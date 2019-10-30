Will free deliveries for Prime members make Amazon the driving force in online grocery?

Discussion
Oct 30, 2019
by George Anderson
George Anderson

Amazon.com just added another perk for members of its Prime subscription program. The e-tail giant has dropped the $14.99 monthly charge for grocery deliveries from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods and added free, two-hour grocery deliveries into the $119 annual membership fee paid by Prime members.

“Grocery delivery is one of the fastest growing businesses at Amazon, and we think this will be one of the most-loved Prime benefits,” said Stephenie Landry, VP of grocery delivery, in a statement.

Prime members who have been receiving home deliveries of groceries via Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods will no longer pay the monthly fee. Others interested in using one of the services now that it doesn’t cost anything extra will need to go to a page set up by Amazon where they can request an invitation to join the program. Amazon has set the program up this way based on the expectation that demand for grocery home deliveries will spike as more Prime members learn about it.

Estimates put the number of current Prime members at over 103,000 in the U.S. Grocery delivery is available in more than 2,000 cities and towns around the country. Data from Second Measure, Recode reports, shows that Amazon has at least a 20 percent market share for online groceries in major markets including Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco.

With the decision to eliminate its monthly fee for grocery deliveries, Amazon appears to be making another investment to gain market share while sacrificing profitability. Last week, Amazon reported that its switch from free two-day delivery to next-day service for Prime members affected its bottom line with earnings per share coming in at $4.23 in the third quarter, down from $5.75 last year.

Last month, Walmart announced it was expanding its Delivery Unlimited grocery subscription plan to stores across the U.S. The service, which is available for a yearly fee of $98, or $12.95 a month, gives members the option of receiving unlimited same-day grocery deliveries from the chain. The retailer expects to offer the service from more than 1,600 stores by the end of the year.  

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will the addition of free grocery deliveries prompt large numbers of Prime members to use the service? How will Amazon’s announcement affect grocery rivals that also offer home deliveries of groceries?

"Amazon's ability to offer unrealistic benefits and make them consumer expectations continues, supported by other services."

Jeff WeidauerCMO & Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Mark Ryski
BrainTrust
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
1 hour 11 minutes ago

Amazon continues to ratchet up the grocery home delivery arms race and while I’m sure this will be very attractive for some Prime members, I’m not sure it will have a significant impact on Prime memberships. As far as competition is concerned, other than the largest, everyone else is being left in the dust. Of course Walmart and Target will respond in some way, and other retailers will watch in wonder – how can this possibly be sustainable? It’s not.

Ken Lonyai
BrainTrust
Ken Lonyai
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
1 hour 7 minutes ago

This undoubtedly will drive more business, but not significantly.

I look at it as another chink in the armor Amazon has wrapped around the myth that when they paired with Whole Foods, they would be unstoppable. Whole Foods is such a mess in so many ways, especially its SKU for SKU excessive pricing, that this is just a Band-Aid.

Lee Peterson
BrainTrust
Lee Peterson
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
1 hour 6 minutes ago

Finally, the battle for Walmart’s $265 billion grocery business begins. I don’t think this is the end-all in terms of getting more market share, but it is DEFinitely the first shot over Bentonville’s bow.

Bob Phibbs
BrainTrust
Bob Phibbs
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
1 hour 4 minutes ago

I don’t think the reason people aren’t shopping for groceries online is shipping costs. Many want the choice of picking out fresh food themselves – which is also free.

David Naumann
BrainTrust
David Naumann
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
1 hour 4 minutes ago

This could be the catalyst that inspires many consumers to try grocery delivery. In the U.S., online grocery ordering for delivery has not seen the adoption rates experienced in other countries.

Free grocery delivery is not a profitable model so I don’t expect a lot of retailers will match this offer, at least not right away. Let’s see how long it lasts for Amazon first.

Chris Buecker
BrainTrust
Chris Buecker
Founder & Chairman, International TCG Retail Summit
1 hour 4 minutes ago

The interest and subscriptions of new Prime members will definitely go up. Zero cost for grocery delivery is, of course, very attractive to consumers. It will just be a matter of time until grocery giants like Walmart will (need to) follow. This is bad news for individual stores or smaller grocery chains, as they will hardly be able to offer the same service at no extra cost.

