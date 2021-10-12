Will guilting consumers help reduce online’s high return rates?
Gad Allon, a professor at Wharton School of Business, believes raising consumer awareness is key to reducing retail’s massive rate of returns.
“During your holiday shopping, do your part to stem return culture by choosing carefully and aiming to buy for keeps,” lectured Prof. Allon in a syndicated editorial that appeared last month in the Los Angeles Times, Miami Herald and other publications.
The column noted that about 30 percent of online purchases are returned, including half of clothing purchases — and a quarter ends up being discarded. In addition to waste, returns take a heavy toll on the environment as product piles up in landfills in addition to the greenhouse gases emitted as they’re shipped back and forth.
The high rate, he wrote, is partly attributable to the way consumers have been conditioned to return online items after Zappos began offering free returns for up to a year and others followed with their own lenient policies.
Retailers in particular are challenged by the logistic inefficiencies of returning items quickly to selling floors.
“It’s a time-consuming process that has little value,” the professor wrote. “Accepting a product and preparing it to be shipped back is viewed as a nuisance, so not much thought has gone into making the process more efficient. Yet most companies still offer generous return policies to keep their customers coming back.”
The author offered some solutions, including using stores as return centers. For certain products, letting a customer keep the item and get a refund might be a money saver and loyalty booster.
Speaking on Wharton Business Daily on SiriusXM, Prof. Allon expressed optimism that shoppers will realize their role in the process. He said, “Consumers, hopefully, will become more aware of the impact, both financially and in terms of the carbon footprint of this behavior.”
Retailers this holiday season are again offering longer return periods than typical as shoppers are making purchases earlier than normal amid threats of shortages. A recent Narvar survey found 58 percent of consumers admit to “bracketing,” or purchasing multiple versions of the same item online to try at home, knowing some will be returned.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see any benefit to retailers in making consumers aware of the likely negative repercussions of their online returns? Is there a way to extend an eco-message around excessive returns while affirming a relaxed return policy?
Managing Director, GlobalData
It doesn’t hurt to point out the harm done by returns but whether it has an impact remains to be seen. Most consumers are not malicious with returns – in apparel, for example, a lot of returns stem from people buying multiple sizes because they are not sure of the fit. I’d suggest that rather than trying to “guilt” customers, retailers would do better to invest in technologies and solutions that help people make the right choice the first time around.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
What good is shaming consumers for wanting/needing to return items ordered online? If the retailer wants to do an “educated customer” campaign, fine but shaming customers you courted like crazy to buy isn’t right.
Obviously, shopping online isn’t the same as shopping in-store. You can’t see the product or try it on. Sizing is all over the place so ordering apparel online is a crap shoot. That’s a retailer issue to solve. Making people feel bad about choosing your store when the item doesn’t work out isn’t smart business.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
We talk about how convenient online shopping is. You don’t have to leave your home to shop, buy, and pick up. The growth of online has little to do with price and everything to do with convenience.
The little talked about convenience of online shopping is returns. You don’t have to leave your home. You can print out a return label and you can drop it off at your convenience.
If the online retailer puts hesitancy in a shopper’s mind because of the guilt of returning, the result is only that they will sell less overall. How many shoppers order (especially apparel) with the express idea to return part of the order and to keep some?
The solution is not with consumer, it is with the online retailers. If returns are costly (and are most likely already counted in their profit structure), they must find the solutions.
If I were an online retailer, I would talk about how our return process is more eco-friendly than the other guy.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Guilting is not a way to go – that’s only satisfying to the retailer. However raising awareness nicely and framing the reduction of that behavior as a consumer benefit (“You know, returns cost us a lot. Fewer returns means lower prices for you.”) would be viable – keep the message positive.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Will “guilting” consumers reduce returns? Not likely. Education on the impact might help – few consumers really understand what happens once they ship something back. But that’s not a solution. Creating a better returns process is the responsibility of retailers and suppliers.