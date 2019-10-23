Source: bloomingdales.com

Macy’s, Inc. announced earlier this week that it will end the sale of garments with animal fur by the end of its 2020 fiscal year (early 2021). The retailer, which operates its namesake chain and Bloomingdale’s, announced its plans with the Humane Society of the United States.

“Over the past two years, we have been closely following consumer and brand trends, listening to our customers and researching alternatives to fur. We’ve listened to our colleagues, including direct feedback from our Go Green Employee Resource Group, and we have met regularly on this topic with the Humane Society of the United States and other NGOs. Macy’s private brands are already fur free so expanding this practice across all Macy’s, Inc. is the natural next step,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc., in a statement.

The decision to end the sale of merchandise with fur doesn’t appear to pose a significant downside to Macy’s top or bottom lines. The retailer, according to a New York Times report, said fur was not “material” to its business results. Macy’s businesses will continue to sell merchandise from sheep and cattle designated as being ethically sourced.

“This announcement is consistent with the views of countless consumers in the marketplace, and other retailers should follow,” said Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society. “With so many designers, major cities and now a state taking a stand against the sale of fur, we’re that much closer to ending this unnecessary and inhumane practice.”