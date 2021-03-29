Will H-E-B conquer Dallas-Fort Worth?
H-E-B, after years of purchasing land in the area, announced plans to open its first flagship stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The first two stores in Frisco and Plano will open in fall 2022.
The dominant grocer in South Texas entered Houston in 2003 and battled Kroger, Walmart and others to become the market leader by 2016. In D-FW, the more-diversified competition includes Walmart, the market leader, as well as Costco, Kroger, Albertsons, Aldi, Trader Joe’s, Sam’s Club, Whole Foods, Target, Dollar General and Sprouts Farmers Market.
While the H-E-B eponymous banner may be new to the market, the grocer has had a presence in D-FW since 2001 with six of its Central Market upscale specialty concept stores. Larger H-E-B locations serve communities in surrounding areas and its Favor delivery service operates in D-FW.
H-E-B is expected to strongly benefit from its local roots as one of the largest privately held companies in the state, with 420 stores across Texas and Mexico. The retailer is known for its strong private label lineup, including its Texas-shaped tortillas, as well as local products, loyal employee base and community support.
“It is a Texas-based company, and Texans are always Texas first before they’re anything else,” Craig Rosenblum, a Dallas resident and VP at Inmar Intelligence, told San Antonio Express News.
H-E-B is also known for its competitive pricing, innovative layouts and friendly employees.
In 2019, H-E-B moved ahead of Trader Joe’s to become the top U.S. grocer in dunnhumby’s annual Retail Preference Index. At the time, dunnhumby traced H-E-B’s progress to a “sustained focus and excellence on assortment relevance and private brand.”
In 2020, Amazon topped dunnhumby’s rankings due to its importance during COVID-19, but H-E-B came in second.
Pam Goodfellow, director of retail insights at Kantar, told The Dallas Morning News, “This latest push into D-FW signals that H-E-B’s intent is to emerge from the pandemic as a long-term winner.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How do you think H-E-B will fare in the Dallas-Fort Worth market? What advice would you have for H-E-B as well as their soon-to-be D-FW competitors?
4 Comments on "Will H-E-B conquer Dallas-Fort Worth?"
Managing Director, GlobalData
H-E-B is an exceptional retailer, so it has every chance of winning the hearts and dollars of consumers in the D-FW area. Proof of this can be seen at existing locations, where H-E-B has maintained or grown market share, even in the face of increased competition and the expansion of rivals from out of state.
One of the underpinnings of H-E-B’s success is that it modifies the assortment and the services at each store to ensure they are attuned to what local shoppers want. The company thinks very carefully about how to target an area. This, alongside the view that pricing should be fair and competitive, that service should be excellent, and that consumers should be given great choice, makes H-E-B a winning proposition.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
H-E-B has always had a great reputation, which is going to be needed to crack a fairly saturated market. They’re going to really need to provide something different from Kroger, Albertsons, and Walmart – but they may be the chain to do so.
Managing Director, RAM Communications
I’ve visited the Dallas-Fort Worth area about once a year for the past 20 years and often do stores visits with clients and on my own (yes, I know I have a sad life). With the exceptions of Central Market and a few great ethnic specialty stores, there really isn’t anything to write home about in the market. It’s just plain vanilla food marketing with little pizazz or passion. A much bigger H-E-B presence will push Albertsons, Kroger and the rest to innovate or risk relegation to the retail scrap heap.
President, Spieckerman Retail
I grew up in the DFW area and the retail explosion is non-ending. It boggles my mind every time I take business trips “back home” to see apartments right on the edge of freeways and views blocked out by high-rises. Restaurants and shopping centers are crammed with people. In other words, DFW is a hugely competitive market yet one that seems to keep pushing the limits in terms of store growth and population density. Just when I think the sprawling DFW area is “overstored,” I get proved wrong. H-E-B conquering the metroplex? Why not?