Neil Saunders
BrainTrust
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
1 hour 3 minutes ago

This will help Amazon play catch-up, but it won’t propel Amazon into the grocery big league. First, most grocery purchasing still takes place in stores: and Amazon has not done anywhere near enough to make Whole Foods a significant player in that arena. Second, a lot of online grocery shoppers like services such as curbside collection, which Amazon cannot offer to the same extent as bigger players with more stores. Third, in brand terms a lot of consumers still don’t think of Amazon as a place to get groceries – and that needs to change before Amazon can get major traction.

Jeff Sward
BrainTrust
Jeff Sward
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
59 minutes 27 seconds ago

This is yet another gut punch for Amazon’s competitors. Another forehead slapping, “ya gotta be kidding me” moment. I continue to marvel at Amazon’s ability to internally subsidize market share grabs. So Amazon keeps winning the convenience war. And unless competitors can counter with better content, sales will migrate to Amazon. My favorite fresh baked sourdough has me captive to my shopping routine. Now where are my car keys?

Bob Amster
BrainTrust
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
53 minutes ago

It will if Amazon can make more money on Prime membership than it loses on free delivery, and I am not sure they can.

Joel Rubinson
BrainTrust
Joel Rubinson
President, Rubinson Partners, Inc.
45 minutes 27 seconds ago

Not sure about this one since Amazon and groceries is not as tight of a branding connection for consumers as Walmart and groceries. Then there are the supermarkets. Whole Foods is too segmented in its appeal (I’m in the “wouldn’t go where I don’t find my favorite brands” segment). I think the right play would have been to acquire a mainstream supermarket, if grocery is the right play at all (such thin margins…)

Jeff Weidauer
BrainTrust
Jeff Weidauer
CMO & Principal, SSR Retail LLC
38 minutes 30 seconds ago

Amazon’s ability to offer unrealistic benefits and make them consumer expectations continues, supported by other services. I don’t see free delivery having a significant impact on growth for Amazon. Anyone who hasn’t tried the service is likely put off by more than the price of delivery. The fact is that Amazon is very good at logistics, but dismal at grocery. Whole Foods is hardly the juggernaut it was expected to be, and selling food is – and always will be – different from selling electronics or books.

Tony Orlando
BrainTrust
Tony Orlando
Owner, Tony O's Supermarket and Catering
36 minutes 27 seconds ago

Have you seen the meat prices for Amazon delivery? They are incredibly high, which is fine with me and other supermarkets. Free is the most abused word in e-commerce, and if folks are willing to pony up twice the cost to get fresh meats, good for them. Fresh meats will be a niche item for them at best.

Harley Feldman
BrainTrust
Harley Feldman
Co-Founder and CMO, Seeonic, Inc.
35 minutes 53 seconds ago

Some additional Prime members will start using the free food delivery. However, food delivery will not address the requirement of many shoppers who want to view the food before it is purchased, especially in meats and produce. This service will be used by some new shoppers but will not be used by the majority of customers.

It makes more sense for Walmart to offer this service from its over 4,000 stores than Whole Foods in its much smaller footprint with its much higher price points.

Ken Morris
BrainTrust
Ken Morris
Retail industry thought leader
34 minutes 58 seconds ago

Offering free grocery delivery to Prime members is all about lifetime value. Get members into the fold and you increase market share. Once a shopper is pleased with the service social media will advertise it on its own.

Increasing market share versus increasing profitability is the motivation behind this new promotion. It is irrelevant that the bottom line or the stock price drops, the important factor is becoming number one in the marketplace.

Amazon’s avenue to success lies in their scale. Membership fees and advertising are their foundation for profit, not the sale of cereal.

Ken Cassar
BrainTrust
Ken Cassar
Vice President, Research, Shoptalk
25 minutes 52 seconds ago

Amazon Fresh has been losing grocery market share to Walmart Grocery and Instacart for a few years now. This was partially because of the cost (which Amazon has now fixed) and partially because of the relatively limited geographic scope of Amazon Fresh. If Amazon decides to dramatically increase its geographic footprint, it could impact the growth of Instacart and Walmart Grocery significantly. That’s a big IF, though. Amazon has historically been very conservative on this front and expansion into new markets would signal a whole new commitment to winning in grocery for Amazon.

