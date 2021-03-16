Will hiring a celebrity designer turn Walmart into a fashion destination, à la Target?
Walmart thinks that collaborating with a big name American fashion designer, whose clients include Lady Gaga and Michelle Obama among others, will help give the chain the fashion cred it’s looking for.
The retailer has reached a deal with Brandon Maxwell to serve as the creative director for its Free Assembly and Scoop “exclusive, elevated fashion” labels. Mr. Maxwell will be responsible for “driving the design” of the seasonal collections of both brands that feature clothing and accessories for men, women and kids. He will also be involved in the marketing campaigns supporting the brands.
Walmart describes Free Assembly as a “modern, fashion essentials” brand and Scoop as “trend-inspired.”
Mr. Maxwell’s work for both brands will first show up in Walmart’s stores and online during the Christmas selling season later this year. His first full collection will hit Walmart’s racks in the Spring of 2022.
Fans of the designer’s work, however, will not have to wait that long. He and the retailer have rolled out a line of face masks with a charitable component. Walmart is donating $100,000 to DonorsChoose.org, a charity selected by Mr. Maxwell, that helps public school teachers get funding for materials to do their jobs better.
The designer, who was born and raised in Longview, TX, called working with Walmart the realization of a personal dream.
“Like many people across the country who live in a small town, Walmart was the destination for everything where I grew up in Texas, including clothing,” he said in a statement.
“Everyone deserves to have access to well-designed clothing at an accessible price point,” said Mr. Maxwell. “I am energized by this collaboration with Walmart, as it is not only an opportunity to make exceptional design accessible to all but, with our charitable initiatives, we will work to help people improve their lives. That is after all the most fashionable thing we can do.”
Walmart leadership’s aspirations to make the chain into an apparel powerhouse known for its designs as well as its low prices is well known.
Denise Incandela, executive vice president for apparel and private brands for the retailer, has been tasked with making Walmart a fashion destination. The retailer has launched Fresh Assembly under her watch and also brought exclusive women’s lines from Ellen DeGeneres and Sofia Vergara to market.
She said Mr. Maxwell is “the ideal partner” and called his work “beautiful, youthful, timeless and expertly tailored.”
- Walmart Enlists American Fashion Designer Brandon Maxwell as Creative Director for Select Elevated Fashion Brands – Walmart
- Will Walmart’s new private clothing line have ‘staying power’? – RetailWire
- Will Walmart become a fashion destination in 2020? – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will Robert Maxwell’s designs help turn Walmart into a retail clothing destination worthy of a nickname like its rival, Target? What will elevated sales of clothing mean for Walmart’s business overall?
Join the Discussion!
9 Comments on "Will hiring a celebrity designer turn Walmart into a fashion destination, à la Target?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
This is a stretch for Walmart, obviously. Target and Kohl’s have been playing in the “fashion” arena for years now, and so has Amazon, making it even more of a stretch. But having said that, we’ll have to see exactly what Walmart means by “fashion.” If it’s more like Duluth Trading and less like Gucci, they will succeed. But the minute we see Doug McMillon with a boa around his neck, we’ll know they’re in trouble.
Managing Director, GlobalData
This appointment will help, especially in the design of apparel. Online I am sure that the ranges will look good and will appeal to more consumers, especially if Walmart continues to use social media to reach younger consumers.
However how it looks in stores is another matter. In most shops, Free Assembly looks a mess. It is merchandised like most other apparel in Walmart which doesn’t do it justice. Walmart has not yet learned the lesson from Target that creating new bands is a holistic activity. It’s not enough to create nice products, you also have to display, merchandise and market them in a suitable way.
Owner/Founder, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
While I think a celebrity designer collaboration is a great idea for Walmart, this particular collab doesn’t seem like a good match – it feels more like a Halston + J.C. Penney situation.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Walmart has forged an almost unbreakable price image, yet has spent many years and millions of dollars in an attempt to get past that image – so far, all for naught. Target’s brand alchemy was a happy confluence of events not likely to be repeated, even with Walmart’s resources. The company might be better served by keeping its focus on what it does best.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
I get the feeling that Walmart may be preparing to create a more upscale version of itself. Walmart cannot afford to abandon its roots, but it can create a division that purports to cater to a slightly more affluent segment of the population. Remember these words. I foresee more to come on this.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Walmart is clearly playing a game of catchup here. In the big picture things, Walmart was behind Amazon on e-commerce and now is behind Target on private labels and brands. Somehow Walmart is not making the right bets at the right time.
CEO, RMW Commerce Consulting
All things considered, Jet.com was a big distraction. Yes, their dot-com performance greatly improved in the last five years, but did they need Mr. Lore to do it and famously clash with their culture, etc.? Or did they just need to make it a much bigger focus?
CEO, RMW Commerce Consulting
I don’t think Walmart will be able to escape its brand, and probably it shouldn’t try. Collaboration are nice because of unique inventory, as long as they are on-brand. Why do people walk into a Walmart? Everyday low prices.
What is the last reason people walk into a Walmart? “Elevated fashion.”
I don’t like this move too much.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
“Trend merchandising” has been in Target’s DNA since its beginnings, as a spinoff of Dayton’s Department Stores in Minneapolis. (Dayton’s is often credited with developing the concept.) Walmart has a much different history, with its roots as a small-town purveyor of affordable basics and commodities. Both stores opened in 1962, but the similarities end there.
The two retailers’ brand identities are still tied to their “origin stories,” so the infusion of designer promotions and new product development comes more naturally to Target. This is not Walmart’s first attempt at elevating its apparel, but its track record has been spotty; even an acquisition like Bonobos has not translated into big changes inside Walmart itself. No harm in making an effort, but it doesn’t feel like a game changer for Walmart.