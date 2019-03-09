Will H&M’s ambassador program turn employees into social influencers?
H&M has selected 15 employees to lead its first employee ambassador program in the U.S.
The company selected the 15 from among the nearly 16,000 H&M employees working in stores and offices across the country, choosing a diverse group based on their social media content, personality, location, brand values and style.
As part of the yearlong partnership, the retailer will feature the 15 on a “Meet our H&M Insiders” microsite, with images of the ambassadors links to 40 style suggestions from each.
The fast-fashion retailer said the H&M Insiders program shows “H&M is a workplace where you are encouraged to be yourself and dress your personality, no matter what that is.”
The program encourages consumers to see how the insiders “incorporate H&M into their everyday lives, from edgy outfit styling to chic home decorating.”
H&M has featured employees in its advertising and its Place of Possible (P.O.P.) recruiting campaign. The H&M Insiders program, however, builds on the April introduction of H&M League, a year-long partnership of 22 external influencers curating, styling and creating content.
H&M League marked a shift from the retailer’s previous practice of working with 25 to 50 influencers each month. The goal of the change was to turn influencers into lifelong brand advocates rather than individuals looking to finish their quota of Instagram posts, Mario Moreno, H&M USA’s head of marketing, said at NRF NXT.
According to NRF’s blog, Mr. Moreno’s suggestions for turning influencers into ambassadors included making the training and retention of influencers as important as it is for full-time employees, focusing on content collaboration and understanding the quirks, preferences and tendencies of each influencer.
Macy’s is another chain that has gained attention for its employee influencer program. Macy’s Style Crew enables employees to share promotional posts on their social media feeds and receive a portion of the profit realized from product sales.
An article in The Atlantic last year said brands using employees as influencers may offset the high costs and behavioral risks of outside influencers and gain greater diversity.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think of H&M’s plan to use employees as influencers as well as its new focus on lifelong ambassadors? What’s holding back more retailers outside Macy’s and H&M from recruiting staff to become influencers?
Principal, Retail Technology Group
It seems to me that there is something more genuine about a sales associate being passionate about the product s/he sells, even as s/he is touting it, than seeing a celebrity doing the same thing. It is more difficult to determine what the digitally-minded younger generations think. I believe that these initiatives were launched in the past on television and they were successful.
Senior Director, Simon-Kucher & Partners
As there are so many fast fashion options to choose from, employees at a particular brand already have the affinity with the brand’s style. With H&M’s employee influencer program, there is no conflict between the individual and H&M as both work for the same company. The program likely has additional side benefits – creating aspirations for employees who want to be a part of the program and increasing retention rates.