Will four designers prove just as good as one in Target’s new exclusive collection?
Target is known for its limited-edition collections from well-known fashion designers and brands. The retailer, however, is taking a different approach with its Fall Designer Collection, which will feature a diverse lineup of more than 180 modern and classic pieces from four separate designers.
“For the past 20 years, our guests have continued to express excitement when we introduce them to new and emerging designers from across the globe, all at an incredible value,” Jill Sando, chief merchandising officer, Target, said in a statement. “This fall, we’re building upon that legacy and bringing together four dynamic and highly-regarded designers to introduce a collection of inclusive, on-trend and timeless fashion staples to re-energize guests’ wardrobes for the fall season.”
The new lineup features fashions from Rachel Comey, Victor Glemaud, Sandy Liang and Nili Lotan, four designers with their own distinct styles. Items in the collection include both modern and classic designs with prices ranging from $15 to $80 and most under $50.
The Rachel Comey collection will include casual clothing and accessories, including denim handbags, leather blouses and sweater pants. “The collection is filled with easy, wearable styles that work for all lifestyles, which aligns perfectly with our mission and this celebratory milestone,” said Ms. Comey.
Victor Glemaud, according to Target, has made use of “multicolored stripes and color blocking with thoughtful details to create vibrancy within everyday versatile pieces designed for all people.”
Sandy Liang’s “sweet-meets-sporty” designs are found in items such as smocked dresses and patchwork fleece. Ms. Liang said her designs are “inspired by nostalgic moments” from her childhood.
The minimalist jumpsuits, slip dresses and outerwear from Nili Lotan are said to combine
“European simplicity” and a “‘70s Americana.” Ms. Lotan said she designs to help those wearing her clothes “tell a complex story” of who they are as individuals.
If Target’s past experience with Jason Wu, Lily Pulitzer, Levi Strauss, Marimekko, Missoni, Vineyard Vines and many others is repeated, the chain’s customers will be on social sites in no time complaining that the new merchandise is out-of-stock in their local stores and online and is being sold at much higher scalper prices on eBay and other platforms.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will Target’s use of four designers instead of one name brand make any difference to the final sales results of the limited-edition line? Why is Target able to succeed with its limited-edition lines and why aren’t other retailers able to do the same?
6 Comments on "Will four designers prove just as good as one in Target’s new exclusive collection?"
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
This is Target becoming increasingly confident of its fashion sense, and trying to make a name of its own. If it succeeds on its own terms, the intrinsic value of the Target brand increases enormously. Tactically it reduces reliance on name brands, which means more favorable deal terms and margins. Smart and bold move.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Expanding the assortment of limited-edition, exclusive apparel lines to four designers is a smart strategy. With four unique styles, it will appeal to a broader set of shoppers and will make it more intriguing for shoppers to visit the store to see the new collections. This strategy is also a good testing environment to see which collection is most successful and may have a longer life.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I had to Google those four designers but that’s okay. I haven’t exactly been on top of my fashion game the past 18 months.
The Target ad photos are beautiful and I think shoppers will be excited to see these collections. And that’s the thing: The clothing is at Target and consumers trust Target for their fashion choices. That’s huge. I doubt the apparel would cause as much buzz or anticipation at any of Target’s competitors’ stores.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Given that Target will likely merchandise and market this well, I do not see it making a tangible difference from past collections. I also think the focus on renewing closets with interesting designs is smart given that apparel sales are now coming back strongly. And the reason Target is able to do limited-line editions when so many other retailers aren’t is because Target is a superior operator. Designers feel confident that Target will execute well, deliver the right customers, create interest, and help elevate their brands.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
I’m not at all sure about “sweater pants” but Target’s limited edition designer collections have always generated excitement. If one is good, four are better. Let’s see if these collections can boost Target’s fashion fortunes.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
This is walking the talk. What’s more inclusive than a group collaboration of diverse design talent around one cohesive product curation? And the end result is a far more interesting fall collection for the shopper. My only concern is how they are going to top this next year?