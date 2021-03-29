Will drop shipping become a major catalyst of online growth?
Foot Locker recently began piloting a drop ship program with Nike to provide customers with access to inventory beyond its stores and warehouses.
Dick Johnson, CEO, said on Foot Locker’s fourth quarter earnings call, “While it’s early on, the program aims to provide more of the right product at the right time to better satisfy customer demand in shortened lead times.”
In the Q&A session, he said the program was in the “early, early stages” and wasn’t yet helping mitigate inventory shortages due to congestion at West Coast ports.
Drop shipping use is believed to have accelerated over the last year in line with online growth. Macy’s, Nordstrom, Kohl’s, Target, Lowe’s, Best Buy, REI, Chewy, DSW, Wayfair and Williams-Sonoma are among those offering drop shipments. Prada recently created waves in the luxury space by inking a drop ship deal with Net-a-Porter.
For retailers, the pros of drop shipping are lower inventory risk and the ability to offer an “endless aisle” of products online. Retailers gain more control over pricing, promotion and service versus a marketplace arrangement.
The cons for retailers include the need to provide information on their best customers to vendors as well as the loss of complete control of delivery. Retailers earn a commission on the sale rather than the typically higher retail markup.
At its recent investor event, Nordstrom said it sees the possibility of expanding its online assortment to 20 times that offered in stores, up from three times currently, as it leans into drop shipments, concessions and revenue share deals. At Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale in August, over one quarter of online sales were fulfilled by drop ship.
According to WWD, Pete Nordstrom, president, told investors, “We are moving from a transactional way of doing business and more into a collaborative way, which in a lot of ways share the risk.”
Niraj Shah, Wayfair’s CEO, told analysts last November, “When it comes to those suppliers who drop ship to our customers, we are working hand-in-hand to share best practices on how to manage the complexities of elevated demand, even if we’re not directly handling the parcel. We’re also closely tracking our suppliers inventory positions and backlogs to diagnose and, together, troubleshoot logistics issues before they become bigger problems.”
- Foot Locker Inc (FL) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool
- Nike & Foot Locker, Prada & Net-a-Porter: 2021 Could Be a Tipping Point for Drop Ship – Footwear News
- Nordstrom is determined to get closer to its customers – RetailWire
- Nordstrom Sets a ‘Closer to You’ Long-term Growth Agenda – WWD
- Wayfair Inc (W) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool
- Is Net-a-Porter’s Unconventional Prada Deal the Future of Wholesale? – Business Of Fashion
- REI ventures into drop shipping – RetailWire
- Where are the pain points for suppliers engaged in drop shipping? – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see more positives than negatives in drop shipping for retailers? Is it a better option for retailers than setting up a marketplace?
Join the Discussion!
5 Comments on "Will drop shipping become a major catalyst of online growth?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Retailers should do drop ship – if they can do it effectively. Shoppers are different and their needs are different. While there are no doubt challenges to successfully executing drop shipping, I believe the advantages of offering it provide retailers with an important way to better control the customer experience. While retailers will always need to make trade-offs and prioritize which services they offers, drop shipping is likely one they should keep at the top of the list.
CEO and President, Cogent Creative Consulting
Drop shipping is a great strategy to extend product offering, eliminate inventory risk, reduce shipping costs and manage profit margins. While the margin potential is lower than traditional inventory models, it does eliminate the risk of obsolete inventory and markdowns due to lower than forecasted demand. Drop shipping is also a great way for retail start-ups to offer a full product line without investing in inventory or stores.
Owner/Founder, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
This is very good news for the large retailers, especially department stores under a ton of pressure. It’s also good news for the end-consumer. The middle man suffers because they bear all of the inventory risk. But department stores have been avoiding risks for years with massive RTVs for unsold product – which is also devastating to a brand. So this is the lesser of two evils for the brand. Second point is that the online shopping experience becomes less and less curated and more and more like a marketplace. Not a bad thing but gone will be the days of a curated POV by merchants and a store. Lastly, this broader product offering will give these stores better SEO.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Manufacturers drop shipping orders taken online by the retailer can promote e-commerce, but only if the manufacturer can guarantee that it will have product available for drop shipping or if manufacturers make real-time inventory available to those retailers so that retailers don’t sell that which can’t be had. Let us remember that, in many categories, manufacturers only produce a product line once and move on to the next product line or season; they don’t want to be stuck with over-inventoried items either. In categories of basic or staple products, the challenge of inventory management by manufacturers is easier to take on because both manufacture and sales are more fluid, less seasonal and there is a great likelihood that the manufacturer can fill a retailer’s voids.
Director of Retail Marketing, enVista
Dropshipping offers customers additional products and delivery options to help meet their expectations of convenience, immediacy, and simplicity. Competing against Amazon and other retailers with extensive product offerings is driving more retailers to offer dropship services from their trading partners. The end result is generally broader product offerings, on-time delivery, accurate shipments, improved customer services, and business growth opportunities.