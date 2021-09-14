Source: Hy-Vee; Johnson Fitness & Wellness

Hy-Vee announced that it is partnering with Johnson Fitness & Wellness, the largest specialty fitness retailer in the U.S., to open in-store fitness equipment showrooms in select locations.

The showrooms will give customers a way to view and try a range of treadmills, elliptical machines and exercise bikes. Customers can order from the Johnson Fitness website using kiosks and QR codes. Curbside pickup will be available for most items.

The partnership, claimed to be the first in the U.S. between a grocer and a fitness equipment company, enables Hy-Vee to diversify and expand on its current health offerings. Beyond offering pharmacy services for more than 50 years, the Midwestern grocer’s locations feature in-store dietitians and HealthMarket departments emphasizing nutritional and diet-specific products.

“As part of our mission to making customers’ lives easier, healthier and happier, we are deeply invested in the health and wellness journey of our customers,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s CEO and president.

Hy-Vee also operates a standalone, smaller HealthMarket location focused on health and fitness consumers that includes a health clinic and sports nutrition area. In 2017, it partnered to offer Orangetheory workout classes inside or adjacent to Hy-Vee stores.

The Johnson Fitness partnership comes as numerous surveys show consumers have become more health conscious during the pandemic, including committing to exercising more and healthier eating.

FMI’s third edition of its “Power of Health and Well-Being in the Food Industry” report that came out in June found 48 percent rating their primary food store as relatively high in supporting their efforts to stay healthy. That compared to 42 percent for drugstores, 35 percent for online-centric grocery providers and 31 percent for manufacturers/food processors.

Hy-Vee has also over the last few years been partnering to open in-store shops across a variety of categories to support differentiation and convenience for shoppers. These include partnerships with W Nail Bar for nail salons, DSW for footwear, Joe Fresh for fashion, Basin for beauty and Pair Eyewear for eyewear.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do fitness equipment showrooms complement the Hy-Vee shopping experience or is it a stretch? What type of add-ons to Hy-Vee’s grocery store layouts do you think would work as well or better in supporting the chain’s health positioning?