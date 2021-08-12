Will five banners work better than one for Wayfair as it begins to open stores?
Wayfair appears to be getting more serious about brick and mortar retail. The online furniture and home goods retailer says it will go from zero to three stores over the next year.
Wayfair will open the stores in Massachusetts — two under its AllModern banner and the third as a Joss & Main store.
Wayfair plans to eventually have stores operating under all five of its brands, including its namesake property, Birch Lane and Perigold. The AllModern, Birch Lane and Joss & Main concepts will be small box operations. The Perigold and Wayfair stores will be larger locations, when they eventually open.
“We are focused on creating the best possible experience for our customers. That includes meeting them wherever they are on their shopping journey and delivering the exceptional value, selection, service and inspiration they enjoy from our entire family of brands,” Karen McKibbin, head of physical retail, Wayfair, said in a statement. “With our first-ever AllModern and Joss & Main retail stores, we are introducing a new kind of omnichannel shopping experience powered by the Wayfair platform, inviting our customers to engage with the brands they know and love in an innovative format that blends the best of in-store and online shopping.”
The two AllModern stores will make their debut in open-air shopping centers. Joss & Main’s first store will be at a Simon Property Group mall.
Wayfair said the two stores will offer “distinctive” shopping experiences, with furniture and other goods for the home that fit the niches that AllModern and Joss & Main cater to. Customers will be able to interact with products in the stores, take advantage of technological tools and associate expertise before making a purchase. When they are ready to buy, shoppers can place their orders for fast home delivery.
“We are focused on building a premier portfolio of specialty concepts, helping all of our customers find the home solutions that are just right for them,” Ms. McKibbin said. “We look forward to unveiling the next evolution of our specialty retail brands through this exciting new channel.”
Wayfair has tinkered with physical retail before. It began with pop-up shops before opening a small Wayfair store at a Massachusetts mall in 2019. The company closed that location last December.
- Wayfair to Launch First Brick & Mortar Experiences for AllModern and Joss & Main Brands – Wayfair Inc.
- Wayfair inc (W) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see the utility of Wayfair opening stores under its five core brands instead of under a single namesake banner? What will it take for these individual banners to succeed?
Join the Discussion!
10 Comments on "Will five banners work better than one for Wayfair as it begins to open stores?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
The idea of creating five unique store experiences is an interesting approach to concept testing. While the idea of creating and maintain five store concepts would be challenging to do at scale, this is a terrific way to test and refine store concepts. If Wayfair ever does do physical stores at scale, finding the models that work best will be vital and this is a good step.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
There are too many variables in this concept to properly test all of the brands at once. It might be a a simpler task to open a few stores of one brand and test those. Then, test another of the five brands in the same way, and so on. If these brands are not obviously different from one another, showcase them under one moniker.
Partner, GreyOrange
My first answer was that they don’t need the five but, as I read further into the detail, it does sound like it makes sense. The overriding consideration is that all Wayfair product is available regardless of store to anyone at anytime, seamlessly. Which sounds like the case. Each brand has a point of view that should be represented in the store experience to give the customer what they expect, all sitting on the Wayfair infrastructure.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
It strikes me as a bit odd. You spend all this marketing money establishing Wayfair as a brand and then undo it in physical stores? It’s backwards. I’ve heard of Joss & Main, but so what? The parent entity is the important one.
I just think it’s unfortunate marketing.
Senior Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence
Individual banners can build local appeal, but you diminish the ability to leverage the strength of the parent brand. To succeed, each will need to carve out a unique niche with a strong brand identity and build customer loyalty. There can be strategic benefits to having one unified brand across digital and brick-and-mortar platforms, with advertising, the creation of private-label product lines (if desired), etc. Even with a single brand, there is still the ability to tailor assortment to local neighborhoods to drive appeal.
Managing Director, GlobalData
The last Wayfair store – in Natick Mall, Massachusetts – was a rather poor affair. Despite being in a great location near the entrance to Wegmans (lots of traffic) the shop did not do that well. Why? Because it wasn’t merchandised properly, was far too small, and contained an odd mix of products with no real coherence. It was also opposite a Crate & Barrel store which, given their excellence, made Wayfair look all the weaker. Hopefully those lessons have been learned and it looks like there will be more focus with stores for individual brands. That said, opening so many different stores all seems a bit experimental and like they are seeing what sticks. And, of course, none of this addresses the elephant in the room which is Wayfair’s inability to turn a profit – yes, it has now gone back to making a loss after the pandemic surge in people buying home stuff.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Here we are, discussing the opening of three stores and five brands. This sounds like the ideal vacation week joke: six days and three nights…
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Smaller stores that are closer to the independent retailer shopping model are the thing right now. They are more fun to shop than big warehouse stores, but I have to wonder how many consumers know each of the Wayfair core brands well enough to understand that these smaller shops are part of a larger retail puzzle?
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Look, I am all-in on building brand equity to stand out in our world of wildly excessive choice. But I do wonder if the different Wayfair brands are differentiated enough to warrant the heavy lifting required to build equity in four more brands beyond the flagship. If the brands are in fact unique enough to appeal to meaningful segments of the market – and they have the budget to support the required marketing efforts – then I think this model has a chance of helping them overcome the drudgery that is online shopping amidst far, far too many undifferentiated choices.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
I don’t really understand why Wayfair, who has done a great job building an outstanding home brand, would decide to dilute that brand with five separate concepts. I think it may resonate with brand loyalists who know the names and the brands but, for the majority of shoppers, this will be confusing at best.