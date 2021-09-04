Will Google Maps bring a new dimension to the in-store experience?
Google Maps’ Live View function has long helped tourists and locals navigate metropolitan streets and explore restaurants and other sites in view of the company’s roving cameras. Now, with an artificial intelligence (AI) boost, Google is bringing the technology indoors.
Google is on track to bring over 100 AI-powered improvements to Google Maps to provide “the most accurate, up-to-date information about the world, exactly when you need it,” according to a company blog.
Live View, based on scans of tens of billions of Street View images, is known for providing individuals walking city streets with insights into nearby restaurants, gas stations, grocery stores, hotels and pharmacies. For restaurants, insights include ratings, prices and whether they accept reservations and are “open now.”
AI advances will now enable access to the precise altitude and placement of objects inside a building to help navigate indoor spaces, such as airports, transit stations and malls.
“If you’re catching a plane or train, Live View can help you find the nearest elevator and escalators, your gate, platform, baggage claim, check-in counters, ticket office, restrooms, ATMs and more. Arrows and accompanying directions will point you the right way,” wrote Google. “And if you need to pick something up from the mall, use Live View to see what floor a store is on and how to get there so you can get in and out in a snap.”
In stores, Google Map can also be used to avoid lengthy grocery lines, book appointments and for contactless payments.
Other advances include:
- Notifications on Google Maps will be sent to buy online, pickup in-store customers when it’s time to leave to pick up an item. The shoppers’ ETA is continuously updated, based on location and traffic to prioritize when the item should be brought out to the shoppers’ car. Google tested the function as part of a pilot with Fred Meyer.
- New routing capabilities that enable drivers to lower fuel consumption based on factors like road incline and traffic congestion.
Google Maps also promises to link to other Google technologies. Albertsons Cos. just announced a partnership with Google that includes “shoppable maps with dynamic hyperlocal features,” as well as AI-powered conversational commerce and predictive grocery list building.
- Redefining what a map can be with new information and AI – Google
- Maps tips for the adventurer, foodie and go-getter in you – Google
- Albertsons Companies and Google Partner to Reinvent the Future of Grocery Shopping – Albertsons/Google/Business Wire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How might Google Maps or similar navigation technologies transform the in-store shopping experience? What functions do you think will prove the greatest value?
Join the Discussion!
7 Comments on "Will Google Maps bring a new dimension to the in-store experience?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
CEO and President, Cogent Creative Consulting
Adding the inside spaces of public areas like airports and malls to Google Maps is a great added value for consumers. Finding the quickest path to a store, restaurant or plane gate is something most people will find useful, especially if it is a mall or airport that they are not familiar with. Taking this a step further, if Amazon could partner with retail chains, they could add visual product locations on shelves in stores and the the most direct path to a product or a sequential path to all the products on the shopping list.
Co-Founder & CEO, TakuLabs Ltd.
We work with Google for local inventory feeds to drive in-store foot traffic and shoppable maps will have a big impact on the CX by reducing pre-shopping friction and decreasing the number of touchpoints prior to purchase. My main questions are: how easy will this be for shoppers to use and for merchants to implement? I’ll be first in line to integrate this to our existing platform.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
It seems to me implementation in grocery stores would be difficult. The products on the shelves are changing regularly. It can tell me where the cookies are, but will it be able to tell me where the Golden Oreos are, if they are there at all? Say they were available two weeks ago, but the retailer dropped the SKU last week? Or what happens when the retailer changes his shelf set?
Your thought, please.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I know how much I enjoy the location feature while shopping in Home Depot. I visit the store needing some kind of gizmo or widget, and if I visit the website ahead of time it will tell me what aisle and what bin I will find it in. So just thinking about how Google Maps can aid in micro-mapping is an intriguing thought. It will definitely be a time saver for the customer. It could also reduce browsing time, and I wonder if that will always serve the retailer well. When in doubt, reduce friction. But is browsing friction?
President, The Ian Percy Corporation
Okay — I’ll admit it. I am now officially too old to see the value in this technology. The whole world is becoming a soul-less vending machine!
Sure it would be helpful in finding one’s way around LAX or a general neighborhood. But to locate items in a store? I have another innovation to suggest — it’s called SERVICE. Employees who actually help shoppers in other words. There are early adopters like ACE Hardware, Trader Joe’s, etc. and it seems to work for them. Hopefully it will catch on.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
In theory, this is great new functionality designed to help shoppers shop. In practice, though, I wonder just how many people will want another reason to walk around a store with their heads buried in their phones. We haven’t seen too many in-store mobile features hit the zeitgeist, and “Live Inside” feels to me a little like visual search: really practical and useful technology that has never gained real traction in retail.
Loyalty & Marketing Strategist, Comarch
Using Google maps for in-store navigation and item placement could be useful when customers want a contactless experience or if they are unable to find a sales associate to help them find what they need. A lot depends upon how easy it would be for the retailers to implement and for the customers to navigate accurately.