroom – similar to office, dining, kitchen, etc. For IKEA’s size and strategy, this is one of the several segments for which they want a share of the market.
Worldwide Director, Industry Strategy, Microsoft
The opportunity seems ripe, but can they at least call it a “School From Home” rig so it’s a little easier for me, and other parents, to justify pulling out the credit card?
CEO and President, Cogent Creative Consulting
The advantage for IKEA is that the typical demographics for gamers are similar to those of IKEA customers. If IKEA’s designs for gamer furniture are cool and have a reasonable price point, this will be a good segment for IKEA. The disadvantage is that IKEA is late to the game and the product line extension isn’t as logical as it is for brands that already sell other gaming accessories and have brand awareness among gamers.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
Well they are definitely getting in at the right time. The office supply stores have been selling desks, chairs, and desktop accessories for a while now.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
What advantages or disadvantages might IKEA have over others in the gaming furniture space? Cost and space.
My three grandsons all have IKEA set ups. Two are gamers, one a very serious tournament competitor. The third’s set up is for his video work.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
IKEA’s big advantage will be cost. It’s biggest disadvantage is that the most lucrative part of the gamer market overspends on components (game cards, etc.) and furniture already. In other words, whatever IKEA comes up with will have to be better than the furniture gamers already have. So IKEA’s real target is young gamers (age six to 16) still living with their parents – as opposed to older gamers still living in their parents’ basement. Since gamers are looking for functionality over “brand,” established office furniture companies may have an edge if they focus on the needs of gamers and less on their own reputations.
President, Protonik
IKEA will need to develop a serious gamer line — not merely repurpose their existing furniture by slapping on a “gamer” label. If they do that, they should do well as many of their shoppers are likely already gamers.
Retail Thought Leader
Given the video gaming industry is on a tear and according to NPD group hit a 10 year peak, it makes sense that associated hardware such as furniture will also be in higher demand. According to Amazon, there was a 300% rise in the purchase of gaming chairs just after the Covid-19 pandemic hit. Interestingly, furniture makers like AlienWare, Herman Miller, DXRacer et. al. have formed relationships across the board with PC accessory companies like Logitech only making it more likely that the trend is not fleeting.
Probably important to note is that a typical professional gamer can be sitting in a chair for up to 13 hours straight, especially during tournaments (NYTimes). IKEA’s position in the marketplace gives the company an edge in distribution and its branding can spur the furniture aspect of the video game business further. However, right now it’s a free for all as this sub-vertical in the furniture space establishes itself as the new accessories market.