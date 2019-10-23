Will going fur-free move the needle on Macy’s brand image?

Oct 23, 2019
by George Anderson
George Anderson

Macy’s, Inc. announced earlier this week that it will end the sale of garments with animal fur by the end of its 2020 fiscal year (early 2021). The retailer, which operates its namesake chain and Bloomingdale’s, announced its plans with the Humane Society of the United States.

“Over the past two years, we have been closely following consumer and brand trends, listening to our customers and researching alternatives to fur. We’ve listened to our colleagues, including direct feedback from our Go Green Employee Resource Group, and we have met regularly on this topic with the Humane Society of the United States and other NGOs. Macy’s private brands are already fur free so expanding this practice across all Macy’s, Inc. is the natural next step,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc., in a statement. 

The decision to end the sale of merchandise with fur doesn’t appear to pose a significant downside to Macy’s top or bottom lines. The retailer, according to a New York Times report, said fur was not “material” to its business results. Macy’s businesses will continue to sell merchandise from sheep and cattle designated as being ethically sourced.

“This announcement is consistent with the views of countless consumers in the marketplace, and other retailers should follow,” said Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society. “With so many designers, major cities and now a state taking a stand against the sale of fur, we’re that much closer to ending this unnecessary and inhumane practice.” 

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How will going fur-free impact the image consumers have of the Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s brands? Is changing the image of these department stores critical to their future success?

Kudos to Macy’s for a smart PR move, bringing positive press right before the holiday season. Younger consumers won’t wear fur anyway, so the business impact is likely minimal. Banning fur will bring the warm-and-fuzzies to consumers.

As usual, late to the game. Too late to matter and more of a “duh” now. Ever talk to a Millennial or Gen Zer about killing animals for ANY reason, let alone a frivolous outerwear piece? A Millennial I worked with made me watch a movie about it a good 15 years ago! It was like, OK, got it! Yikes.

