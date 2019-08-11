Source: Target

With fewer calendar days between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, Target, like its major retailing rivals, is looking to get a quick start to the 2019 holiday selling season.

The retailer announced that it is formally kicking off its holiday marketing push with a special “HoliDeals” campaign beginning with a Black Friday Preview Sale today and tomorrow in stores and online. This year’s early sale features four times the number of items it included last year.

Target also announced that it would offer early access to Black Friday deals on Wednesday, Nov. 27 to its Target Circle rewards club members and holders of the Target RedCard. The chain said last month that more than 25 million people had joined Target Circle since it was rolled out nationwide in September following a successful 18-month test.

“This is the busiest time of year for our guests, and with the shortened season, we want to make it as easy as possible for them to cross everything off their holiday list at Target. That’s why we’re introducing HoliDeals, which will feature savings on thousands of items throughout the season, and it all kicks off this weekend,” said Rick Gomez, executive vice president, chief marketing and digital officer, Target, in a statement.

Target’s announcement, while not including details, also pointed to big promotions ahead for Cyber Week (Dec. 1-8) and Green Monday (Dec. 9), which is expected to be the biggest online shopping day of the year.

Mr. Gomez said that Target’s success this season will not just be dependent on deals. He pointed to the company’s staffing plans for the holidays, which includes $50 million in additional spending to offer more overtime for permanent employees while adding seasonal workers to help customers and fulfill online orders from its store locations.

The retailer, whose management regularly refers to itself as the easiest place to shop, is offering customers a wide variety of options to order goods online and receive them quickly. Target has touted its free in-store pickup, an expansion of its drive-up program and delivery with Shipt as same-day options available to customers. The chain also offers free delivery on hundreds of thousands of items with no minimum purchase through Dec. 21.