Meaghan Brophy
BrainTrust
Meaghan Brophy
Senior Retail Writer
20 minutes 21 seconds ago

A few curious Prime members will try out free grocery delivery. Big grocery players like Walmart will try to respond by also offering free grocery delivery. The problem is, consumer demand for online grocery shopping isn’t quite there yet. People still like picking out their produce and the social interaction that comes with regular grocery shopping – for now. A few years from now, online grocery will likely gain traction. Amazon is starting another race to the bottom. They have the cashflow and willpower to lose money on grocery delivery (which is very expensive and logistically challenging) so that when consumers are ready to buy groceries online, Amazon will already be dominating the market.

Paula Rosenblum
BrainTrust
Paula Rosenblum
Managing Partner, RSR Research
19 minutes 18 seconds ago

Not gonna lie. I have my first order coming in about 6 hours. BUT — if they come with ungodly amounts of packaging like they did before (Whole Foods post-Instacart), it will be my only order from them.

I am hoping they will make use of their shiny new vans to climate control the orders and not have to pack things in stacks of dry ice. If they can do that, it’s a winner. If not, people will continue to turn up their noses at the sheer wastefulness of it, and just buy via Instacart.

Ananda Chakravarty
BrainTrust
Ananda Chakravarty
Retail Thought Leader
17 minutes 35 seconds ago
This is a real game changer — but attached to a huge cost. This will only work if Amazon can sustain the losses for an extended period of time. Its biggest challenge will be adoption rate by Prime members and unless this is hockey stick style, it will be forced to reevaluate grocery aspirations. They won’t have the option of increasing pricing on Prime without a potential backlash. Due to demographics, mostly this change will affect the affluent grocery market, so expect some internal cannibalization of Whole Foods with lower foot traffic. Rivals, especially serving less affluent markets, may even see a bump in shopping. In shopper terms, the convenience will be great if promises are kept and Amazon can deliver within the timeframes. If Amazon halts or charges for the service again in the future, they will lose the grocery race (at least this round). Landry is definitely taking a bold step, but if they’re willing to eat the losses for as long as it takes and there is rapid, broad adoption – they… Read more »
Shep Hyken
BrainTrust
Shep Hyken
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
14 minutes 57 seconds ago

Convenience just became less expensive. At least it appears that it is. So let’s be clear about this. It’s not really FREE. It’s just that there isn’t an extra charge. The cost of the two-hour delivery is baked into the price of the grocery items. For this to work, Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh will have to be competitive. Not necessarily offering the lowest price, but they need to stay away from the “Whole Paycheck” reputation that Whole Foods has been known for.

Still, grocery shopping is a ritual. Consumers like to touch and feel the produce they are buying. They like to pick out the fish and meats they plan to eat later that night. It will be a while before grocery delivery hits critical mass. Even thought it’s been around for a while, we still have a long way to go.

Michael Terpkosh
BrainTrust
Michael Terpkosh
President, City Square Partners LLC
14 minutes 37 seconds ago

Amazon may get an initial incremental bump in grocery sales, but then the ability to sustain the business will be dependent on high quality fresh (every time, all the time) and the right variety of center store items. Regardless of any sales gains for Amazon, they along with Target, Best Buy, etc. can’t absorb the cost of free shipping over the long-term. At some point they all will return to charging for shipping, create an incremental fee or raise the cost of goods. I agree with other comments, the grocery wars across the omni-channel are finally beginning.

Ken Wyker
Guest
Ken Wyker
President, Circular Logic
12 minutes 40 seconds ago

Amazon recognizes that the biggest obstacle to growing online grocery shopping is overcoming inertia and gaining trial — many shoppers are simply reluctant to even try online shopping. After the initial experience, online shopping gets easier and some customers become regular users.

This is crazy when evaluated from a profit perspective, but just might be brilliant if Amazon is able to gain consumer trial before their local, brick and mortar competitors (like Walmart) can.

