Source: Target

Target is known for its limited-edition collections from well-known fashion designers and brands. The retailer, however, is taking a different approach with its Fall Designer Collection, which will feature a diverse lineup of more than 180 modern and classic pieces from four separate designers.

“For the past 20 years, our guests have continued to express excitement when we introduce them to new and emerging designers from across the globe, all at an incredible value,” Jill Sando, chief merchandising officer, Target, said in a statement. “This fall, we’re building upon that legacy and bringing together four dynamic and highly-regarded designers to introduce a collection of inclusive, on-trend and timeless fashion staples to re-energize guests’ wardrobes for the fall season.”

The new lineup features fashions from Rachel Comey, Victor Glemaud, Sandy Liang and Nili Lotan, four designers with their own distinct styles. Items in the collection include both modern and classic designs with prices ranging from $15 to $80 and most under $50.

The Rachel Comey collection will include casual clothing and accessories, including denim handbags, leather blouses and sweater pants. “The collection is filled with easy, wearable styles that work for all lifestyles, which aligns perfectly with our mission and this celebratory milestone,” said Ms. Comey.

Victor Glemaud, according to Target, has made use of “multicolored stripes and color blocking with thoughtful details to create vibrancy within everyday versatile pieces designed for all people.”

Sandy Liang’s “sweet-meets-sporty” designs are found in items such as smocked dresses and patchwork fleece. Ms. Liang said her designs are “inspired by nostalgic moments” from her childhood.

The minimalist jumpsuits, slip dresses and outerwear from Nili Lotan are said to combine

“European simplicity” and a “‘70s Americana.” Ms. Lotan said she designs to help those wearing her clothes “tell a complex story” of who they are as individuals.

If Target’s past experience with Jason Wu, Lily Pulitzer, Levi Strauss, Marimekko, Missoni, Vineyard Vines and many others is repeated, the chain’s customers will be on social sites in no time complaining that the new merchandise is out-of-stock in their local stores and online and is being sold at much higher scalper prices on eBay and other platforms.