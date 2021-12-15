Will grocers turn to Amazon as an alternative to Instacart?
Amazon.com has plans to share its logistical power with U.S. grocers by way of a local delivery service similar to that offered by Instacart. Amazon will roll out the program across Europe and America next year, according to The Information.
The program known as Amazon Fresh Marketplace was launched in the UK over the past year with the Morrisons and Co-op chains making use of the service. Prime members can use their mobile apps or visit amazon.co.uk to place orders that are delivered the same day by Amazon Flex drivers.
Amazon has not confirmed plans to roll out its service in the U.S. but a spokesperson, Jessica Canfield, told The Information that “partnerships with other grocers enable more customers to shop online and allow us to provide Amazon Prime members with more choice, value and convenience.”
The online grocery market has grown substantially during the pandemic. Nearly 69 million households in the U.S. placed online grocery orders in November, according to a Brick Meets Click/Mercatus Grocery Shopping Survey. That represents a 15 percent increase over last year. In-store and curbside pickup was up 29 percent year-over-year for the month and home delivery improved six percent.
Amazon will face a formidable challenge going up against Instacart, which has partnered with grocery store operators across North America to offer delivery to more than 85 percent of households in the U.S. and 90 percent in Canada.
Instacart in 2020 has sought to build on its advantage, including moves to partner with grocers to build micro-fulfillment warehouses.
The firm has also announced several ultrafast delivery deals with major supermarket chains, including Kroger and Publix that promise deliveries in as little as 30 minutes. Customers of the chains pay a $2.99 delivery fee on orders of $10 or more. Instacart members do not pay a delivery fee. Orders can be placed either through the chain’s apps or websites or through Instacart.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will Amazon make significant inroads in the U.S. market should it offer an alternative service to Instacart? If successful, do you expect Amazon to pull back on its own grocery business expansion plans?
9 Comments on "Will grocers turn to Amazon as an alternative to Instacart?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Any market that Amazon chooses to enter is one where they have the potential to make inroads. Even if they aren’t successful, they can cause a lot of disruption and margin erosion in the process. Given the challenges with profitability the delivery service industry has seen, I expect that this battle will be protracted and painful. If Amazon is successful and does create a superior service, then I would expect to see this as a good growth opportunity for Amazon.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
While making Amazon delivery services available to grocery chains offers grocers another option, I doubt that many would embrace this option. Many retailers view Amazon as a competitor and would be reluctant to let their competitor have access to customer information. I doubt this is a sign that Amazon is planning to decelerate its grocery expansion plans.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
I really doubt that too many grocers will sign up to “partner” with Amazon on anything. They see, and with justification, Amazon as such a serious threat that some won’t even use AWS services to host their data.
COO, Mondofora
Amazon has demonstrated the willingness and wherewithal to pursue multiple markets and strategies simultaneously. But I don’t see the grocery segment as being the ideal fit for the many areas where Amazon excels. And with margins notoriously thin in grocery, there isn’t much room for them to exert pressure on suppliers. In brief, I don’t think it is the area where they would get the best return on their investment in dollars, effort, and time.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Margins beware! Amazon eats margins for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Let alone considering the competitive risks, this feels very much like a trap. If the past is precedent, then we can expect Amazon to offer services to consumers at prices that only their AWS-fueled coffers can afford and then they’ll make moves that will force other retailers to try to match them.
Managing Director, GlobalData
It’s a dilemma, frankly. Amazon can bring a lot to the table as Morrisons in the UK has found to its benefit. However with its ambitions in grocery, there is no doubt that Amazon is also a competitor. My sense is that a lot of big grocers need to develop their own capabilities. However smaller and mid-sized ones will look to partner with someone – which could be Amazon.
President, Protonik
I doubt Amazon will succeed they way they hope. The recent departure of Instacart’s president is evidence that delivery isn’t likely to maintain volume as the pandemic eases. As with Groupon, I expect it’s a service of value to a niche.
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
Why would any grocer give their customer information and data to a major competitor? “That nice Amazon would never use it, I’m sure!” It seems crazy to provide them with the opportunity. Most major retailers have already set themselves up for online retail, so why do this?
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
I believe Amazon will take share from Instacart. I think this move reinforces Amazon’s position as the pre-eminent supply chain/logistics company in the world. Greatest risk to grocers engaging Amazon is, that unlike Instacart, Amazon is a major online grocery competitor. Careful letting the fox into the henhouse.