Will free same-day delivery boost Macy’s online sales?
Macy’s last week announced plans to relaunch same-day delivery in 30 markets for qualifying purchases of $75 or more. In a switch, delivery will be free for a limited time, instead of the standard $8 fee.
Free same-day delivery will launch Oct. 1 and seems timed to maximize holiday shopping. No timeline has been given for when the free option will end.
Orders placed Monday through Saturday by noon local time, or 10 a.m. local time on Sunday, will be delivered the same day through an existing partnership with Deliv.
Macy’s played up the fact that shoppers do not need to be part of a paid subscription program like Amazon Prime to qualify for free deliveries.
In 2014, Macy’s launched same-day delivery with a fee in five markets for a limited selection of products. By 2017, the retailer had expanded same-day delivery to 33 markets, but the overall service underperformed. The new program covers “hundreds of thousands of products.”
Jill Ramsey, Macy’s chief product and digital revenue officer, told attendees at the WWD Digital Forum last week that the offering “was hard to find on the website. It didn’t get a ton of traction.” She added, “Over the last two years, we’ve made significant investments in new technology in our stores and on our website that have given us the ability to better serve our customer’s needs.”
In the second quarter, Macy’s reported its fortieth consecutive quarter of double-digit e-commerce growth.
Macy’s relaunch comes as retailers are pushing the accelerator on speedier deliveries. This past spring, Amazon.com cut its two-day delivery promise to one day for Prime members. Amazon also offers free same-day delivery for over three million items in larger markets for orders over $35.
In May, Walmart began rolling out free next-day delivery for its most popular items with a minimum order requirement of $35. On September 12, Walmart expanded its Delivery Unlimited subscription that provides same-day delivery for groceries. Target offers same-day deliveries on groceries and other items to Shipt subscribers.
Walmart, Target, Macy’s and other retailers are also increasingly promoting free same-day, in-store pickup to consumers.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How appealing is the offer of free same-day delivery for apparel, footwear and other soft lines categories prevalent at department stores? What execution hurdles do you see for Macy’s as it seeks to ramp up same-day delivery?
Join the Discussion!
13 Comments on "Will free same-day delivery boost Macy’s online sales?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Free same-day delivery is becoming the “arms race” of online retailing among the largest players. Unlike Amazon and Walmart who have far more sophisticated and developed logistical systems for managing same-day delivery, Macy’s is still a work in progress. While I understand Macy’s pressure to be in the same-day delivery game with the other major players, I’d be concerned that a poorly executed service will turn customers off. For example, clarity around what products qualify and which don’t will be challenging to communicate.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Same-day delivery with free shipping is a great way to compete with other online businesses as well as brick-and-mortar retailers. However, it’s important to remember that the more we keep the customer out of the store, the harder it becomes for Macy’s stores to survive. So while this is an excellent offer, my suggestion is to take it one step further and provide in-store shopping incentives and rewards for customers taking advantage of making an online purchase and getting same-day free shipping. Macy’s needs to be creative with what the offer could be to customers, but it is essential that they can continue to get the customer to visit stores as well as shop online or Macy’s will not survive.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Delivery is becoming a place to compete. Free two-day, next-day and now same-day is becoming the norm. And, the concept of “free delivery” is an interesting term. It’s not free. The consumer pays for it in the cost of the goods they buy. There’s just no extra charge.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I am guessing that it is utterly impossible for free same-day delivery to be profitable, so this is an investment in market share for the holidays and beyond. Will it promote loyalty in the long run, or will customers flip to the next “free” offering when the competition responds? I give Macy’s credit for stepping up to the plate. It’s not easy when the competition isn’t overly concerned with making money.
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
The complexities of operating same-day delivery are well known, however the customer expectations have changed to the point where they expect their products sooner rather than later. In some sense, same-day delivery and the fulfillment wars are ultimately a race to the bottom. The supply chain and logistical challenges will only increase for Macy’s with these new promotions. The shipping costs will have an immediate impact on their overall gross margin profitability.
Macy’s has the advantage of being able to leverage their brick-and-mortar operations to help mitigate the shipping costs. They could offer to ship from their stores, or rather incentivize customers with their BOPIS value proposition if they are under the $75 order threshold. Ultimately, while speed to market matters, it all comes down to execution. There are plenty of more pieces and parts to get the merchandising strategies right, including trend-focused offerings at the right price, location and time.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Many of Macy’s products (especially apparel, accessories and shoes) are impulse buys — so free same-day delivery facilitates this kind of purchasing behavior. Imagine picking out a new dress or pair of pants on the Macy’s app before commuting to work, knowing that the item will be waiting for you when you get home or delivered that evening. And “free” doesn’t hurt, either.
How long will the offer be in place? If Macy’s only plans to use it during the typical retail lull before Thanksgiving, it may find the offer too costly to extend into the holiday shopping season.
Director, Retail Market Insights
When will we learn that promises of free fast delivery made in hopes of gaining market share are a devil’s bargain? We keep training consumers to expect more and pay less, and they have responded by pledging their undying loyalty to … anyone – anyone – offering free and fast. I understand that Macy’s is facing extreme competitive pressure, but I really don’t think throwing logistics margins at the problem is the answer. If it were me, I would invest much more in developing highly curated assortments and store experiences that differentiate and drive traffic, rather than a me-too delivery program that adds very little meaningful value to the shopping journey.
Senior Director, Simon-Kucher & Partners
The biggest questions that will determine whether the free same-day delivery is a success are:
Will the number and frequency of “trips” represented by tickets/transactions be incremental? Otherwise, there is potential to cannibalize in-store impulses. Shoppers can absolutely be impulsive online but they are usually better at postponing the decision by “saving for later” than they are in-store.
Managing Director, GlobalData
This is great for shoppers and allows Macy’s to compete in the delivery battleground of online retail. However it will erode margins. Retailers are effectively subsidizing the cost of fulfillment for shoppers and unless they can make it up on volume – which I doubt Macy’s can – they will harm their bottom lines.
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
To maintain transformational traction and attract investors, Macy’s must improve comparable sales growth and take market share. This is imperative going into the holiday season to ensure the company has the time and space to execute against their path to profitability and to increase productivity.
This time around, Macy’s must execute better and ensure high consumer awareness and buzz on the free same-day delivery program to properly capture and compete for online sales come October.
Founder, President - Bakertown Consulting
While this new offer may be compelling for a customer that needs a last minute item for an event or for replenishing a beauty item, Macy’s isn’t selling diapers. Therefore, I don’t know if same-day shipping is top-of-mind when a customer is on macys.com. This offer will not improve sales results if the merchandise offerings are not what the customer wants or needs.
Omnichannel Solutions Lead, SCApath
Retail Thought Leader