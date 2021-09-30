Will Dollar Tree succeed as a dollar+ store?
Dollar Tree has decided that it can’t hold the line on its dollar pricing any longer. The retailer made known on Tuesday that it plans to raise prices on select items to $1.25 and $1.50.
Behind Dollar Tree’s decision are the rising cost of goods and customer demand for a wider selection of products. The retailer has expressed confidence in taking this pricing action after a test of dollar-plus price points in its new Combo and Dollar Tree Plus store formats.
“For decades, our customers have enjoyed the ‘thrill-of-the-hunt’ for value at one dollar — and we remain committed to that core proposition — but many are telling us that they also want a broader product assortment when they come to shop,” said Michael Witynski, Dollar Tree president and CEO. “We believe testing additional price points above $1 for Dollar Tree product will enable us over time to expand our assortments, introduce new products and meet more of our customers’ everyday needs.”
The company is currently rolling out products above $1 across all of its Dollar Tree Plus units. Management plans to take it a bit slower at its legacy Dollar Tree stores and do further testing before taking the approach chainwide.
“We are a ‘test-and-learn’ organization which is what we are doing with this new initiative. We listen to our customers and believe it will make shopping with us an even better experience,” said Mr. Witynski. “Our merchants have proven that they are among the best in the industry in working with suppliers to create extreme value, and we will continue to deliver the ‘thrill-of-the-hunt’ to our customers.”
Dollar Tree said it expects to have 500 Plus stores in operation by the end of the calendar year. The locations offer an assortment of products at $1, $2 and $5 price points. Dollar Tree has plans to add another 1,500 Plus units in 2022, building to a total of at least 5,000 by the end of 2024.
The company also has big plans for its Combo units, which combine elements of the retailer’s legacy and Plus stores to offer products at a wider range of price points. Dollar Tree wants to add another 400 Combo locations next year to its current 105 units and reach a count of 3,000 in the years to come.
Dollar Tree operated 15,865 stores across the U.S. and Canada as of July 31.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What are the keys to successfully raising prices when selling to a value-driven customer base? Do you expect Dollar Tree to be successful in raising prices across all its banners?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
We have seen this play out time and again. Any retailer who ties their brand to a price point faces the inevitability of confronting the issue of offering higher priced goods in order to expand their selection and ultimately drive revenue growth. While remaining true to your value proposition is critical, I don’t think expanding to offer goods over $1 will be an issue at all – as long as Dollar Tree remains committed to their fundamental proposition. I expect this move will be very positive for Dollar Tree and their customers will appreciate a broader selection.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Raising prices on items that were previously $1 is not likely to be welcomed and it may, at least initially, cause some customer dissatisfaction. However Dollar Tree needs to take this step as its fixed price point model cannot work in a high inflation environment where costs are rising dramatically. And since prices are also increasing at other retailers, it’s not like customers are going to be able to shop around. Moving to a multi-price point model also gives Dollar Tree the flexibility to widen its assortment in many categories. As both Dollar General and Five Below have shown, customers can and will pay over $1 for items so long as the value for money ethos remains. Ultimately, this is a sound move for Dollar Tree – and it may have been accelerated by the pandemic, but it is one they were plotting long before 2020.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
These prices can’t stay this low forever. Sure consumers love the hunt for the value they can get for one dollar. But keeping the price at “one something” is a compromise that the retailer is making with their customer. The idea behind their store is low prices for their customer. If they continue to do that, I don’t think the customer will mind paying $1.19 or $1.49. The key is the value that comes with spending those extra pennies. That said, it’s only a matter of time (could be a few years) before they may need to think about changing the name to the “Two-Dollar Tree.” (I’m just kidding — or am I?)
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Consumers may not care if dollar stores offer some products for $2, $3, $4, or even $5, as long as they feel like they are getting a deal. Just like the “five and dime” stores eventually increased their prices, so will dollar stores. The monetary classification of dollar stores will just become a connotation for a discount store.